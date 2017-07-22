The US And Australia Are Testing Hypersonic Missiles (engadget.com) 30
schwit1 quotes Engadget: Both the U.S. and Australia have confirmed that they recently completed a series of mysterious hypersonic missile tests. All the countries will say is that the flights were successful, and that they represented "significant milestones" in testing everything from the design assembly to the control mechanisms. They won't even say which vehicles were used or how quickly they traveled, although past tests have usually relied on Terrier Orion rockets and have reached speeds as high as Mach 8.
The tests are part of the long-running HIFiRE (Hypersonic International Flight Research Experimentation) program, whose first launch took place way back in 2009. They should help bring hypersonic flight to a "range of applications," according to HIFiRE partner BAE. That could easily include ultra-fast aircraft, but it's widely believed the focus here is on missiles and similar unmanned weapons. A hypersonic missile would fulfill the US military's goal of building a conventional weapon that can strike anywhere within an hour, and it would be virtually impossible to stop using existing missile defenses. In theory, enemy nations wouldn't dare attack if they knew they'd face certain retaliation within minutes.
Originally NASA was involved in the project, which has been ongoing for more than eight years. But it's timeline may have shortened after reports that foreign powers including Russia and China are already building their own hypersonic missiles.
It a ppears we, (the US of A) are kinda behind... (Score:2)
You see, it's reported that Russia has already tested [washingtontimes.com] such a missile.
In fact, the Russians claim that because of the missile they tested, our missile defenses are already obsolete.
That doesn't mean we were completely safe before this missile.
Russia has already announced the roll out of hypersonic missiles on ships.
Which in a sense isn't such a big deal. Yes, it may go at hypersonic speeds, but the fact that it's deployed to ships means it's not really the same thing at all.
What where talking about is something that could be fired from the US mainland and hit any place on the Earth in under an hour. Such a weapon has profound political implications; it removes the single biggest political risk involved with the use of force: putting the men and women who wield that force in harm's way.
Basically the US president will
I'm guessing the AC is Russian--an American would know that impeaching Trump yields President Pence.
Great...another infallible defense (Score:2)
In theory, enemy nations wouldn't dare attack if they knew they'd face certain retaliation within minutes.
LOL-tech solution:
Step 1: Frame an enemy.
Step 2: Open bag of popcorn.
Step 3: Enjoy the show.
This is the reason why we can't have nice wars
Or not a native Anglophone.
Missile defenses (Score:2)
"[I]t would be virtually impossible to stop using existing missile defenses." I thought I read recently that the U.S. just deployed a new laser weapon that could shoot down missiles.
1. Would this be a defense against hypersonic missiles?
2. Does anybody know if it was developed as a defense against hypersonic missiles?
Lasers are faster than missiles, but can a laser tracking system successfully track a hypersonic missile and deliver enough energy to stop it?
