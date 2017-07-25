It Looks Like Facebook Is Also Building a Smart Speaker With Touch Screen (techcrunch.com) 14
From a report: Facebook may launch its own smart home gadget to get you messaging more friends and looking at more photos. DigiTimes reports from Taiwan that Facebook is building a 15-inch touch screen smart speaker. Citing sources from the "upstream supply chain", Chinese iPhone manufacturer Pegatron is building the device for a Q1 2018 launch, with a small pilot run having already been produced. It's said to have been designed by Facebook secretive new hardware lab Building 8, using an LG in-cell touch screen with magnesium-aluminum-alloy chassis. While no further details are known about the speaker's functionality, it could potentially extend Facebook's feed of photos and videos plus its dominant messaging platform into the bedroom, living room, or kitchen.
Smartphones go with us everywhere, after all.
Unless Zuckerberg can alter the HTML standard (or iOS and Android), that's still an easy enough workaround - the first thing I do with a new smartphone is jettison and/or disable all things Facebook. If I have to access it on the phone afterwards, I'll do it with the mobile browser ("Request Desktop site", continue as normal, even for messaging - which they already try to block mobile browsers from using.)
What's next, Zuckerberg? Facebook cameras in every room of people's houses? Facebook Bluetooth enabled buttplugs (because you seem to want Facebook up people's asses 24/7/365 so why not)?
The difference is in "1984" people were forced to have a Snoop-A-Tron in their residence. The plutocratic version of "1984" is the oligopolies offer you a "deal you can't refuse". Getting discounts will override fear of corporate snooping for most poor.
Pretty soon that will be the only activity some people participate in, besides recycling memes.
Facebook can't even just show me stuff I care about on their never-ending webpage. I'm constantly telling it to ignore various sources and people so that it can show me the few things that I actually care about. I have little faith that they can show me useful content on a single screen device.