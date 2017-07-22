Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


For Seattle Women Called Alexa, Frustrating To Share Name With Amazon Device (seattletimes.com) 19

Posted by msmash from the weird-situations dept.
Reader reifman writes: Since Amazon introduced the Alexa-enabled Echo device in 2014, the jokes have become so omnipresent that Alexa Philbeck, 29, briefly considered changing, or at least obscuring, her name. The Seattle Times speaks to four women unfortunately called Alexa in a town that may soon be known as Seamazon.

