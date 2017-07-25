Elon Musk Says Mark Zuckerberg's Understanding of AI Is Limited (ndtv.com) 89
An anonymous reader shares a report: Elon Musk is a man of many characteristics, one of which apparently is not shying away from calling out big names when they are not informed about a subject. A day after Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Musk's doomsday prediction of AI is "irresponsible," the Tesla, SpaceX, and SolarCity founder returned the favour by calling Zuckerberg's understanding of AI "limited." Responding to a tweet Tuesday, which talked about Zuckerberg's remarks on the matter, Musk said he has spoken to the Facebook CEO about it, and reached the conclusion that his "understanding of the subject is limited." Even as AI remains in its nascent stage -- recent acquisitions suggest that most companies only started looking at AI-focused startups five years ago -- major companies are aggressively placing big bets on it. Companies are increasingly exploring opportunities to use machine learning and other AI components to improve their products and services and push things forward. But as AI is seeing tremendous attention, some, including people like Musk worry that we need to regulate these efforts as they could pose a "fundamental risk to the existence of human civilisation." At the National Governors Association summer meeting earlier this month in the US, Musk added, "I have exposure to the very cutting edge AI, and I think people should be really concerned about it. I keep sounding the alarm bell, but until people see robots going down the street killing people, they don't know how to react, because it seems so ethereal." Over the weekend, during Zuckerberg's Facebook Live session, a user asked what he thought of Musk's remarks. "I have pretty strong opinions on this. I am optimistic," Zuckerberg said. "And I think people who are naysayers and try to drum up these doomsday scenarios -- I just, I don't understand it. It's really negative and in some ways I actually think it is pretty irresponsible."
Zuck is right (this time) (Score:3)
I find it hard to believe the CEO of one of the largest tech companies in the world, whose services heavily rely on AI for recommendations, image recognition, etc, has a limited knowledge of the AI industry. I'm not saying Zuckerberg is one of the world's experts but he most likely has a very firm grasp on the subject.
And whether or not Zuckerberg is correct, it is certainly a reasonable opinion that those who drum up negative sentiment towards AI research are acting irresponsibly. It isn't to the level of
Think about Bill Gates's understanding of programming.
Honestly, I don't know what I think of Zuckerberg. Naturally, I don't know him personally. To me though, he often comes across as an idealistic but naive rich kid-got lucky and became mega-rich man.
He's probably more technically savvy than the average person, but I don't think he's necessarily even as tech savvy as the average Slashdot reader. He had a good marketable idea, got the right early staff to make it take off and is doing well for himself. I don't think he has the deep understanding of science
Maybe he does understand the dangers, but doesn't want that to get in his way of making profits.
Obvioulsy Musk works in the real world, and is a proven innovator, so he can make progress and money with or without AI.
A famous webmaster like Zuckerberg cannot afford any regulation on AI going into effect, since it would necessarily have to mean someone looking over your code, what you are doing, and risk exposing all the nasty government/advertisement ties behind Facebook and algorithms being used for population control.
Also, he truly doesn't understand AI even at a 1970s level, because anyone who knows
He said anything about "the AI industry"? I thought this was about AI as such. Zuckerberg most certainly has a limited knowledge of AI because *everyone* has a limited knowledge of AI. Pretty much like several hundred years ago, everyone had a limited knowledge of the universe.
In other news... (Score:5, Insightful)
If you stick a bunch of toy blocks in front of a toddler, it will play with them and eventually teach itself to build more complex structures and games.
If you stick those same blocks in front of an algorithm trained to detect spam or optimize investments or drive a car, it won't do shit.
If you put them in front of a baby, it will eventually shit.
I know your comment was kind of glib, but you are more correct than you know.
I've been reading about AIs since I first read about them in Byte as a teenager.
https://archive.org/details/byte-magazine-1985-04 [archive.org]
Also 'learning' is a generous word. It's effectively trying random combinations of the things a human told it to do, and marking which random combination of those tools resulted in the highest score in a test designed by human. It's incredibly far off from the sort of AI that is presented as scary.
Now on the other hand, we can be killed off by very dumb organisms (bacteria, parasites), so it's not like AI *has* to be human intelligence to pose an existential threat.
Nano AI (Score:3)
You had the same kind of thing with nano technology.
Everyone was worried about Grey Goo and being stuck with the kids while your wife, whom you suspected of cheating because she worked long hours at her engineering job wearing shoes that did not meet Speaker Ryan's dress code, was in fact becoming a nano-bot zombie.
Instead, nano was a term you needed to sex up your NSF proposal and pitch to private capital investors, but what you were doing had nothing to do with Drexler assemblers and pretty much mass
At least the people working in AI understand we know nothing...
Re:In other news... (Score:4, Funny)
At least the people working in AI understand we know nothing...
Unfortunately, that's where the marketing department steps in.
So marketing is selling the castles in the sky that engineers are then supposed to build somehow?
You don't say.
Re:In other news... (Score:5, Insightful)
Everyone's understanding of AI is limited.
Trust me our understanding of Natural Intelligence is limited.
What AI? The simple mapping vector space algorithms that we call "intelligence"? The artificial intelligence does not exist and will not exist form many years to come. There is no one who really understands the intelligence of the human brain, let alone trying to mimic it in the computer.
Oooh, goodie! (Score:2)
I'm with Zuckerberg and Facebook's Yann LeCun here (Score:5, Informative)
I think Elon Musk is the one that has either a limited understanding of current AI technology or just hypes AI on purpose, while being fully aware that AI still has major limitations and they are unlikely to disappear within the next few years. Important and very important progress has been made, but General AI is likely still very far away.
Facebook's director of AI Yann LeCun gave a very good interview to IEEE spectrum: Facebook AI Director Yann LeCun on His Quest to Unleash Deep Learning and Make Machines Smarter [ieee.org]
Musk isn't talking about current technology.
Sure, but if you look at the limitation of current technology it is easy to figure out that there is still a huge number of problems to solve, many of them where nobody so far has any clue how to solve them. It's likely not just a matter of a few more years of research and throwing even bigger datasets and computers at the problem. Sure, you can make up any projections about the future and no matter how crazy they seem, we won't know that they are wrong until we are in the future. But are Elon Musk's style
Indeed, Musk is using the strategy from the master himself: Wayne Gretzky.
"I skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been."
And I think Elon Musk is from the future and has seen the devastation future A.I. will be capable of.
He's working on trying to save us from extinction from pollution (Tesla and Solar City), extinction from a surface-wide planetary event (his new Boring Company could be used to build massive underground bunkers), extinction from a planet-wide event (SpaceX, Mars colonisation) and extinction from predatory A.I. (what
I think there's a presumed leap being made that in order for AI to be dangerous, it has to be sapient, or self aware, have consciousness, whatever.
However, we can be killed by parasites, insects, bacteria, and other things that are not really smart, and are not trying to kill humans, just humans die as a consequence of the way they happen to try to live.
So a computer vision application powering some sort of image search is not something that is going to lead to a crisis. Computer vision driving some weapo
Both of them (Score:3)
Well considering there are already self-driving cars, I think he's right. Sure they're still all rudimentary and not the complete package, they all require the occasional human intervention- but there are already cars out there with many of the first steps of self-driving abilities out there.
It all depends on where you draw the line of "self driving". Fully self-driving with no human intervention at all. Probably not in 5 years (for the public at least).
Mostly self-driving with humans having to act as a
Well considering there are already self-driving cars, I think he's right. Sure they're still all rudimentary and not the complete package, they all require the occasional human intervention- but there are already cars out there with many of the first steps of self-driving abilities out there.
It all depends on where you draw the line of "self driving". Fully self-driving with no human intervention at all. Probably not in 5 years (for the public at least).
Mostly self-driving with humans having to act as a backup and perform some actions. We're already there.
We were already there in the mid-90's. Since 2005 or thereabouts the computation for SDC increased roughly 1000% while the improvements were marginal. "Mostly self-driving with humans having to act as backup" was demonstrated by two separate continent-crossing teams in the mid-90s.
A month ago self driving cars up to speed of 60km/h where approved in Germany, I believe it is an Audi.
So what is your point?
Wait, what? (Score:4, Insightful)
The guy who ignores the fact that no one is currently researching strong AI accuses the guy who uses actual AI (well, enhanced pattern matching really) of having a limited understanding of the subject??
Lets face it: To have killer robots and the like as Musks imagines, we need to have a strong AI, of course we need to also have it go off the rails for some mysterious reason (whatever reason that causes this behaviour in movies wont cause it in reality), but first of all we need human-like AI.
This is a bit of a problem as we only have very, very limited understanding of natural Intelligence and no plan or clue how to even start implementing artificial intelligence. People have been falling for the "ZOMFG AI nau!" hype since the creation of Eliza. But so far neither the formal knowledge systems pre-AI-winter nor the deep learning and neurnal nets approaches have yielded anything more than very sophisticated pattern matching algorithms.
Take Googles Go engine: Impressive but it can play Go and only Go. Proof: they now have to spend a long time to retrain it for other tasks. This is not at all what the general population (and Elon) understands by AI.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
It is true that we don't have human-level AI. However, we also don't in general know how close we are to human-level AI and it isn't implausible that some highly clever tweak to deep learning will have a very large impact. Moreover, an AI does not need to be human-level in all skills to pose a threat. An AI that doesn't understand poetry can still create real problems.
Moreover, and this is really important, people like Musk who are concerned about general AI don't think it is likely that it will show up
A tweak is just for engineers to make a network or the code a bit faster.
That's not how things work in science thought.
Unless there is a specific and complete theory that will try to solve so many problems with intelligence,that many of them stand strong for hundred of years, a theory that will take us from basic axioms to intelligence, until we get such a thing we will just keep talking about buzzwords and corporate capitalists idiots trying look cool to their naive audience.
"Extinction-level threat" how, exactly? Is someone insane enough to build a self-sustaining robot soldier factory and then give an AI system complete control of it? Or just give an AI complete launch control of our nuclear arsenal? I can't see humanity ever being quite that trusting.
Musk may be a visionary, but he's also a bit loony on some topics. Don't forget he believes it's a near certainty that we're all living inside a massive computer simulation.
Going off the rails seems a given these days. It's how we roll.
People ARE researching 'strong AI' - we're just not even close. And it is very likely that all of our current approaches are wrong. But there is a really good chance that, given enough time (i.e., we stay on track long enough) that we will get disturbingly close to Musk's vision. Personally, I'm less worried about strong AI knocking out civilization than I am that simple exponential functions will kick most of us back to some impressively dy
Imagine yourself at the beginning of the 1990's. You hear some idiot talking about how "A.I. is going to infiltrate the Internet and do bad things".
Fast-forward to 2017 and we have self-replicating worms and botnets trying to assimilate anything they can install themselves on.
We can't understand what Musk is talking about because it hasn't happened yet. But because of movies everybody things A.I. is going to go on a rampage all by itself. It will not. Think military A.I. project gone very wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
Lets face it: To have killer robots and the like as Musks imagines, we need to have a strong AI, of course we need to also have it go off the rails for some mysterious reason (whatever reason that causes this behaviour in movies wont cause it in reality), but first of all we need human-like AI.
No we don't. Basically all you need is a very weak AI. A strong AI might be less inclined to wipe us out than a rudimentary AI.
Not saying this will happen or likely to happen; but one scenario.
Military develops drones (we've got those).
Teaches drones to recognize humans (we've got computers that can do that)
Creates a swarm of them (we have robot swarming technologies)
Gives them algorithms to spread out, explore and take out enemy combatants in a war zone. (we've got search and explore algorithms)
Gives t
>All we're missing is giving the drones a renewable form of ammunition
If you're OK with a bright purple line identifying your drone's location... and you have one HELL of a power source... you could use a pair of UV lasers to ionize conductive channels in the air and then run a taser-like system through them.
Tasers, properly tuned, can cause skeletal muscle paralysis, intense pain, or heart attacks.
Re: Wait, what? (Score:1)
but first of all we need human-like AI.
The black plague did not have human like intelligence. Malaria does not have human-like intelligence. Software glitching out because we don't understand the random string of algorithms that scored highest during training is a new element of risk, and can have nothing to do with 'DESTROY ALL HUMANS' or similar such thing.
A good read on the matter (Score:2)
Zuckerberg allegedly seen crying ... (Score:2)
AI doesn't have to come to the conclusion that all humans have to die. It simply to has to cross the line of killing one person and then be able to repeat it. Assuming it can replicate and resist our efforts to thwart it, once killing humans becomes a part of how it does things we will no longer exist. How many microscopic animals have you killed today? Do you worry about their dreams and feelings or just inhale them like the rest of us?
Re: (Score:2)
An AI can not kill all humans unless we give it the power to do so.
An AI is just a bunch of chips and software in a box below my desk.
How the funk should it be able to go out on a killing spray? It has no bank account, no connection to power plants, hospitals etc.; it can not move, it requires electric power, it has no weapons.
To influence the real world it wold need "accounts" or abuse "my accounts" (which I don't have) on real world computer systems. In other words if it wants to manipulate the stock mark
The slow rot... (Score:2)
Personally I think the answer lies in the middle. Machine learning will be dangerous when it replaces human decision making as people look at it as "the answer". Humans inherently do not want to be held accountable for their decision making and by passing liability to an algorithm we will get even more of the worst side of humanity: obliviousness and apathy.
As do most people. (Score:2)
I'm not saying Elon is right about AI but I agree that Zuckerberg has a limited understanding of AI. I would go further and say that most everyone has a limited understanding of AI. It's also part of why I think we're safe from AI for many decades. It will eventually become a problem but by that time people will have a much better grasp of the danger that AI can present and be looking to use AI to secure systems from people and other AI.
Uh huh... (Score:2)
"I don't understand it. It's really negative and in some ways I actually think it is pretty irresponsible." - says the guy who's company has more deeply invaded the privacy of individuals, as well as the most people in history..I don't think he's a very good judge of what's 'irresponsible'.
Of course it is, but ... (Score:2)
And Musk's is not, right? (Score:2)
Crazy idea of why Musk knows (Score:2)
Crazy theory here: What if Tesla is working on an autonomous car because they got a military contract to develop an autonomous military vehicle? He might have a *very* keen insight into this problem because maybe his company has already created it.
Well, duh (Score:2)
Elon Musk states the obvious.