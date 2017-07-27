Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


More Than One Billion People Use Facebook's WhatsApp Service Every Day

Posted by msmash
Facebook has announced that more than one billion people use its instant messages and voice calling app WhatsApp every day. To put that in perspective, there are 7.5 billion people on this planet. And Facebook, whose marquee service itself is used by more than two billion people every month, says that 13.3 percent of the world's population is using Whatsapp every day.

