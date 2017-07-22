Nolan's Cinematic Vision in 'Dunkirk' is Hollywood's Best Defense Against Netflix (marketwatch.com) 168
There's nothing quite like filming a movie on film, according to the director Christopher Nolan. His new WWII film, Dunkirk, was shot entirely on epic 65mm, as opposed to digital. And it's receiving the widest release of that film format in recent history. But Nolan's views on doing things the way "they're meant to be done," isn't limited to just making a film. He also wants you watch the movie in the theatre, and not on streaming service Netflix, which he says he rarely uses. From a report: "Dunkirk," director Christopher Nolan's big budget war epic, is a filmmaker's film and a movie buff's dream with its wide, high-resolution 70mm format. It's like an expressionist painting, said ComScore media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. The Hollywood Reporter even said "Dunkirk" could launch a 70mm film renaissance. "I would always prefer and really recommend that everyone see it on Imax 70mm," Dergarabedian said. "People talk about 'they don't make movies like that anymore.' Well, this is that movie." Dunkirk, which opens across the U.S. this weekend, is a film that everyone will tell you has to be seen on the big screen. And that has rekindled the debate about the pros and cons of films opening in a theater versus being streamed by Netflix. In an interview with Indiewire ahead of the film's premiere, Nolan criticized Netflix for its "bizarre aversion to supporting theatrical films." Netflix, despite doubling down on its film business and looking to make inroads in the industry, has continued its controversial stance against Hollywood's theatrical window model. To the film industry's dismay, Netflix is still adopting a day and date release model -- dropping a movie on the streaming service the same day it hits theaters. Hollywood relies on the money moviegoers spend at the box office, and the industry is reluctant to give up the exclusive window of time that films are only in theaters, fearing it would cripple that income stream. "Dunkirk" is an impressive $150 million argument on behalf of cinema.In an interview, Nolan said he will not work with Netflix because their film strategy is "pointless." He said, "They have this mindless policy of everything having to be simultaneously streamed and released, which is obviously an untenable model for theatrical presentation. So they're not even getting in the game, and I think they're missing a huge opportunity. [...] You can see that Amazon is very clearly happy to not make that same mistake," he said. "The theaters have a 90-day window. It's a perfectly usable model. It's terrific."
Critics have found Dunkirk one of the best movies -- and perhaps the best war movie -- ever made. The Guardian said it's the best Nolan movie, while the New York Times found it "both sweeping and intimate."
Not affordable (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
that and the quality of experience is usually poor
you got random people with phones and mouths popping up all the time
the picture is typically fuzzy
the sound is almost ALL BASSSSSSSS
and to watch a 90 min movie takes over 2 hours by the time they actually get started
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And I love how the summary cites 70mm presentations as the redeeming quality of theaters, when the vast majority of theaters can't even play 70mm films. Shit, most theaters have gone digital and most can only play movies in 2K resolution. I don't think I've even seen a 70mm projector since my last visit to one of the very few *REAL* Imax theaters in the country (not that shit passing itself off as "Imax" today, I mean the real 70mm gigantic screen kind).
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Well, it's not just cost.
I don't care to eat or drink when I go to the movies, so I don't factor the cost of popcorn or soda into a trip to the movies. The ticket prices at the place I usually go to are $6.50 for an adult ticket. It'd be peanuts to go a few times a week.
That said - i go to the theater MAYBE 3 times a year, and that's simply because it's a movie that I really want to see NOW and not in a few months.
While I can understand their passion, for me (and I think a large number of people), a trip
Re:Not affordable (Score:5, Informative)
Well, you have it very cheap, here in the UK my local cinema is Â£9.50 for an adult ticket, which is approximately $12.35 US at today's exchange rate. Oh and the pound has been going down for the last couple of years, so Â£9.50 two year ago was worth a hell of a lot more at approximately $14.80 US.
And then I have a darkened room with a full sound system and a nice screen to use at home without popcorn in the carpet and others talking over it or flashing their phones.
Re: (Score:2)
[1] https://www.amctheatres.com/mo... [amctheatres.com]
[2] https://tickets.fandango.com/t... [fandango.com]
Re: Not affordable (Score:1)
Socialism doesn't pay for itself
;)
Re: (Score:2)
Most of the IMAX theaters that I know the location of, are right next to the places where they do the film post production (Soho, London), Los Angeles, New York. That's also where there are large tourist markets. So those theaters are always busy, but not with regular visitors.
Re: (Score:2)
My chief problem is that I would have to drive a helluva long way to enjoy a 70mm film in all its glory. The multiplex theaters near me simply wouldn't show such a film 'in all its glory".
Re: (Score:2)
Realities problem is the difference between telling a ripping yarn and a pretty picture. Obviously going straight over the video geeks heads. Problem is some geek, especially the super focused ones, get really locked into their version of a brain tasty world, what makes their brain feel good. They lose track of stuff like, which is better visually a good book or a bad movie, the book is hands down better because that particular one is valued good and you create the vision within your own mind and a shit mov
Re: (Score:2)
It's really that simple for most people seeing films in theaters is too costly.
But is it really? Most cinemas are cheaper than Chinese takeout. My local IMAX is cheaper than most restaurants.
Sure for *some* people it's expensive, but in terms of entertainment factor, at about $5-10 per hour going to a movie is an incredibly cheap activity. Cheaper than eating, doing any kind of sport where you need to hire equipment or fields, cheaper than going to a football game, definitely cheaper than going to a pub if you're anything other than the designated driver, and even then depending on wh
Re: Not affordable (Score:2)
To me it's affordable, but not worth the risk. If a movie on Netflix sucks, I can quit watching or go mst3k on it for entertainment. I have been burned by suck ass films too much in theaters that I don't go unless it's great and the theater size adds something to it (like saving private Ryan). I might go see Dunkirk.
Re: (Score:2)
Not sure where you live but I'm looking at Valerian tickets now and they are $9 each for 3D.
It's not millenials (Score:2)
Noisy assholes who disturb the theater have been around since the invention of theater. If you want to blame anyone for making it worse, blame the inventors of the cell phone and the cell phone screen backlight.
The Hateful Eight (Score:2)
The Hateful Eight was shot in 70 mm. So if there is a 70mm film renaissance it may have already been started by Quentin Tarantino and cinematographer Robert Richardson in 2015.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Not the things I want to add (Score:2)
Perhaps 70mm film is a bit like 3D: it only adds something when it's done right,
The only thing 3D adds is a few dollars to the ticket price and a migraine after an hour of watching it. All I can see film adding is the occasional speck of dust or scratch to the picture. If that's so important I'm sure there is some digital algorithm which can add similar imperfections. This sort of thing strikes me as nothing more than audiophiles becoming videophiles.
Re: (Score:2)
The best 3D movie I've ever seen wasn't even shot in 3D, it was postprocessed to add it afterwards: Titanic.
Go figure.
Re: (Score:1)
For me it was the milla jovavich steam punk Three Musketeers. The first film I ever saw use 3d right.
And it was a fun romp too. i wish it had been popular enough to get the second one.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
It's worse than 3D. 3D at least has a tangeable difference in the product - some scenes will have a stereoscopic 3D effect that part of the audienct that includes me likes very much (when used to help build scale), other parts of the audience don't care for or can't see, and another group that may or may not be in the audience has an irrational hatred of.
Since Distribution is all digital now, the only thing shooting in 70mm adds is film grain and color gamut that you could reproduce more accurately or in a
Re: (Score:2)
What's the equivalent resolution figure for 70mm film, say, in 100ISO? AFAIK, a frame of 100ISO 35mm film is good for a bit over 4K, so a 70mm frame, ~4x the size of a 35mm frame, should be good for 16K, yes?
Grain is not the issue. Artificial grain has been an option in digital post-processing for years. Filmmakers choose film for aesthetic reasons (and because they have enough clout to demand the budget for it. Film stock ain't cheap.)
Re: (Score:2)
CinemaScope and other widescreen formats were designed for the viewers to see panoramic scenes like mountains and wide open country. True quality color was another obvious improvement, along with stereo sound. 70mm film has the advantage of having a higher dynamic range, resolution and colour gamut that the digital systems.
Films that used 70mm in the past [rogerebert.com] include: “Star Wars” trilogy, ”Tron” (1982) and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” [1988]) but during that period, it was emplo
Re: (Score:2)
I think that's sort of true. The Room will still be The Room even on 70 mm. You might enjoy the amazing quality footage but still be slapped in the face by the plot. So in the end one will override the other in the casual viewers mind.
Re: (Score:2)
"Renaissance?"
Yes, that's what he wrote.
Whether or not you liked The Hateful Eight is immaterial. The thing that matters here is if other directors and cinematographers saw it and thought that their next movie could use it or not. They also may have hated the plot of The Hateful Eight but thought "fuck those vistas and amazing in 70mm" and adopted it.
Re: (Score:2)
I think people enjoy HDTV over SDTV very much. And that is very much a case of "what kind of media it's recorded on". The same is true for various film and digital cinematography formats. Some media/formats present large advantages over other formats and people enjoy these advantages - that's not exactly controversial.
Obvious Hollywood shill is obvious (Score:4, Insightful)
Which would you rather have:
1. A nice, relaxing watch on your own time, own schedule, with the people of your choosing, with affordable snacks and great seats
2. A dingy, overpriced, cramped, uncomfortable, smelly struggle to enjoy a film played on poorly maintained projectors in a theater rocking with the sounds of cellphones and conversation, while the usher stands idly by and fails to enforce any order, while you munch stale $20 popcorn.
Option 1 will cost you a Netflix subscription. #2 will cost you $30 a head for one viewing. Little surprise I, like thousands of others, never go to a theater!
If Hollywood wants to defend their vision of how films "should" be seen, they have to regulate themselves and beat the alternative options. So far, all they really want to do is whine about it.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know if you've been to a (mainstream, chain, in a moderately normal part of the country) cinema lately but they're seriously doing a lot to address your concerns, with large, comfortable, reclining seats, cup holders, and digital projection if they can't support 70mm or IMAX.
The improvement in seat quality has come at a cost that I've noticed most cinemas in my area now have so little capacity - bigger seats with more legroom means fewer seats - that they have had to resort to assigned seating fo
Re:Obvious Hollywood shill is obvious (Score:5, Insightful)
> but they're seriously doing a lot to address your concerns, with large, comfortable, reclining seats, cup holders, and digital projection if they can't support 70mm or IMAX.
I've been in some of the newer theaters around Denver. Doing one thing to address the movie experience is NOT a lot -- it is ONE thing.
The movie theater experience SUCKS [slashdot.org] compared to home theater. I literally had a kid snoring next to me when I saw The Jungle Book. WTF.
Lastly, there are no fucking 20 minutes of ads at home -- we can skip them on BluRay, or don't even see them in the first place with NetFlix.
Hollywood = CLUELESS about the user experience.
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry to hear that. Sounds like Denver is seriously behind the curve.
Out of interest, am I the the only one who doesn't care that much about the trailers? It gives me a chance to find my seat, and maybe skip to the bathroom before the feature presentation, and occasionally (admittedly, only sometimes) I get to find out something is coming up I actually want to watch. Dunkirk for example was on during the Wonder Woman trailer, I'd not heard of it before that.
Re: (Score:2)
> Sorry to hear that. Sounds like Denver is seriously behind the curve.
Well, the seats ARE getting better. I've noticed more theaters are becoming "short" depth but with extra wide, cushion, and leg rests even! So I'd given B for effort. The problem is all the other issues are still unresolved -- and never will be.
> Out of interest, am I the the only one who doesn't care that much about the trailers?
Probably. =P
When there was only 1 or trailers I didn't mind it -- you knew the movie was starting SO
Re: (Score:2)
I'd agree with. If they want to show more, they can always start before the movie does, not everyone arrives at exactly whatever time it's scheduled for...
Re: (Score:2)
I don't have a problem with any number of trailers. I'm interested in upcoming movies. It's the non-movie adverts that annoy me.
Sarcasm on the popcorn noted, but anyway, I have a hard a fast rule that I don't start on the popcorn till the movie has started!
Re: (Score:2)
That's a good idea, but two minutes should be enough to generate interest. Five minutes of cut scenes will spoil the anticipation, because editors will put the biggest, baddest, most awsome action scenes in the trailer.
Also, ads generate revenue for the cinema, ditto snack prices, otherwise your ticket price would be higher. Cinemas have to hand over most of the ticket revenue for the first two weeks of a run, and they won't make a profit otherwise. Perhaps cinemas could charge a premium for some ad-free se
Re: (Score:2)
I forget what movie it was, but it started off with like a 20 hour god damned commecial about all its digital flickering mirrors state of the art bullshit, and the first scene of the movie was a slow flyover with a very fast pan, and I had to close my eyes the studder and framerate actually made me feel a little sick
Re: (Score:2)
2. A dingy, overpriced, cramped, uncomfortable, smelly struggle to enjoy a film played on poorly maintained projectors in a theater rocking with the sounds of cellphones and conversation, while the usher stands idly by and fails to enforce any order, while you munch stale $20 popcorn.
Try moving out of Dis to a city on this realm. You'll find the cinemas substantially better.
Re: (Score:2)
Dis is in East Anglia, isn't it?
No: Dis only goes down as far as the 9th level. Turns out there are more.
Re: (Score:2)
So pompous (Score:5, Funny)
I'll be sure to watch it on an airplane in-seat system out of spite.
Theaters vs Netflix (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And we're all out of chewing gum. Time to kick... oh wait, you said walk. Never mind.
they're right and they're wrong (Score:2, Informative)
In one way they are right: there are some movies which really are better to watch on a big scren. Even the 52" in my living room does not do them justice.
So the watching experience could be better in the theater... but it's not! It's not because:
* There are anymore 15 or 20 commercials and previews before the main film. This can take in excess of 30 minutes, sometimes 40. It has become ridiculous.
* The audio is played so loud I need earplugs to avoid pain.
You want me to attend showings in the theater?
Long IMAX (flim) movies have no ad's (Score:2)
Long IMAX (flim) movies have no ad's
Re: (Score:3)
So the watching experience could be better in the theater...
The thing is - for me, anyway - convenience is king. While the theater (sans the drawbacks you spelled out) might indeed be better than watching at home, it doesn't matter because - my experience at home is good enough. Plus:
- I have a wider choice of snacks and drinks available
- I have more flexibility regarding start time
- I can have friends over to watch, without increasing the cost
- I have a pause button
(not necessarily in that order)
What's so special about analog video? (Score:1)
> From a report: "Dunkirk," director Christopher Nolan's big budget war epic, is a filmmaker's film and a movie buff's dream with its wide, high-resolution 70mm format."
Why? No, really, what's so special about having 1/2 of the screen black?
Re: (Score:1)
70 mm film allows for a perceived resolution of around 11520x4900 pixels with an IMAX projector. I'm guessing theaters want to sell more seats with the high resolution experience, and some are willing to pay for it.
Personally I don't think that's what was missing from the theater experience.
He's right (Score:5, Insightful)
It's terrific indeed. Wait for the movie release in theaters, wait 90 days then stream at home without having to bother with the sub-par theatre quality of overpaying for the ticket, the snacks and drinks, the sticky floors, the crappy and probably dirty seats, having to endure idiots around you pushing on your seat, talking, using their damn phones with the brightness at maximum, watching a blurry image and enduring extreme audio loudness with so much bass that you don't even hear anything else.
He's right when he says streaming is a perfectly usable model, all you have to do is wait 90 days!
tl;dr Hollywood does not control the theater experience and it's expensive. When we watch at home we control our viewing experience and the price is low.
Re: (Score:1)
without having to bother with the sub-par theatre quality of overpaying for the ticket, the snacks and drinks, the sticky floors, the crappy and probably dirty seats, having to endure idiots around you pushing on your seat, talking, using their damn phones with the brightness at maximum, watching a blurry image and enduring extreme audio loudness with so much bass that you don't even hear anything else.
Or you could go to a cinema in a 1st world country instead of whatever shithole you seem to be living in.
Re: (Score:3)
Am I the only one who doesn't have a problem with other theater goers ruining my experience? I haven't had a problem with rowdy or disruptive audiences since I stopped going to ghetto theaters.
can you get dolby atmos or dts-x on 70MM or is it (Score:2)
can you get dolby atmos or dts-x on 70MM or is it still DTS 5.1 only with 70MM?
Re: (Score:2)
What would an audio format have anything to do with a video format? You can't capture audio on film, bruh
-dk
Re: (Score:2)
Audio for movies is actually stored as barcode type data on each frame of the film. This saved the hassle factor of having to synchronize two reels of film and audio - it was enough grief and aggro trying to synchronize two separate reels of the same movie. The size of the film frame dictates the size of the amount of audio information that can be stored. They actually use a laser and CCD sensor to read the audio tracks.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
wtf is epic 65mm? (Score:1)
morons.
Re: (Score:1)
It's a word kids and young adults think is a synonym for "great" or "extraordinary," diluting the impact of its original meaning.
The professional author used the word correctly in the quote, referring to a war epic (i.e. a series of events involving heroism, tragedy and history), as opposed to the hack fraud Slashdot story submitter.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't get me started on how no one can use the word "literally" correctly anymore. In fact they had to change the definition so now it adds emphasis.
I don't think so (Score:2)
Spoiler Alert (Score:2)
The Germans lose the war.
Dead medium. (Score:5, Interesting)
1 - Home theaters cost less and less every day. 4K resolutions dwarf many local theaters, and you can bring any food you want, with any friends you want.
2 - Film vs digital has nothing to do with home vs theater.
3 - Netflix and YouTube allows independent content you'd never see in a theater. Google 4K drone, or 4K outdoors (you can even get 6 and 8K already IIRC on YouTube.) At an age when Hollywood produces the same shit every year, theaters are already a boring medium.
4 - DVD, BluRay, and Netflix prove that people don't care about the "benefits" touted in this article. People's recreational spending habits don't lie. People just want to relax with their familes and friends... not have to stand in line to watch, and stand in line to piss, and pay $8 for a fuckin soda.
Re: (Score:2)
2 - Film vs digital has nothing to do with home vs theater.
Right. I don't get all this "but it's 70mm film!" stuff. Sure, if you want it to look a certain way... but then you're only doing so because of a certain convention that's become ingrained in us that if something is marred in a certain way with a certain kind of noise that it's somehow more "cinematic."
Re: (Score:2)
You know what you'll see if you stand next to a screen observing a film being projected? Grain. Sometimes more, sometimes less, depending on what the film-makers have decided, but limited by the state of the technology.
You know what you'll see if you stand next to a screen observing a digital file being projected? Pixels. Sometimes more, sometimes less, depending on what the film-makers have decided, but limited by the state of the technology.
The "cinematic experience" means different things to different pe
Re: (Score:2)
4K resolutions dwarf many local theaters
Yep because a high resolution with zero benefit from across the room is totally the same as the recommendation to go see it in IMAX format. Exactly the same thing. Yesssirreee.
Movie maker's theater versus public theaters (Score:2)
Maybe have the movie makers watch a couple of films in public theaters each year so they reme
Winners don't make such arguments (Score:2)
If Hollywood wasn't losing badly, you wouldn't see articles like this. Hollywood will still be around, but they're transitioning into being a minor player.
The problem is not the movies (Score:1)
The medium isn't always the message (Score:2)
Hollywood = Idiots. Home = Bathroom & Food (Score:5, Insightful)
I like to watch movies on my home theatre setup because I can
* Pause the movie
* Go to the bathroom
* Raid the fridge for snacks instead of over-paying for snacks
* Turn on/off CC
* Adjust the volume to MY liking
* Don't have to listen to any idiots beside me constantly talking / snoring throughout the entire movie.
Hollywood is completely out of touch with reality these days.
i.e. How many fucking re-cashgrabs of Robin Hood [wikipedia.org] do we need? Eleven?!?!?!
Ditto. (Score:2)
I prefer watching at my own pace. I have health issues. I can't sit and watch the whole thing in one sitting. I have to take (time out/break)s to stretch, move, (pe/urinat)e, etc. Also, I like to be in the control!
Re: (Score:2)
* Pause the movie
* Go to the bathroom
As I get older, the importance of these two items becomes more apparent to me. And, when my daughter was younger, I would've added
* Be able to rewind the movie
* Don't have to listen to any idiots beside me constantly talking / snoring throughout the entire movie.
You've obviously never watched a movie with my wife...
Well that's fine for him (Score:2)
Nolan's Cinematic Vision in 'Dunkirk' is Hollywood's Best Defense Against Netflix
Just because he wants this particular film viewed in a certain way, doesn't mean there's something wrong about Netflix.
Netflix can just as easily argue that Stranger Things is best viewed on a nice, fairly big TV in your living room.
There's nothing fundamentally, objectively, "better" about going to a cinema and watching something projected through real film.
IMAX Theaters? (Score:2)
There's one that I know of about 15 miles from me. Everything else has gone digital. Or shut down.
I didn't mind the theater release first model. In fact, reviews of movies that have bombed on the big screen have saved me from putting them in my Netflix queue. On the other hand, delay the official streaming release for more than a few weeks and the studio might as well hand a copy to the torrent sites.
The cost of making a movie (Score:2)
Releasing it same day into the $9/month subscription crowd won't pay the bills. If that bec
Re: (Score:2)
Are you kidding?
Hollywood wastes money remaking Hitchcock (obviously worse than the original). Wouldn't know a new story if it bit them on the ass (would just wonder if ass biting was an 'included service', try and remember to ask the staff 'pussy coordinator').
For any chance of a good movie these days, look to the indys. Otherwise it's Disney to the horizon. Movies are just game cutscenes, with titles.
Re: (Score:2)
If that becomes the dominant model, it is clear that movie budgets will have to go down, and the quality of those movies will have to suffer, which is clearly the start of a death spiral.
I don't grant your premise. In fact, I'm going to claim it's just the opposite. The bigger the budget, the worse the movie. If you look back at the history of film (and incidentally, pretty much every other art form bar architecture), the best work gets done on the tiniest budgets. Having a smaller budget tends to concentrate the attention of the artist. An artist with an enormous budget can pretty much do whatever, and so that's just what happens, whereas an artist with limited resources thinks hard b
it's just movies (Score:2)
entertainment. Mr. Nolan is a little bit full of himself.
Film is just what we're used to (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Tell me, how do you make a movie (film or digital), without lenses?
Hint, it's in the name - "lens flare". It's got nothing to do with the capture medium, and everything to do with the Director's aesthetics (or the DoP).
Non-Linear Storytelling and boring characters... (Score:4, Informative)
It's really sad because if this movie flops with audiences, some will claim that it's because it wasn't seen on the right format, when the real problem is that it's just a weak movie.
I saw this on a standard screen in Seattle, but one I'd normally consider as good as digital gets. I know my history, so the overall story is not new to me.
The movie itself is dry with very little character development. It's all about sweeping shots, but you don't care about any of the boys being killed on the beach.
It's constantly switching between day and night, with virtually no continuity, so you can't tell if the fighter scenes are during the first day or the last day.
Re: (Score:2)
I was hoping that the part of the story dedicated to the common sailors helping by will be about Lightoller with his family boat saving 130 soldiers under the endless attacks from above. " Don't worry" - one of the soldiers remarks - " the skipper of this boat survived Titanic, he can pull this one out".
In some way I agree with the director - he is a man that does not go for gimmicks [3D]. The Dark Knight for instance was real pleasure to watch on IMAX.
However, as so many
/.-ers remarked the whole cinema ex
Analog film nostalgia != actual quality (Score:3)
I wonder what others pretend to have seen, but movies like "The hateful eight", if anything, proved that analog film is outdated and bad. The whole indoor lighting they had to apply in "the hateful eight" to make the analog film catch a usable picture was terrible, it looked completely unrealistic (I mean seriously: A dark hut in a snow-storm, and magically bright lights shine from the ceiling all the time... WTF?!?)
I do not know whether "Dunkirk" is a movie worth watching, but I am absolutely sure if it is, it is certainly not because of image quality. And sure as hell it will hardly stretch the limits of a Bluray disc in terms of quality - certainly no reason to buy an UHD Bluray of it.
Movie Theaters are a Relic (Score:3, Insightful)
Movie theaters are an antiquated, expensive relic of the past that are beyond sub optimal for watching movies today. Anyone who says otherwise is a shill for the movie industry. The movie theater used to be the only way to watch moving pictures, but then came TV, but TV sets were small for decades (20" was standard, 32" was a major luxury and the aspect ratio was wrong for watching movies). This is no longer the case. Then sound systems (Dolby Surround, DTS) were better in theaters, but that too faded. "But you can watch with your friends; its an experience." they argue. However, my living room couches seat 5 with fold down arm rests and reclining seats.
So in summary, the benefits of movie theaters used to be:
1. Bigger screen (Now my 65" 4k $900 flat screen from 10' away is a much better and immersive viewing experience).
2. Better sound (My 7.1 system sounds just as good, with added benefit that I can avoid ruptured eardrums and hearing damage).
3. More immersive (at home I don't have to put up with all the jackholes texting and receiving phone calls or just talking to the person next to them in the middle of the movie, plus I can pause the movie to use the bathroom).
4. Cost (This was never better with the theater, but clearly even worse these days. Taking the family to the theater sets me back $70 just for the tickets for a family of 4, then add drinks, candy and popcorn and you are over $150, or my entire home theater cost me about $1600 once and I can buy the UHD multi-format for $30. That pays for it'self in less than 20 movies)...
Every single reason to go to the movie theater is gone, except for their exclusivity window prior to disc release. As far as I can tell, the only reason that movie theaters exist is people with poor self control that can't wait for the Bluray release and teenagers who want a place away from their parents to make out. If you take away the first category and the theaters close, the teens will just go back to parking at make-out point...
Re: (Score:2)
OK. I run the projection system for a local film society. It has a 2K projector, a 6.1 sound system, and it's done in a renovated community hall, so less than optimum audio, it's uncomfortably warm in summer, and needs heaters in winter. We show a film every 2 weeks on a Saturday night, and sometimes a children's matinee.
Features and shorts are chosen by a committee of movie-lovers, but it's generally "world cinema", sometimes straying into Hollywood territory. IME 7 out 10 films shown are good entertainmen
Would a millennial 'Nolan' get a hollywood break ? (Score:2)
I think Nolan does make good films but i wonder if Memento his first mainstream film would get a cinema distribution deal if he was starting now.
Nolan might not make standard Hollywood films but they are very different in idea to your average cinema goer these days gets.
The killer app may not have been tried (Score:2)
Bill Bryson, NOT a big lover of gadgetry or cinema, brings pretty much an "average guy" sensibility to his travel writing, gushed for two pages after seeing a demo-show of what 70mm looked like at high frame rates.
HFR was recently tried a few times, but only in conjunction with 3D, which was likely a big negative to it. The killer app may be the combination of 70mm and 48fps. (And some say, 60 fps...)
Alamo, or I don't go. (Score:2)
With few exceptions, the movie theater is just too sub-par to be worth going. Dunkirk may very well be one of those exceptions. But the fact is, that unless the movie involves Jedi Knights, the USS Enterprise, or Kaiju, home TVs and sound systems are fine for the vast majority of films. Nolan claim otherwise reeks of stuck-up pretentiousness.
And it's mostly the theater chains' faults. The ticket price is ever-increasing with no corresponding improvement in value. $20 for a soda and bag of semi-stale po
Re: (Score:2)
Distance (Score:2)
Other people (Score:2)
If cinemas would do something about other people talking during movies then we'd go again. But they won't, so now we never go. The last 3 or 4 films we saw, we had to walk out partway through and get a refund. So we just don't bother anymore.
Blaming the wrong party (Score:2)
If people really wanted to see movies in theaters, theaters would have no problem competing when movies are released simultaneously on streaming and in theaters. If this is an untenable model for theaters, and the only way they can survive is by prohibiting competition for 90 days, then he's admitting that theaters are obsolete and should be all
We are one generation away from theaters going out (Score:2)
Try respecting your customers (Score:2)
"We think movies are best seen in theaters, but unfortunately some viewers disagree. That's why we need an exclusive period to compel them to go to the theater anyway. We can't take the risk that some ignorant customers will choose to watch it the way they prefer instead of the way we want them to."
Re: Bullshit you pretenious asshole (Score:1)
Stop saying, "no one", "we", and "us".
You don't speak for anyone but yourself, especially because you are a fucking imbecile.
Re: Bullshit you pretenious asshole (Score:1)
Look at the genius here who knows everything about movie production.
Did you know that the average quality of photography dropped significantly with digital imagers? Do you know why? Did you know that a similar thing happens shooting movies with digital? Yes, when you embrace the art as the director, you lead your team to embrace the art. It does make a difference. Oh, and you clearly haven't seen the digital filter artifacts, have you. They're different, not better or worse.
Re: (Score:2)
Film is expensive. With digital, you never stop shooting. Of course the average quality will drop, you'll throw away a much higher %.
Plus everybody has a point and shoot on their phone. 99% of photographs are taken with a tiny lens, everything on auto. It's amazing they're as good as they are.
But compare to a kodak 110 instant, not a 10k$ medium format, to be fair to the 70s. Things are better at the low end.
Re: (Score:1)
I wish I had +1 for you sir.
Score:-5, Pwned... twice! (Score:1)
Witness BitZtream getting pwned [slashdot.org]... twice! [slashdot.org]
Re: (Score:1)
HOLY FUCK! another EPIC PWN!
Re: (Score:2)
I guess you're going to have to sit down for this, but:
There are some movies that hit Netflix before they hit theaters.
Re: (Score:2)
But Nolan's views on doing things the way "they're meant to be done," isn't limited to just making a film. He also wants you watch the movie in the theatre, and not on streaming service Netflix, which he says he rarely uses
Does he want us to take a horse-drawn carriage to the theatre as well? Will there be intertitles with the dialog displayed between scenes, and a live orchestra playing the sound effects?
Re: (Score:3)
It's similar to the old "Direct to DVD" model, except Netflix pays some theaters to show their movies.