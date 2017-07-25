House Panel Wants Google, Facebook, AT&T CEOs To Testify On Internet Rules (reuters.com) 8
The chairman of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday asked the chief executives of Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon.com, AT&T, Verizon Communications and other companies to testify at a Sept. 7 hearing on the future of net neutrality rules. From a report: The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is considering tossing out 2015 Obama administration net neutrality rules that reclassified internet service like a public utility. The rules bar providers from blocking, slowing or offering paid prioritization of websites. Many internet providers want Congress to step in and write permanent rules. Other chief executives asked to testify include the heads of Comcast, Netflix and Charter. Some companies including Facebook said they were reviewing the letter but none immediately said if they will testify.
Accept the users of the internet. Our government for the people!
[Except] the users of the internet. Our government for the people!
We need to institute a system where we, the people, elect individuals to represent us. We could call them Representatives.