The US And Australia Are Testing Hypersonic Missiles (engadget.com) 84
schwit1 quotes Engadget: Both the U.S. and Australia have confirmed that they recently completed a series of mysterious hypersonic missile tests. All the countries will say is that the flights were successful, and that they represented "significant milestones" in testing everything from the design assembly to the control mechanisms. They won't even say which vehicles were used or how quickly they traveled, although past tests have usually relied on Terrier Orion rockets and have reached speeds as high as Mach 8.
The tests are part of the long-running HIFiRE (Hypersonic International Flight Research Experimentation) program, whose first launch took place way back in 2009. They should help bring hypersonic flight to a "range of applications," according to HIFiRE partner BAE. That could easily include ultra-fast aircraft, but it's widely believed the focus here is on missiles and similar unmanned weapons. A hypersonic missile would fulfill the US military's goal of building a conventional weapon that can strike anywhere within an hour, and it would be virtually impossible to stop using existing missile defenses. In theory, enemy nations wouldn't dare attack if they knew they'd face certain retaliation within minutes.
Originally NASA was involved in the project, which has been ongoing for more than eight years. But it's timeline may have shortened after reports that foreign powers including Russia and China are already building their own hypersonic missiles.
It a ppears we, (the US of A) are kinda behind... (Score:1)
You see, it's reported that Russia has already tested [washingtontimes.com] such a missile.
In fact, the Russians claim that because of the missile they tested, our missile defenses are already obsolete.
That doesn't mean we were completely safe before this missile.
Re: It a ppears we, (the US of A) are kinda behi (Score:1)
Oh yeah, put the fuckers who brought us the DMCA back in charge. It's funny you keep saying impeach Trump, then you recommend someone who's actually been impeached as a replacement.
If it had been supersonic, you'd know.
When I was a kid, I was doing some farm labour in a field besides the Abbotsford airport the day before the airshow begun. The Blue Angels were practicing and decided to use us as strafing practice or such. Wow, jet fighters flying perhaps a hundred feet up at 500 odd miles an hour, so close that one that went by upside down, I'd swear I saw the pilots eyeballs, but they were going so fast that they almost seemed foreshortened and you wouldn't hear them until they were gone. Quite an experience and I sure a
Russia has already announced the roll out of hypersonic missiles on ships.
Which in a sense isn't such a big deal. Yes, it may go at hypersonic speeds, but the fact that it's deployed to ships means it's not really the same thing at all.
What where talking about is something that could be fired from the US mainland and hit any place on the Earth in under an hour. Such a weapon has profound political implications; it removes the single biggest political risk involved with the use of force: putting the men and women who wield that force in harm's way.
Basically the US president will
Re:It a ppears we, (the US of A) are kinda behind. (Score:4, Insightful)
The reason they didn't use a cruise missile on Bin Laden wasn't civilian casualties. They've never been excessively concerned about collateral damage when going after lower level Al Qaeda officials, why start worrying then? Because they wanted the body -- hard physical evidence that the job was done. It could have been called either way.
Well, I doubt they know the position of Al-Baghdadi with enough precision to use either cruise missiles or even precision-guided bombs. You'd have to take a shotgun approach, which has never worked very well. It certainly wasn't how we got Saddam. The political cost/benefit of trying doesn't work out.
But there's lots of uses for a weapon that could take out any person or group of persons at a known location, deep inside well-defended or remote territory, without the need of bringing in naval assets, alth
Re: (Score:3)
You could high tech this today with an XB-37 launch and some 'rods from God'. Throwing rocks from the high ground has worked for a long, long time. GPS helps.
We could low tech the problem and toast 'Lil Kim and his barber with a boring old 1 million dollar cruise missile. As usual, the political ramifications of doing so, tend to er, Trump, the straight military application of force.
Russia announces a whole lot of things but it is a big jump from announcing to deploying. China follows the same protocol.
Yes, but they released video footage of it being launched from a fighter jet. Oddly the Chinese pilot looked a lot like Tom Cruise and the plane he launched it from looked a lot like an F-14 Tomcat. But they sure had some catchy Kenny Loggins music being played along with the footage.
You see, it's reported
Reports are just international power masturbation. They have no relevance into how far anyone is in any program. Both sides have been working on hyper-sonic missiles for 10 years already. How far along either side is is known only to a select few with just enough information in the media to let either side know the other side thinks its ahead.
Except for the Russians, because Trump wouldn't keep secrets from his BFF Putin.
Well, it you really want total planetary extermination. How about energy targeted some of the key essential molecular structures of life, where a minor exteneded disruption will terminate all cellular life, think of something simmilar to the microwave and it's transfer of energy into water. So pick the right frequency and type and you could sweep a city from orbit exterminating all life, not just people but all of it. Be the first and wont you be a fucking champion. Keep trying to kill each other and it is
I'm guessing the AC is Russian--an American would know that impeaching Trump yields President Pence.
That doesn't even make sense.
Check the thread again--the AC's not the one who made the Queen reference.
Low Orbit Ion Canon (Score:1)
Charging.....
.....Charging complete.
Low power (fuuuck)
Select target. (Hmmmm. >:)
Zaaaaappppp!
Ion Canon charging.
Silos needed (fuuuck)
Warning nuclear warhead approaching. (Fuuuuuck!)
"Silos needed" == "Build more units". C&C 101.
Great...another infallible defense (Score:2)
In theory, enemy nations wouldn't dare attack if they knew they'd face certain retaliation within minutes.
LOL-tech solution:
Step 1: Frame an enemy.
Step 2: Open bag of popcorn.
Step 3: Enjoy the show.
Re: (Score:3)
This is the reason why we can't have nice wars
Or not a native Anglophone.
Missile defenses (Score:2)
"[I]t would be virtually impossible to stop using existing missile defenses." I thought I read recently that the U.S. just deployed a new laser weapon that could shoot down missiles.
1. Would this be a defense against hypersonic missiles?
2. Does anybody know if it was developed as a defense against hypersonic missiles?
Re: (Score:3)
Lasers are faster than missiles, but can a laser tracking system successfully track a hypersonic missile and deliver enough energy to stop it?
Are you sure shining a laser on something already designed to withstand unthinkable heat wouldn't be more like threatening the devil with a match?
can a laser tracking system successfully track a hypersonic missile and deliver enough energy to stop it?
Even if it can, it cannot do that for many at once, so some will always get through.
If N Mach 8 hypersonic missiles can overwhelm a laser defense, then 10*N Mach 0.8 missiles can do so as well.
What enemy "nations" . . . ? (Score:1, Troll)
No enemy "nation" will attack the US. The US armed forces already have enough firepower to do a whack-a-mole job on any "nation" in the world.
The folks to worry about don't have a nation, but wear beards and rags on their heads. The US won't be able to use a s00per-s0nic-giga-Internet-Of-Things-Blockchain rocket against them anyway. Where should the US fire the rocket? Into the country "hosting" them . . . ? If the government even is actively supporting them . . . ? Is it a case of a bunch of Kalashn
Not peace DESTABILIZING ? (Score:3)
While options might in principle be a good thing, how is this particular weapon system anything other than destabilizing? Short hang time, hair-trigger.
We already have hypersonic missiles, they're called ICBMs (US Trident 3) and MRBMs. Launch one, any everybody watching assumes multiple incoming thermonukes. With the new toys, it might just be conventional explosives. That's going to make anyone abandon "launch-on-warning"? Least of all the US!
Consider the current crop of countries the US considers [potential] hot-war enemies: Would hypersonics keep the Russians out of Ukraine, let alone Crimea? The Chinese off the Pacific sandbanks? The NorKs from developing missiles? ISIS out of Raqqa? Iran from developing nukes? Short-fuse helps _none_ of these situations, and it is tough to think of one which it would.
Anti-missile Missile? (Score:2)
Well, HS as an ABM it might be able to do an earlier intercept (not likely useful except possibly against EMP targetted) or extend the coverage range of the ABM system. Not likely more detectable than SLBM, and certainly more detectable than cruises.
Except: the hyper-aggressive military power in desperate need of containment is not on your list. It's the rest of the world that needs protection from American imperialism, not America needing to protect itself from the rest of the world.
Purpose of Military tech has changed (Score:5, Insightful)
Look, once you got nukes, the purpose of advancing military tech is no longer to attack other super-powers.
Instead, it becomes a combination of two possibilities:
1) Defeat lesser powers, including both non-nuclear nations and terrorists. They can't match our tech, so we do not need to go head to head against them.
2) BANKRUPT your competitor superpowers. The idea is to force other super powers to spend so much on defense that to keep up, that it limits their other options.
We are not trying to shoot down Russia's missiles. Instead we are trying to make it damn expensive for them to match us.
Which is why they are using other means besides their regular army. Ukraine, hacking, etc.
This is short range (Score:5, Interesting)
Attacking enemy nation? (Score:2)
enemy nations wouldn't dare attack if they knew they'd face certain retaliation within minutes.
Enemy nations already do not dare attacking US, and the fact that NATO spends 80% of worldwide military expenses is probably the reason. These supersonic missiles are not for defense, they are to bolster offensive power.
Flawed Logic at the Core (Score:1)
"In theory, enemy nations wouldn't dare attack if they knew they'd face certain retaliation within minutes."
Yeah, we've tried these sorts of solutions. The Gatling Gun was supposed to be so terrible it would end war. The Wrights actually thought that flying would end war (the theory being, surveillance flights would reveal everything the enemy was doing, and they would know everything you were doing).
It's all bollocks. No technology ends war, not ever. There is no dark well of ethical madness that manki