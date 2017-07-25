Adobe Announces that in 2020, Flash Player Will Reach Its 'End-of-Life' in Light of Newer Technologies (webkit.org) 25
Adobe said on Tuesday it will stop distributing and updating Flash Player at the end of 2020 and is encouraging web developers to migrate any existing Flash content to open standards. Apple is working with Adobe, industry partners, and developers to complete this transition. From a blog post: Apple users have been experiencing the web without Flash for some time. iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch never supported Flash. For the Mac, the transition from Flash began in 2010 when Flash was no longer pre-installed. Today, if users install Flash, it remains off by default. Safari requires explicit approval on each website before running the Flash plugin.In a blog post, the company wrote: "Adobe has long played a leadership role in advancing interactivity and creative content -- from video, to games and more -- on the web. Where we've seen a need to push content and interactivity forward, we've innovated to meet those needs. Where a format didn't exist, we invented one -- such as with Flash and Shockwave. And over time, as the web evolved, these new formats were adopted by the community, in some cases formed the basis for open standards, and became an essential part of the web. But as open standards like HTML5, WebGL and WebAssembly have matured over the past several years, most now provide many of the capabilities and functionalities that plugins pioneered and have become a viable alternative for content on the web. Over time, we've seen helper apps evolve to become plugins, and more recently, have seen many of these plugin capabilities get incorporated into open web standards. Today, most browser vendors are integrating capabilities once provided by plugins directly into browsers and deprecating plugins. Given this progress, and in collaboration with several of our technology partners -- including Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla -- Adobe is planning to end-of-life Flash. Specifically, we will stop updating and distributing the Flash Player at the end of 2020 and encourage content creators to migrate any existing Flash content to these new open formats."
Hallelujah!
I've been hearing "Flash is dead" for a long time, but it still lives. For one, there's a lot of on-line games that are not practical or reliable in JavaScript/Html5 yet. Kids love those games and won't accept PC's without them.
I've had the opposite experience. I don't remember the last time I saw Flash anywhere.
Kids love those games and won't accept PC's without them.
Not if they've never seen the game before. I assure you that if you had the original
.fla, the game would compile to HTML5/JS just fine in Adobe Animate. Or a reasonable facsimile could be recreated.
Childhood is deprecated and by the time current kids reach 2020, they'll have otherwise the game.
When will MLB catch up? (Score:2)
Maybe by 2040 or so Major League Baseball Advanced Media will finally ditch Flash Player for HTML5 to show baseball games. Believe it or not an outfit that is positively drowning in cash just can't be bothered to update their web players. Seriously!
Since when do you need flash to watch MLB TV? I just installed the apps on my apple tv and xbox and phones and ipads and it plays the games. never had to install flash
Hmm... (Score:2)
No. They renamed the production suite to Animate because Flash wasn't the only supported output format, and they were already (almost certainly) planning to deprecate SWF.
Fishy smell around a business giving up its market (Score:1)
Why would they even do this? Has the security situation gotten to the point where their hand is being forced or do they simply want to abandon their technical debt in the same manner that any industrial operation wishes to abandon their industrial waste, into the commons?
Their production tool already supports HTML5/JS. Hardware acceleration and security are both a huge cross-platform headache that browser vendors have already taken on. And they still haven't been allowed on the iPhone with Flash.
They're only dragging their feet because of complaints of content producers.
At long last! (Score:2)
Now, if the many sites that still assume it's present and default to it over HTML5 could finally start working properly when Flash isn't available, the Internet will be a much better place. I'm looking at you [crappy TV news channel websites of your choice goes here].
Obligatory HSR Reference (Score:1)
https://youtu.be/L0nuQ5o2DYU [youtu.be]
Dangerous Behaviours, Predictable Results (Score:2)
Most of what we need the internet for is being replaced and overshadowed by graphic-heavy bells & whistles. We could use the internet safely if we applied a more minimalist approach to design and if we standardized video or dynamic UI for the internet better than we are now.
Ethics watchdogs need to step up and start really trying hard to break the current push for more javascript.
The web browser should display a page that can be interacted with effectively and efficiently, without all the added bells
standardized video or dynamic UI for the internet better than we are now.
Ethics watchdogs need to step up and start really trying hard to break the current push for more javascript.
Dynamic UI = JavaScript. Anything else is static. You talk about flashy graphics, but on web applications, the real bandwidth hog would be reloading the entire web page every time the UI needs to update.
I dread Jan 1, 2021 (Score:3)
Will there really, though? By then, just about every Windows OS except Windows 10 will be End of Life, and the majority of people browse the web with Chrome which has flash built-in. By then, I suspect Firefox will mostly be gone and most will be on either Chrome or Edge -- both with built-in flash... which they'll simply disable permanently. Neither Android nor iOS support flash directly, and most browsers already have warnings for it and have content disabled by default -- with plans to remove the fun
