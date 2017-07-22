For Seattle Women Called Alexa, Frustrating To Share Name With Amazon Device (seattletimes.com) 19
Reader reifman writes: Since Amazon introduced the Alexa-enabled Echo device in 2014, the jokes have become so omnipresent that Alexa Philbeck, 29, briefly considered changing, or at least obscuring, her name. The Seattle Times speaks to four women unfortunately called Alexa in a town that may soon be known as Seamazon.
Re: (Score:3)
Seems a lot better than annoying Alexas [nameplayground.com] and Siris [nameplayground.com].
Yeah right (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
"Alexa... How many people use Amazon Echo? Really? Only one? But I have one...."
