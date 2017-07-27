Twitter Added Zero New Users Last Quarter Despite Trump Tweets (nypost.com) 47
Twitter did not add any new users in Q2, a disappointing follow-up to what had been a promising start to 2017. Twitter reported earnings Thursday morning, claiming 328 million total users -- the same number it reported after Q1. Analysts had been hoping the company would add around four million new users last quarter. From a report: Despite its appeal among celebrities and public figures, Twitter has struggled to sustain its closely watched user growth even as it invests in features and live content to help draw viewers and boost user engagement. It is in stiff competition for advertising dollars with other platforms like larger rival Facebook and Snap's messaging app Snapchat. The company also reported a wider quarterly net loss and lower revenue, and said it did not expect its total revenue growth to pick up in the second half of the year. [...] President Donald Trump, one of the most active politicians on Twitter, has tweeted multiple times a day on average since his inauguration in January, according to social media analytics company Zoomph.
The entire internet is a marketing platform. That's the beauty of it. It's open to anybody and everybody.
Yes, and as the President has demonstrated, it is an open platform to make yourself look like an ASS
It is not surprise to me that NOBODY wants to make themselves into a public spectacle like the Jack-ass in Chief does
NOBODY but the few million Twitter users.
(I believe they may have 100 million real accounts, but the number of active users is definitely far less.)
That's not a problem if you ask me. Pinterest, on the other hand, requires one to see stuff and it annoys me to no end to see pinterest results in my google image searches. And sometimes the only four results are all from pinterest, as if there's no other source for the image. I'm confused.
And nothing of value was lost... (Score:2)
Twitter is a perfect digital representation of what an empty head sounds like when it rattles.
I'll take this opportunity to point out that this post would make a good tweet.
.@Twitter Perfect digital rep of empty head sounds like when it rattles. Ill take this op2nity 2 point out ths post would make a good tweet.
Sad
I'm five of them (Score:2)
Twitter died when it appointed a "trust and safety council".
Twitter isn't sustainable in its current form, but it's too popular with media outlets and customer service departments to be a financial dead-end.
There is a way to make it profitable, just not doing what they're currently doing. Perhaps making corporations and verified people pay a small fee to stay verified? I don't know, but as much as it is a media darling, there is a value there, it just needs to be unlocked.
Sounds like a symptom (Score:1)
Sounds like people don't want to be on a platform with that idiot taking center stage.
Not ME (Score:2)
I think that the Trumpster is a good example of what's wrong with Twitter. It's a mish mosh of bad jokes, stupid Internet memes, shameless self promotion, and political ranting. Every time he posts, you get a new pile of retweets and replies that meet all of the criteria that I just stated.
i am still considering leaving the nation.
No you fucking aren't. Either shit or get off the pot.
What, are you holding out for "change" (your preferred party winning) in the midterm elections? I mean, that's just a little over a year away!
And if that doesn't pan out, well, it'll've been been 2 years. Surely the investigators are about to open the flood gates on info that will get the President impeached, and if not, you're about half way through their reign. Might as well stick it out and "make a difference" in the following Presidential electio
It's almost as if Twitter's brand is tainted. (Score:5, Insightful)
What's the *need* for Twitter? (Score:4, Insightful)
None of my family or friends tweet anything that I care about, and celebrities, "journalists" and partisan zealots hold no interest for me...
For 99.9% of it is just noise. However in an emergency situation it's an easy way to disperse information.
Indeed, in "happening right now" news, there is no better source. Anything else... meh.
The Appaling Founding of Twitter... (Score:2)
Low ratings? (Score:1)
The Trump presidency is truly over...
twooter! (Score:2)
I just don't get Twitter (Score:2)
Possibly Useful (Score:2)
There's also the banning (Score:2)
There's also Gab.ai [slashdot.org], which has sprung up in response to complaints about one-sided censorship by the company.
Gab has a much more elegant solution to censorship: if you don't like something, put it on your personal list of "things I don't want to see", and you'll never see those. You can specify users or specific words you don't like.
Compare with Twitter, where you can complain about something being in violation of their rules of conduct for partisan reasons... and most likely it'll get banned.
Lots and lots
Bots went home (Score:2)
Election season is over. US, UK and France have all held their elections. Maybe there isn't anything for the bots to retweet and talk about any more.
Solution is at the beginning of TFA (Score:2)
So modify the product so it appeals to people other than celebrities and public figures. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Apple didn't become rich by tailoring their products to 1/10th of the 1%. The companies which make lots of money off tiny markets like celebrities and public figures sell very specialized and expensive products. e.g. Limousines. So Twitter needs to decide if they
Na na na na say'eh goodbye (Score:2)
Kinda want to see Twitter go down because as rule social media is kinda dumb. If Twitter falls it will shake investors faith in other platforms. Might be a nice domino effect. Really hopeful something like this could take the wind out of facebooks sails some before Mark succeeds in politically weaponizing. Which will be somewhat hard for him to do thanks to all the hard working cleaver trolls out there but its not impossible.
If the investors could all get spooked and run off first, that would be great.
Attribution (Score:2)
