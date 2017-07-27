Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Twitter did not add any new users in Q2, a disappointing follow-up to what had been a promising start to 2017. Twitter reported earnings Thursday morning, claiming 328 million total users -- the same number it reported after Q1. Analysts had been hoping the company would add around four million new users last quarter. From a report: Despite its appeal among celebrities and public figures, Twitter has struggled to sustain its closely watched user growth even as it invests in features and live content to help draw viewers and boost user engagement. It is in stiff competition for advertising dollars with other platforms like larger rival Facebook and Snap's messaging app Snapchat. The company also reported a wider quarterly net loss and lower revenue, and said it did not expect its total revenue growth to pick up in the second half of the year. [...] President Donald Trump, one of the most active politicians on Twitter, has tweeted multiple times a day on average since his inauguration in January, according to social media analytics company Zoomph.

Twitter Added Zero New Users Last Quarter Despite Trump Tweets

  • Twitter is a perfect digital representation of what an empty head sounds like when it rattles.

    I'll take this opportunity to point out that this post would make a good tweet.

  • I have five Twitter accounts. I post to one or another about once a week. I read Twitter...really only if I'm at a con and there's a bunch of feeds related to that (since that's the best way to find out where some action might be).

  • Sounds like a symptom (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Sounds like people don't want to be on a platform with that idiot taking center stage.

  • Since it became news that Trump used twitter I have not gone to Twitter for any reason at all. i want to stay as remote from our filthy liar in chief as i can. i am still considering leaving the nation.

    • I think that the Trumpster is a good example of what's wrong with Twitter. It's a mish mosh of bad jokes, stupid Internet memes, shameless self promotion, and political ranting. Every time he posts, you get a new pile of retweets and replies that meet all of the criteria that I just stated.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by sexconker ( 1179573 )

      i am still considering leaving the nation.

      No you fucking aren't. Either shit or get off the pot.
      What, are you holding out for "change" (your preferred party winning) in the midterm elections? I mean, that's just a little over a year away!
      And if that doesn't pan out, well, it'll've been been 2 years. Surely the investigators are about to open the flood gates on info that will get the President impeached, and if not, you're about half way through their reign. Might as well stick it out and "make a difference" in the following Presidential electio

  • It's almost as if Twitter's brand is tainted. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by cunina ( 986893 ) on Thursday July 27, 2017 @03:34PM (#54893757)
    Tainted by the awful people who most frequently and publicly post to it, e.g. Kanye, the Kardashians, Trump, and Wesley Crusher.

  • What's the *need* for Twitter? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Nutria ( 679911 ) on Thursday July 27, 2017 @03:39PM (#54893791)

    None of my family or friends tweet anything that I care about, and celebrities, "journalists" and partisan zealots hold no interest for me...

  • If you ever read "Hatching Twitter: A True Story of Money, Power, Friendship, and Betrayal" [amzn.to] by Nick Bilton, you would know how appalling that the founding of Twitter was. Mark Zuckerburg has a great quote [thenextweb.com] in the book: "[Twitter founders] drove a clown car into a gold mine and fell in." It's not really surprising that Twitter had zero growth from riding Trump's pants legs.

  • The Trump presidency is truly over...

  • twooter!
  • I didn't "get" it, but "everyone" said it was a big thing, so I signed up, found people, followed people relevant to my interests, tried to keep up. Gave it a month, checking in regularly on my account. At the end of the month I walked away, deleted the app and walked away, and never logged in again. At least I tried it but I honestly have no idea why it's so popular, what purpose it serves or how it can create a sustainable business. I can get how Facebook works, I can get how Google works, I can even unde
  • Heard it was useful in making spring arrive early. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • There's also Gab.ai [slashdot.org], which has sprung up in response to complaints about one-sided censorship by the company.

    Gab has a much more elegant solution to censorship: if you don't like something, put it on your personal list of "things I don't want to see", and you'll never see those. You can specify users or specific words you don't like.

    Compare with Twitter, where you can complain about something being in violation of their rules of conduct for partisan reasons... and most likely it'll get banned.

    Lots and lots

  • Election season is over. US, UK and France have all held their elections. Maybe there isn't anything for the bots to retweet and talk about any more.

  • Despite its appeal among celebrities and public figures,, Twitter has struggled to sustain its closely watched user growth

    So modify the product so it appeals to people other than celebrities and public figures. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Apple didn't become rich by tailoring their products to 1/10th of the 1%. The companies which make lots of money off tiny markets like celebrities and public figures sell very specialized and expensive products. e.g. Limousines. So Twitter needs to decide if they

  • Kinda want to see Twitter go down because as rule social media is kinda dumb. If Twitter falls it will shake investors faith in other platforms. Might be a nice domino effect. Really hopeful something like this could take the wind out of facebooks sails some before Mark succeeds in politically weaponizing. Which will be somewhat hard for him to do thanks to all the hard working cleaver trolls out there but its not impossible.

    If the investors could all get spooked and run off first, that would be great.

  • From a report:

    [...]

    "A report" is not a good enough source. The quote is not attributed. Where was it copied/pasted from? I'm not talking about the link inside the quote, but the quote itself. Who wrote it?

