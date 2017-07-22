Debian, Gnome Patched 'Bad Taste' VBScript-Injection Vulnerabilities (neowin.net) 2
Slashdot reader KiloByte warned us about new exploit for .MSI files named "bad taste". Neowin reports: A now-patched vulnerability in the "GNOME Files" file manager was recently discovered which allowed hackers to create dodgy MSI files which would run malicious VBScript code on Linux... Once Nils Dagsson Moskopp discovered the bug, he reported it to the Debian Project which fixed it very rapidly. The GNOME Project also patched the gnome-exe-thumbnailer file which is responsible for parsing MSI and EXE files inside the GNOME Files app... If you run a Linux distribution with the GNOME desktop it's advisable to run the update manager and check for updates as soon as possible before you become affected by this critical vulnerability.
Debian, Gnome Patched 'Bad Taste' VBScript-Injection Vulnerabilities More | Reply Login
Debian, Gnome Patched 'Bad Taste' VBScript-Injection Vulnerabilities
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals