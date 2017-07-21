Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


AlphaBay Owner Used Email Address For Both AlphaBay and LinkedIn Profile. 121

Posted by BeauHD from the silly-mistakes dept.
BarbaraHudson writes: The Register is reporting that Alexandre Cazes, the 25-year-old Canadian running the dark web site AlphaBay, was using a hotmail address easily connected to him via his Linkdin profile to administer the site. From the report: "[A]ccording to U.S. prosecutors, he used his real email address, albeit a Hotmail address -- Pimp_Alex_91@hotmail.com -- as the administrator password for the marketplace software. As a result, every new user received a welcome email from that address when they signed up to the site, and everyone using its password recovery tool also received an email from that address. However, rather than carefully set up and then abandon that email address, it turns out that Alexandre Cazes -- Pimp Alex -- had been using that address for years. Cazes had also used his Pimp Alex Hotmail address as well as an email address from his own business -- EBX Technologies -- to set up online bank accounts and crypto-currency accounts. How did law enforcement know that Cazes was behind EBX Technologies? It was on his LinkedIn profile."

BarbaraHudson adds: "His laptop wasn't encrypted, so expect more arrests as AlphaBay users are tracked down."

  • Dupe Dupe Dupe (Score:5, Informative)

    by ELCouz ( 1338259 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @06:05AM (#54851461)
    n/t

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      This dupe is special, it's on the same page as the original! That takes a special kind of editor ignorance to do.

      • Re:Dupe Dupe Dupe (Score:5, Informative)

        by BarbaraHudson ( 3785311 ) <barbarahudsonNO@SPAMgmail.com> on Friday July 21, 2017 @08:58AM (#54851885) Journal

        The original summary didn't cover how easy it was to trace the guy. The FBI's "investigative prowess" was nothing more than a search for his email address on LinkedIn. That also yielded his business, which another search of available public government records would have yielded his home address, etc.

        You can go here [gouv.qc.ca], click on "Find an enterprise" on the right, enter "EBX Technologies" as the search term, click on "accept terms", and it yields this:

        Business number: 2265599250
        Name: EBX TECHNOLOGIES
        Address: 1731 rang Saint-Alexis Saint-Maurice (Québec) G0X2X0 Canada
        Status: Immatriculée (registered)
        Date: 2008-12-29
        Status of name: En vigueur (active)
        Date: 2008-12-29

        Clicking on the link (embedded in the business number) gives this additional info:

        Nom de famille (family name) CAZES
        Prénom (first name) ALEXANDRE

        ... as well as that he was repairing computers and selling software out of his home when he started AlphaBay. He was due to file the latest declaration with the government on June 15th. Since he won't be doing that, in 2 years anyone who wants to can re-register the name as their business just for laughs (ISTR the fee was $60 if you filed it yourself at the courthouse) - though I personally wouldn't advise it. There's going to be a few people who are mightily pissed off at the guy, and they may think you're somehow related to him.

  • He could be both - my guess is that he's just taken the fall and now it's neatly tidied up, no-one's looking for the real people behind it all

    Just a week after Cazes was arrested and dumped in a Thai jail, he was found dead in his cell. The authorities say it was suicide.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Apparently when the cops got there his computer was logged in to the site in question... fail

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Riiiiiight. Because Hans Reiser was also framed, right?

    • He was 25, so yeah he was a little stupid when it comes to network security... When you started using the internet in the end 80s begin 90s,you would know what the do and don't are for anonymity

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Desler ( 1608317 )

      Yeah, that must be it. Just like how Ross Ulbricht was just part of an elaborate frame job by Mark Karpeles. Oh wait...

  • As the PASSWORD? Huh? (Score:4, Informative)

    by wonkey_monkey ( 2592601 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @08:19AM (#54851735) Homepage

    [A]ccording to U.S. prosecutors, he used his real email address, albeit a Hotmail address -- Pimp_Alex_91@hotmail.com -- as the administrator password for the marketplace software

    Whut?

    Article says "contact."

  • As I'm reading this story through multiple sources... I can't help being in awe of the sheer majesty of stupidity and willful ignorance on this guy's part.

    Not to say I'm condoning illegal activity- I'm not.

    This is what happens when an idiot clones an idea (an illegal darkweb marketplace) while not having an inkling of the implications of his actions. Not even considering that there have been multiple dark sites taken down by far more technically adept means. Not understanding that a clearnet e-mail address

    • More like cargo-cult darkweb.

    • I would bet he had an "inkling" of the consequences, he just didn't care. And that is the disturbing part. Moral abandonment should never be an excuse to make a living no matter the rewards.

      • Has nothing to do with "morals". Has everything to do with actual *consequences* and being mindful of what those are likely to be.

        • Bullshit! This has everything to do with morals. This is a classic example of "just because you can do something does not mean you should". This is what has been lost in peoples pursuit of greed. And THAT is a moral issue.

          Unless you are saying the person did not actually benefit from this and donated everything to the less fortunate. Which I highly doubt from a list of his assets.

          • Since you apparently don't understand the meanings of the terms "morals" and "consequences", we have no further basis for discussion. Good day, Sir/Ma'am/Flipper.

            • If you're doing something (or refraining from doing something) - even if it's the right thing to do - only because you fear the consequences of acting differently, you're not entitled to call your actions moral.

              Doing the right thing because you believe it's the right thing, no matter what the consequences to you, is behaving like someone with morals.

            • Wow, now that is the response I would not have expected... until I looked at your user name. Then I went "Oh"..

    • A search of government records (posted the link elsewhere in the discussion) shows this guy used to run a small-time (very small-time, given the location in the boonies) computer repair business. Doesn't take much smarts to re-format and re-install an OS, or run a virus scanner.

      The area is mostly farmlands (plug the address into a map and see just how hicksville the place is). Total population is 2,775, mostly living in little pockets of houses here and there surrounded by large swaths of farm and forest.

    • Sometimes I get more ticked off at stupidity than at immoral behavior. I'm not sure why.

      In Lois McMaster Bujold's "Penric's Mission", after a fight to the near-death Penric goes over to his fallen foe and lectures him on his theological mistakes. It seemed so real.

  • Or this is parallel construction (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    And they inr eality hacked in his laptop, hacked around to find his identity, but do not want anybody to know.

  • died in Thailand (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    July 5 after arrest in Thailand in connection with AlphaBay shutdown.
    Supposedly suicide. Ha!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      Many people kill themselves rather than face spending significant time in prison. Not unusual, not strange and not a conspiracy.

      • Did they find the money? If not, he is most likely a fall guy.

        If there was enough money in-play, an ignorant patsy and a few corrupt cops would be a clever insurance policy, albeit evil.

        • They got the money. And the cars. And the properties. All his financial transactions, accounts, passwords, etc., were in an unencrypted file on his laptop.

          All of this enabled the authorities to do a huge sweep of his assets and turn up $5m in Bitcoin, $2m in Ethereum, $770,000 in Zcash and $474,000 in Monero – all now shifted to government accounts.

          That was just the cryptocash. Cazes' miserable operations security also led investigators to accounts in his and his wife's (Sunisa Thapsuwan) names at Bangkok Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, Kasikorn Bank, Siam Commercial Bank and several others.

          Even more amazingly, the cops didn't even have to ask the banks for accounts under those names: Cazes had listed all of his accounts, his houses and his luxury cars in a spreadsheet on his unlocked, unencrypted laptop.

          "The document was modeled after a personal financial statement – listing 'TOTAL NET WORTH' in bold at the top of the document," reveals the filing. "Below the net worth heading, Cazes broke down his 'holdings' into various subcategories such as 'Asset holdings' and 'Cash holdings,' as well as by each distinct cryptocurrency ... and method of storage. According to his financial statement, Cazes had a net worth of $23,033,975."

          He knew that it was all gone, and that the only thing he had to look forward to was a long prison term. The only question was in which country. He broke the laws while living in Thailand, and Thai prisons are pretty bad. Then there's the US, almost as bad in some prisons. And since he doesn't have any money for fancy lawyers ...

    • Perhaps he figured it was better to get it over with quickly rather than wait for some mightily pissed off customer/partner/supplier to do the job nice and slow.

  • Go millennials! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And your digital native, technologically superior, 21st century savvy. Do you really want this generation coding for you, let alone running your business or government? I sure don't.

    • He wasn't a coder. He just used a CMS. This is a guy whose only other "computer knowledge" was re-installing Windows in a village of 2,775 out in the boonies before he hit it big.

      If he had been a coder, he probably would have done a few things differently, just from the knowledge you pick up from osmosis on what not to do.

  • So, a new illegal thing grows to a size admittedly the largest yet, but is trivial to bust.
    This takes time to grow, for the grapevine to pass the word around.
    By their own admission, the authorities state this was huge, and easy.
    Yet it took a long time to get to.
    Priorities? Who benefited by taking so long. Bribes, alphabet agency business, and .gov money laundering?
    Total incompetence? Danger of stepping on the wrong toes?
    .

    Inquiring minds want to know. And who killed the guy and which of the many

  • Alleged AlphaBay Owner Used Email Address For Both AlphaBay and LinkedIn Profile.

  • Why wasn't he immediately arrested about 5 minutes after the site went live? Did police not set up a dummy account and then get a court order for the history of the hotmail address and access to it as well?

  • How hard is it to scan the current stories to make sure you don't a post a duplicate? Seriously, this was posted less than 12 hours earlier! COME ON!

    This is two shitty posts from you in one day. You're on a roll.

    • The two stories aren't exactly the same. The first one makes it seem like it was hard to verify who this guy was. Here I post directions for verifying his name, address, etc., from a lookup of government records that anyone who saw his linkedin profile could have done in under a minute.

      So all the "sooper-sekret investigative techniques" for verifying who this guy is that both the motherboard and vice stories allude to without going into detail are simply bs.

      And given that the government regularly hoovers

  • He can't actually be that stupid can he? And a non encrypted laptop too? Damn....

