Transportation Businesses

German Automakers Formed a Secret Cartel In the '90s To Collude On Diesel Emissions, Says Report

Posted by BeauHD from the car-cartel dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Last week, Der Spiegel published an explosive report alleging that the major German automakers formed a secret cartel in the 1990s to collude on diesel emissions. These companies, including Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Porsche, and Daimler, met in secret working groups to discuss "the technology, costs, suppliers, and even the exhaust gas purification of its diesel vehicles," the German weekly reported. The meetings were disclosed to German competition officials in letters from VW and Daimler and viewed by Der Spiegel. The secret meetings "laid the basis" for the 2015 diesel emission cheating scandal, in which VW was caught installing secret software in more than half a million vehicles sold in the US that it used to fool exhaust emissions tests. The admission of cheating ultimately cost the automaker tens of billions of dollars in fines and legal fees, making it one of the most expensive corporate scandals in history.

Years earlier, VW participated in dozens of secret meetings with its competitors, involving over 200 employees in up to 60 working groups, on how to meet increasingly tough emissions criteria in diesel vehicles. The automakers may have colluded to fix prices of a diesel emission treatment called AdBlue through these working groups, Der Spiegel says. Specifically, VW (which owns Porsche and Audi), Daimler (which owns Mercedes-Benz and Smart), and BMW allegedly agreed to use AdBlue tanks that were too small. AdBlue is a liquid solution used to counteract a vehicle's emissions.

  • everyone knows western Europe is a peace and earth loving heaven on earth while the evil USA spews carbon into the air

  • We knew VW cheating story did not add up. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Tuesday July 25, 2017 @09:16AM (#54873651) Journal
    I remember posting about it back when VW diesel cheating was making rounds.

    If it is any other country/company we could blame it on "low level team cheating" or "midlevel managers were scared to tell the higher level managers the truth" or "simple incompetence and cowboy attitude towards laws".

    But in Germany, in VW, these stories do not add up. Given the documentation they do and the way they follow the orders, the cheating was done with full knowledge and compliance of everyone all the way to the top. VW buys our software. I see their acceptance testing reports and how much they test, document and demand explanations. Not only they document, they refer to the docs and use them all the time.

    No way the VW diesel cheating was the work of some rogue team in some isolated division. It went all the way up the company, now it appears, it went all the way up the entire damned industry.

    • Der Spiegel story did not add up. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by XXongo ( 3986865 ) on Tuesday July 25, 2017 @09:38AM (#54873795) Homepage

      I remember posting about it back when VW diesel cheating was making rounds.

      The article is mixing up two different things, and pretending that they are connected. Der Spiegel says that the automakers met in secret to discuss “the technology, costs, suppliers, and even the exhaust gas purification of its diesel vehicles." Then, separately, VW implemented a cheating system to dodge the emissions testing, with other automakers doing similar things, although to lesser degrees.

      But the article implies that these two things are connected. Documentation, however, pretty well shows that the original plan of VW was to buy a license for the Mercedes "blueTec" technology, but they abandoned this plan when the Chief Operating Officer changed, who favored using their own developed technology (TDI). TDI didn't work as well as expected, necessitating the cheat.

      Der Spiegel attempts to imply that the collusions were to agree on how to cheat, but from the evidence, it looks like the "collusion" was exactly the opposite of what Der Spiegel implies: the "collusion" was to collaborate on technology to avoid producing emissions, but when that collaboration fell apart, they shifted to cheating.

      New York Times article here: https://www.nytimes.com/2015/1... [nytimes.com]
      Wall Street Journal article here: https://www.wsj.com/articles/v... [wsj.com]

  • AdBlue = Urea + Water (Score:3)

    by sjbe ( 173966 ) on Tuesday July 25, 2017 @09:22AM (#54873687)

    AdBlue is a liquid solution used to counteract a vehicle's emissions.

    AdBlue is a solution of urea [wikipedia.org] and water generically referred to as diesel exhaust fluid [wikipedia.org]. It lowers NOx emissions in diesel vehicles.

  • Could have been stopped if the tests for emissions were based on actually measuring them rather than trusting whatever crap comes out of the CAN bus/diagnostic port.
    • For a while here in Missouri they had the Gateway Clean Air program for car emissions testing. You didn't even have to go to some specific company/building to get tested they could actually set up on the side of a road, often an on-ramp to a major interstate, a camera at license plates and a set of sensors for recording actual emissions and viola, if you were up for renewal on registration you'd get a certificate of passing (or failing) in the mail not too long after. Whether this is an accurate or cost
  • I am confused. During emissions tests don't they stick a sensor down the exhaust pipe and making readings from there? if this is still the case what happened here? 1. The software interpreting the sensor (neither the software or the sensor attached to car) was written by these colluding car companies OR 2. The software is in the car itself and no external sensor is involved, and then the software is controlled by the colluding car companies. Either 1 or 2 being the truth: how on earth did no one see the
    • It's supposed to -- this is part of the cartel aspect. "You agree not to show the true amount of sulfur, CO2, etc, and I give you a new Yacht and agree to only endorse an official testing tool that, amazingly, only your company produces."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bws111 ( 1216812 )

      There is a third option, which what was actually done. The conditions under which the tests are done (with a sensor) are known. They programmed the ECU so it would detect those conditions and modify the engine performance to pass the test.

  • "The meetings were disclosed to German competition officials in letters from VW and Daimler"

    So, not really a secret cartel meeting then? More a cooperation between industry leaders trying to find a solution.

    Kind of like how many industries have a forum where competitors can exchange experiences and work on some things together?

