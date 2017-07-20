Swedish Rail Firm Approves Trainy McTrainface As Name Following Online Poll (theguardian.com) 22
Those disappointed when Britain rejected the name Boaty McBoatface for a polar research ship should find joy in the name of a new train in Sweden. After a public vote, a Swedish rail operator has vowed to name one of its trains Trainy McTrainface. The Guardian reports: Trainy McTrainface won 49% of the votes in the naming competition, conducted online by train operator MTR Express and Swedish newspaper Metro, beating choices such as Hakan, Miriam and Poseidon. The train will run between the Swedish capital Stockholm and Gothenburg, the country's second-biggest city. MTR said another train had been voted to be named "Glenn," an apparent tribute to an IFK Gothenburg soccer team of the 1980s that featured four players of that name -- uncommon in Sweden -- including Glenn Hysen, who later captained Liverpool.
I think they mean "locomotive", rather than train. A bad translation.
We have been naming locomotives ever since Rocket [wikipedia.org].
It follows the precedent of naming ships.
Trains hate it when you anthropomorphize them.
especially since the Brits didn't go with the winning "Boat McBoatface". In this instance, Sweden beats Britain
Glenn is more likely also a gag name, since it's a stereotypical name of men from Gothenburg.
Planes, trains, automobiles.
Titanic, Enola Gay, Hindenburg, Atlantis, General Lee.........
I thought Boaty McBoatface was a really good name actually. It really does look like a scaled up children's toy.
...towards democracy
