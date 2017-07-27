More Than One Billion People Use Facebook's WhatsApp Service Every Day (whatsapp.com) 29
Facebook has announced that more than one billion people use its instant messages and voice calling app WhatsApp every day. To put that in perspective, there are 7.5 billion people on this planet. And Facebook, whose marquee service itself is used by more than two billion people every month, says that 13.3 percent of the world's population is using Whatsapp every day.
They also claimed that 85% of all people over 15 in USA use facefart at least one time per month
I think it's closer to 90%.
6.5 billion people have common sense (Score:2)
The good news is 6.5 people have better sense.
The good news is 6.5 people have better sense.
Or affordable SMS.
...I only use slashdot and carrier pigeons. This might explain the drop-off in invitations to family Thanksgiving.
At least you made sure your relatives had a well provisioned Thanksgiving.
I'm in India. I can't name a single person that doesn't use WhatsApp. Even "dumb phones" have it. No one uses SMS.
