Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Internet AT&T Communications Facebook Google Government

House Panel Wants Google, Facebook, AT&T CEOs To Testify On Internet Rules (reuters.com) 8

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
The chairman of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday asked the chief executives of Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon.com, AT&T, Verizon Communications and other companies to testify at a Sept. 7 hearing on the future of net neutrality rules. From a report: The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is considering tossing out 2015 Obama administration net neutrality rules that reclassified internet service like a public utility. The rules bar providers from blocking, slowing or offering paid prioritization of websites. Many internet providers want Congress to step in and write permanent rules. Other chief executives asked to testify include the heads of Comcast, Netflix and Charter. Some companies including Facebook said they were reviewing the letter but none immediately said if they will testify.

House Panel Wants Google, Facebook, AT&T CEOs To Testify On Internet Rules More | Reply

House Panel Wants Google, Facebook, AT&T CEOs To Testify On Internet Rules

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

I don't want to achieve immortality through my work. I want to achieve immortality through not dying. -- Woody Allen

Close