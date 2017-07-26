Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Google Is Testing Autoplay Videos Directly In Search Results (thenextweb.com) 29

Posted by BeauHD from the annoying-features-nobody-asked-for dept.
For a select group of individuals, Google has enabled autoplay videos in Search. "We are constantly experimenting with ways to improve the search experience for our users, but have no plans to announce [the feature] at this time," a Google spokesperson told Search Engine Land. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter all have similar features that were introduced fairly recently. If you find automatic videos to be a nuisance, now is the time to let Google know how you feel about this "feature."

