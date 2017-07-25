People Are Complaining That Their New DJI Drones Are Falling Out of the Sky (qz.com) 84
An anonymous reader shares a report on Quartz: The DJI Spark, the smallest and most affordable consumer drone that the Chinese manufacturer has released, seems to be having flight problems that could have dangerous side-effects. On DJI's support forum, multiple users -- Quartz counted at least 14 separate complaints across two forum posts -- have reported that while they were flying, their Spark drones have switched off and fallen like rocks out of the sky. In some cases, the drones were close to the ground and were easy for their owners to retrieve and send diagnostic information to DJI, but in others, the drones crash landed in thick woods, or, in a couple of instances, in lakes. [...] It's not clear what caused these crashes -- some forum posters suggest some could've been user error, but others shared their drones' flight logs and showed nothing out of the ordinary had been happening before the crash. DJI told Quartz it was looking into the issues on the forums we uncovered. "DJI is aware of these reports and we are investigating to determine the causes," a spokesperson added.
First thoughts... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Obviously not, because then they would be going down in flames instead of dropping like rocks.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
No, they're powered by old jokes that are long past their expiration date.
only Mustache Cop can break this case! (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Good for you, champ.
Re: (Score:2)
If they all fell out of the sky I think DJI would have caught the bug in pre-production.
I think Casey Neistat would have discovered it with the pre-production model first. He tends to fly his drones out over the water. I think he had a video of fishing his Phantom drone out of the surf for whatever reason.
Re: (Score:2)
You know..I did a LOT of YouTube research amongst other sites researching for my first drone, which has turned out to be the DJI Spark.
A lot of videos for this Casey guy came up, but man...there is just something about that guy I just can NOT watch....
I dunno if it is his voice, his person
Re: (Score:2)
If they all fell out of the sky I think DJI would have caught the bug in pre-production.
You haven't had much experience with DJI, have you?
Re: (Score:1)
And what the fuck is the point of your post? That some dude's drone didn't fail?
Re: (Score:3)
None of which is relevant to drones falling from the sky.
Re: (Score:2)
The point of creimer's post is to work in an affiliate link to amazon in the hopes that someone will click it and buy something, putting a little more money in his pocket. His post history is littered with similar posts.
Re: (Score:2)
We call that "creiming" a story now.
What did you call it when it dick pic links?
Re: (Score:2)
Write a fucking complete sentence with care, and maybe I'll reply.
Except you just replied to an incomplete sentence. Your response is illogical.
Did you think it was a bird and tried to batter and fry it, you overfed digital humpback?
Have some Portuguese Spam [amzn.to] with your whine.
Re: (Score:2)
I replied to your comment. YOU wrote the incomplete sentence, Mr Spock.
By replying to my incomplete sentence, you invalidated the logic to your reply: "Write a fucking complete sentence with care, and maybe I'll reply."
In short, your logic sucks donkey balls.
Re: (Score:2)
How is that "funny"? They're not all falling out of the sky.
Re: (Score:2)
How is that "funny"?
After a morning of karma whoring for my comments, I had to screw up one comment to allow my adoring critics to hump my leg like a pack of Chihuahuas in heat.
Re: (Score:2)
and dogs fucking your leg is the only real physical affection you will ever have
Except that I don't like bitches (dogs) or pussies (cats). I'm a tropical fish guy. A nine-inch green terror [petcha.com] nibbling on my finger is all the action I need.
Re: (Score:2)
Fuck off already.
Thank you for increasing the web traffic to my websites. Every immature outburst helps.
;)
Re: (Score:2)
If you're interested, you should shop over at Hobby King and get the bulk pricing (ie, make a large order), and look for the Chinese clones like Walkera. Get a cheap Turnigy radio and you're going to get flying for much cheaper.
Motion control error? (Score:3)
Well... (Score:2)
It seems Chicken Little was right after all.
not unexpected (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
So what other drones are you going to buy? The kind Uncle Sam uses?
Re: (Score:2)
So what other drones are you going to buy? The kind Uncle Sam uses?
That junk!?
Mine have better missile & autonomous-guidance systems and cutting-edge ECM (electronic counter-measures). Notice nobody has spotted any of them yet!
Strat
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Its my new wrist watch weapon (Score:2)
I'm using electronic pulses of light to take down the drones https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Super soakers are cheaper
Just saying
Increased Sales (Score:2)
Look, it's a bird...it's a plane... (Score:2)
Well, no wonder (Score:2)
What would the Dow Jones Index know about making drones?
Re: (Score:2)
What did the last update do to your mavic exactly?
Re: (Score:2)
Any links on how to root your drone???
Maybe getting jammed (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure why anyone would purchase a drone from a manufacturer that controls where you can fly it.
a) because people don't give a shit
b) because they are amongst the most newbie friendly drones on the market to fly
Why do people buy iPhones when you can't sideload apps?
Why do people use Windows 10 when it spies on you?
Why do people upload their phone numbers to facebook?
Re: (Score:2)
The maps are wildly inaccurate. I know in my location drones are treated like model aircraft. The laws about those in not restricted zones but alllowed safe zones ie generally restricted but can be flown at designated safe locations. They could be sued for the entirely inaccurate map versus the reality http://www.abc.net.au/news/201... [abc.net.au].