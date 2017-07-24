Top US General Warns Against Rogue Killer Robots (thehill.com) 14
Long-time Slashdot reader Zorro quotes The Hill: The second-highest-ranking general in the U.S. military last Tuesday warned lawmakers against equipping the armed forces with autonomous weapons systems... Gen. Paul Selva warned lawmakers that the military should keep "the ethical rules of war in place lest we unleash on humanity a set of robots that we don't know how to control. I don't think it's reasonable for us to put robots in charge of whether or not we take a human life," Selva told the committee.
There's already a Defense Department directive that requires humans in the decision-making process for lethal autonomous weapons systems. But it expires later this year...
If war was ethical, only leaders would fight.
Top US General concerned about future job security. Worries the human element will soon not be a requirement when it comes to warfare.
This is a big deal in a country where War and Combat are glorified and have seeped into the facets of everyday life.
--There are numerous movies and sci-fi stories reiterating the notion that making killbots is a BAD IDEA.