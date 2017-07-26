Google Is Testing Autoplay Videos Directly In Search Results (thenextweb.com) 29
For a select group of individuals, Google has enabled autoplay videos in Search. "We are constantly experimenting with ways to improve the search experience for our users, but have no plans to announce [the feature] at this time," a Google spokesperson told Search Engine Land. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter all have similar features that were introduced fairly recently. If you find automatic videos to be a nuisance, now is the time to let Google know how you feel about this "feature."
Alternative headline (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
yep. kill it with fire. autoplaying *anything* is annoying as all get out.
Google copying Microsoft? (Score:2)
Re:Google copying Microsoft? (Score:4, Insightful)
In other news... (Score:1)
Bing marketshare sees unexpected 10000% increase.
About that (Score:4, Insightful)
"We are constantly experimenting with ways to improve the search experience for our users"
Then why the hell are you using autoplay videos?
First they screw up news, now the search... (Score:2)
I disable video in the browser... replaced with click to play, but I would rather not wait until the video download completes.
MSN is my current substitute for Google News, anyone find anything else?
What is needed is a hardware mute button. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
step 1. buy cheap headphones
step 2. cut both cables off at the plug
step 3. enjoy looking like the cool dude whose smartphone still has an antenna.
Internet is a pull system, (Score:2)
what a coincidence (Score:1)
For about a year I've been testing not using any google product for any reason.
Pretty happy with results so far.
Congratulations! (Score:1)
Google has finally figured out how to tank its most profitable division. I know that I certainly won't be using Google if this pull off this bullshit.
Configure your browser to stop it (Score:2)
In Firefox (about:config), setting “media.autoplay.enabled” to “false” normally cures the problem. Obviously, it’ll affect all sites, including those where autoplay is largely expected (for example, YouTube), but it’s easy to get used to it.
Netflix too (Score:2)