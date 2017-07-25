People Are Complaining That Their New DJI Drones Are Falling Out of the Sky (qz.com) 32
An anonymous reader shares a report on Quartz: The DJI Spark, the smallest and most affordable consumer drone that the Chinese manufacturer has released, seems to be having flight problems that could have dangerous side-effects. On DJI's support forum, multiple users -- Quartz counted at least 14 separate complaints across two forum posts -- have reported that while they were flying, their Spark drones have switched off and fallen like rocks out of the sky. In some cases, the drones were close to the ground and were easy for their owners to retrieve and send diagnostic information to DJI, but in others, the drones crash landed in thick woods, or, in a couple of instances, in lakes. [...] It's not clear what caused these crashes -- some forum posters suggest some could've been user error, but others shared their drones' flight logs and showed nothing out of the ordinary had been happening before the crash. DJI told Quartz it was looking into the issues on the forums we uncovered. "DJI is aware of these reports and we are investigating to determine the causes," a spokesperson added.
Obviously not, because then they would be going down in flames instead of dropping like rocks.
Good for you, champ.
If they all fell out of the sky I think DJI would have caught the bug in pre-production.
I think Casey Neistat would have discovered it with the pre-production model first. He tends to fly his drones out over the water. I think he had a video of fishing his Phantom drone out of the surf for whatever reason.
And what the fuck is the point of your post? That some dude's drone didn't fail?
And what the fuck is the point of your post?
Morning, sunshine!
That some dude's drone didn't fail?
Are you familiar with Casey Neistat? He uses drones extensively in his videos for B-roll shots. In fact, he's under investigation by the FAA for flying his drones in NYC. DJI sent him a pre-production model months before it got release to the public.
None of which is relevant to drones falling from the sky.
The point of creimer's post is to work in an affiliate link to amazon in the hopes that someone will click it and buy something, putting a little more money in his pocket. His post history is littered with similar posts.
How is that "funny"? They're not all falling out of the sky.
It seems Chicken Little was right after all.
So what other drones are you going to buy? The kind Uncle Sam uses?
That junk!?
Mine have better missile & autonomous-guidance systems and cutting-edge ECM (electronic counter-measures). Notice nobody has spotted any of them yet!
Strat
I'm using electronic pulses of light to take down the drones https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
What would the Dow Jones Index know about making drones?