German Automakers Formed a Secret Cartel In the '90s To Collude On Diesel Emissions, Says Report (theverge.com) 40
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Last week, Der Spiegel published an explosive report alleging that the major German automakers formed a secret cartel in the 1990s to collude on diesel emissions. These companies, including Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Porsche, and Daimler, met in secret working groups to discuss "the technology, costs, suppliers, and even the exhaust gas purification of its diesel vehicles," the German weekly reported. The meetings were disclosed to German competition officials in letters from VW and Daimler and viewed by Der Spiegel. The secret meetings "laid the basis" for the 2015 diesel emission cheating scandal, in which VW was caught installing secret software in more than half a million vehicles sold in the US that it used to fool exhaust emissions tests. The admission of cheating ultimately cost the automaker tens of billions of dollars in fines and legal fees, making it one of the most expensive corporate scandals in history.
Years earlier, VW participated in dozens of secret meetings with its competitors, involving over 200 employees in up to 60 working groups, on how to meet increasingly tough emissions criteria in diesel vehicles. The automakers may have colluded to fix prices of a diesel emission treatment called AdBlue through these working groups, Der Spiegel says. Specifically, VW (which owns Porsche and Audi), Daimler (which owns Mercedes-Benz and Smart), and BMW allegedly agreed to use AdBlue tanks that were too small. AdBlue is a liquid solution used to counteract a vehicle's emissions.
Years earlier, VW participated in dozens of secret meetings with its competitors, involving over 200 employees in up to 60 working groups, on how to meet increasingly tough emissions criteria in diesel vehicles. The automakers may have colluded to fix prices of a diesel emission treatment called AdBlue through these working groups, Der Spiegel says. Specifically, VW (which owns Porsche and Audi), Daimler (which owns Mercedes-Benz and Smart), and BMW allegedly agreed to use AdBlue tanks that were too small. AdBlue is a liquid solution used to counteract a vehicle's emissions.
I can't believe it (Score:2, Funny)
everyone knows western Europe is a peace and earth loving heaven on earth while the evil USA spews carbon into the air
What If We Create a Better World for Nothing (Score:3)
everyone knows western Europe is a peace and earth loving heaven on earth while the evil USA spews carbon into the air
Also, this smug comic has always assured us that there are no possible downsides to any Green initiatives and proposals:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CV... [twimg.com]
Re:This is what happens... (Score:5, Interesting)
I'm not passing judgment on their actions one way or another, but the dynamics of this are interesting. In a nutshell:
Or they could just take a bath on profits and stop selling diesel vehicles. Which VW did for three years while they sorted this out (2006 - 2009). Every diesel auto manufacturer tried both systems. Everyone wanted the regen system to work. But it was pretty terrible -- people didn't understand it and there were a lot of complaints about the smell. There were even class action lawsuits against Dodge for the regen system they installed on their pickups so German vehicles were not the only ones.
AdBlue seemed like the more obvious way to go, but the large tank required that the vehicle's fuel tank would have to be smaller, and they would have to give up things like independent rear suspension (there was just no room for it). To overcome these issues they would have had to create larger vehicles which would have lowered fuel economy (and increased emissions ironically) and ultimately alienated their target market.
The point is that every option was a compromise and they had a lot to lose. So they cheated. And got caught. There is just no way to make diesel work as cleanly as it needs to and frankly, there is just no need for it anymore. Gasoline engines have come a long way in the interim and electric vehicle costs will be at parity in just a few years (according to Bloomberg).
Goodbye diesel. I will miss you, but your time has come.
Re: (Score:2)
No, this is what happens when corporations put immediate profit above research and development. The only reason we have the engines we do today is because of the regulations of 30 years ago that were impossible to reach with then current technology. Without those regulations, automakers would be quite content to keep selling inline 8 cylinder engines that burn a quart of oil and 3 gallons of gas per mile.
Nobody forced VW to take the cheap and easy way out, and now it's cost them and their investors billio
We knew VW cheating story did not add up. (Score:5, Interesting)
If it is any other country/company we could blame it on "low level team cheating" or "midlevel managers were scared to tell the higher level managers the truth" or "simple incompetence and cowboy attitude towards laws".
But in Germany, in VW, these stories do not add up. Given the documentation they do and the way they follow the orders, the cheating was done with full knowledge and compliance of everyone all the way to the top. VW buys our software. I see their acceptance testing reports and how much they test, document and demand explanations. Not only they document, they refer to the docs and use them all the time.
No way the VW diesel cheating was the work of some rogue team in some isolated division. It went all the way up the company, now it appears, it went all the way up the entire damned industry.
Der Spiegel story did not add up. (Score:5, Interesting)
I remember posting about it back when VW diesel cheating was making rounds.
The article is mixing up two different things, and pretending that they are connected. Der Spiegel says that the automakers met in secret to discuss “the technology, costs, suppliers, and even the exhaust gas purification of its diesel vehicles." Then, separately, VW implemented a cheating system to dodge the emissions testing, with other automakers doing similar things, although to lesser degrees.
But the article implies that these two things are connected. Documentation, however, pretty well shows that the original plan of VW was to buy a license for the Mercedes "blueTec" technology, but they abandoned this plan when the Chief Operating Officer changed, who favored using their own developed technology (TDI). TDI didn't work as well as expected, necessitating the cheat.
Der Spiegel attempts to imply that the collusions were to agree on how to cheat, but from the evidence, it looks like the "collusion" was exactly the opposite of what Der Spiegel implies: the "collusion" was to collaborate on technology to avoid producing emissions, but when that collaboration fell apart, they shifted to cheating.
New York Times article here: https://www.nytimes.com/2015/1... [nytimes.com]
Wall Street Journal article here: https://www.wsj.com/articles/v... [wsj.com]
Rolling coal (Score:2)
Diesel engines do not normally produce any odours.
I have no idea where you got that idea but it's total BS [wikipedia.org]. Diesel exhaust definitely has odors and is rather well known for having them. They've gotten cleaner but they are hardly without smell.
I haven't seen any car emit black smoke in years. I doubt one that does would pass periodic safety and emissions tests.
I've seen at least three this week alone. Rolling Coal [wikipedia.org] is disturbingly popular. And no they wouldn't pass any reasonable emissions test not to mention the practice being explicitly illegal.
Black smoke is sign of an old diesel misperforming (Score:2)
With that said, though, I agree that if you see a diesel car producing black smoke, it's probably an old one. The whole point of the new "clean diesel" technology is that they had "solved" that problem. But that can stop working, and then the out-of-tune car (or truck) belches out smoke lik
Re: (Score:2)
I rented a car in the UK and got exceedingly lucky when they sold out of automatics and were forced to give me a Mercedes GLA diesel. Aside from the annoying stall-out feature at every light that needs to be disabled every time you start the car, it was not a bad driver. Indeed it did not put out a typical diesel smell, but to say that it does not produce any odors is not quite right. If you were idling in one place long enough with the windows down, you definitely could smell the combustion products. I'm n
AdBlue = Urea + Water (Score:3)
AdBlue is a liquid solution used to counteract a vehicle's emissions.
AdBlue is a solution of urea [wikipedia.org] and water generically referred to as diesel exhaust fluid [wikipedia.org]. It lowers NOx emissions in diesel vehicles.
Re: (Score:1)
Can't you just piss in the tank? It's the same + a few organics that would be burned off
Go ahead and try it with your car. Let us know how well it works.
Re: (Score:2)
AdBlue is a solution of urea [wikipedia.org] and water generically referred to as diesel exhaust fluid [wikipedia.org]. It lowers NOx emissions in diesel vehicles.
Can't you just piss in the tank? It's the same + a few organics that would be burned off
No, the exhaust is filtered through the urea after combusting.
You'd have to piss in the exhaust pipe.
It was about profits. End of story. (Score:1)
Is this just the natural result of unrealistic or even impossible regulations devised by leftist bureaucrats being forced on companies?
No. They've been perfectly capable of meeting the emissions regulations for a long time. They chose instead to break the law and cheat their customers and pollute the air to pad their profit margins. Arguing that clean air and following the same rules that apply to everyone in the industry is somehow a "leftist" plot just makes you sound like a right wing nut job that lost his tinfoil hat.
Re: (Score:1)
Are you saying that a larger tank of adblue is impossible?
Irony (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
software vs exhaust (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There is a third option, which what was actually done. The conditions under which the tests are done (with a sensor) are known. They programmed the ECU so it would detect those conditions and modify the engine performance to pass the test.
Not really in secret? (Score:2)
"The meetings were disclosed to German competition officials in letters from VW and Daimler"
So, not really a secret cartel meeting then? More a cooperation between industry leaders trying to find a solution.
Kind of like how many industries have a forum where competitors can exchange experiences and work on some things together?