The New Firefox and Ridiculous Numbers of Tabs (metafluff.com) 8
An anonymous reader shares a blog post: I've got a Firefox profile with 1691 tabs. As you would expect, Firefox handled this profile quite poorly for a long time. I got used to multi-minute startup time, waiting 15-30 seconds for tabs from external apps to show up, and all manner of non-responsive behavior. And then, quite recently, everything changed. Right now, more effort is being put into making Firefox fast than I've seen since... well, since I've been working on Firefox. And I've been at Mozilla for more than a decade. Part of this effort is a project called Quantum Flow -- a bunch of engineers making changes that directly impact Firefox responsiveness. A lot of the improvement in this particular scenario is from Kevin Jones' work on bringing the overall cost of unloaded tabs as close to zero as possible. While the major work has landed, the work continues in Bug 906076. Test scenario: I took my 1691 tab browser profile, and did a wall-clock measurement of start-up time and memory use for Firefox versions 20, 30, 40, and 50 through 56. In the result, the person found that Firefox startup time has gotten worse over time... until Firefox 51.
what would anyone do with 1691 tabs?
I typically have at least a few hundred open. 1691 doesn't seem unreasonable at all. Needless to say, Chrome can't handle anything remotely like that... try dropping two zeroes. For me, this alone makes Firefox clearly superior to Chrome.
Loading the entire internet inside a single browser session isn't exactly a great idea...
The Tab Groups feature was removed