Why Your Call Center is Only Getting Noisier

Posted by msmash from the puzzled-dynamics dept.
From a report by research firm McKinsey & Company: Organizations have been investing in all manner of customer-facing technology solutions to replace live calls. Of all operational call-center technologies, digital solutions were ranked as one of the most important over the next five years by four out of five executives. Only agent desktop tools ranked higher. These technologies begin with websites, chat bots, and apps and extend to artificial-intelligence robots that simulate human conversations -- redefining the way organizations interact with customers -- as well as more tried-and-tested functionalities such as improved web, app, or self-service capabilities in interactive voice-response (IVR) systems. And yet, despite this plethora of technology solutions, we see that calls are not going away and instead are catching call-center executives off guard in their efforts to reduce volumes. It's not that a spike in call volumes is necessarily a bad thing. On the contrary, the proliferation of digital tools can awaken previously dormant customers, sparking new inquiries from an engaged customer base. But in many instances, we've also observed that the volumes of unwanted calls exceed what would be expected during a learning period, or remain constant or rise over time, defeating strategic goals and leaving managers bewildered and unable to tie tech investments to improved operational outcomes. Why are so many organizations struggling with reaping the full benefits from these investments? In our experience, the answer often lies in two core areas. First, as companies turn to technology to address call-center volumes, they allow customer experience to take a back seat to digital technology in their operations, creating dissonance in direct customer interaction, where the objective is harmony and efficiency. Second, by counting on technology to solve their call-center issues, executives lose focus on core operations and upset the balance between human interaction and automation in an era of evolved customer service.

  • My IQ dropped 10 points after that summary (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, 2017 @04:07PM (#54894047)
    I'm not sure I understand what the problem / issue is.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sl3xd ( 111641 )

      The issue is McKinsey & Company needs more page hits for this neurotoxin.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Then call Brain Support and ask them why. Oh wait, they are swamped, nevermind.

    • Break out your Buzzword Bingo cards and it's a lot more fun that way.

    • Re:My IQ dropped 10 points after that summary (Score:5, Informative)

      by xevioso ( 598654 ) on Thursday July 27, 2017 @04:38PM (#54894299)

      The title of the article is about volume as in sound volume or noise. The content is about call center volume as in the amount of people calling in.

      The stupid...it hurts.

    • Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)

      by cayenne8 ( 626475 )
      I think the only thing I may hate worse than the sing song indian accents that are barely understandable...is the voice robot that answers phones these days, asking that you speak answers to them, rather than simply pushing a button.

      I thought I hated he button thing...but man, having to talk/shout to a computer voice to get through a menu system?

      not only frustrating, but you're having to do it within earshot of people around you, at least with pushing buttons, it is private that you are doing something su

      • For me it's the "You can find more information on our website at...".

        If your website was worth a damn I wouldn't be waiting in a fucking queue to speak to you!

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I think the only thing I may hate worse than the sing song indian accents that are barely understandable...is the voice robot that answers phones these days, asking that you speak answers to them, rather than simply pushing a button.

        I thought I hated he button thing...but man, having to talk/shout to a computer voice to get through a menu system?

        Right... I may quite likely be calling from work - the people next to me don't want to hear me shouting down the phone, and the keypad is quicker.
        Plus, VAMs aren't always accurate : "Did you say you want to schedule a testicle removal?"

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        I pay about ten percent more for house and car insurance because no automation, you call them and a reception answers with a regular everyday accent, finds out what you need and puts you right through to exactly the person, in the right department, you actually need to speak to. Considering how much extra it costs versus the time saving on my end (waiting on hold, spending a whole bunch of time keying through shit automation systems and finally one wrong press, wrong person and start again). I am older and

  • WTF (Score:2)

    by sl3xd ( 111641 )

    Seriously... WTF is this. More slashvertising?

    • This is something middle management is really concerned about. /. is mostly middle managers by now since most of us where forced out of tech by the influx of cheap Visas forced us to move on from the nuts and bolts of tech and into management. Automating work done by call centers is the new hotness right now for tech managers.

    • It's not very good slashvertising. No one reads the fucking articles. I only looked at the link when I tried to figure how this was slashvertising.

  • call center - lazy gits (Score:4, Insightful)

    by iggymanz ( 596061 ) on Thursday July 27, 2017 @04:22PM (#54894177)

    ISP jerked me around for weeks reseting my modem which showed noisy / lossy line. Then they made me drive to an office of theirs to switch modems, new modem had same problem as old modem of course. Finally I posted on newly created twitter account with just the right hashtag to put my tweet in stream with their marketing spew, and presto, tech came and ran a new line (old one chewed up by squirrels) within 48 hours.

    So now you know what to do.....

      Kill the squirrels?

  • Here's an idea (Score:5, Insightful)

    by smooth wombat ( 796938 ) on Thursday July 27, 2017 @04:28PM (#54894233) Journal
    How about when you direct people to your web page to try and solve their issue, you give them useful information.

    One can use Microsoft as a prime example of the hoops one has to jump through to find a simple solution. If the question is, "How do I add a mailbox to Outlook?", the page should not start with:

    A shared mailbox can be a practical solution for any business with groups of people working from different locations. With the right permissions, any person in a group can access a shared mailbox that appears in their address book. The shared mailbox is automatically available in the Folder pane in Outlook. (taken directly from the Microsoft page [office.com])

    No one cares about a "practical solution". They want to know how to add a mailbox to Outlook. Nor do they care about why one should use a shared mailbox. They asked how to add a mailbox. In fact, nowhere on the page does it tell you how to add a mailbox. It does everything but that.

    If you want your call center volume to go down, provide useful information, information which is not buried ten menus deep or stuck in some corner with an obscure name.

    You know why people keep calling you? Because your information pages technology sucks. That's why.

    • Nice try, liar.

      Open and use a shared mailbox in Outlook 2016 and Outlook 2013
      Applies To: Outlook 2016 Outlook 2013 Office for business Office 365 Admin More...

      A shared mailbox can be a practical solution for any business with groups of people working from different locations. With the right permissions, any person in a group can access a shared mailbox that appears in their address book. The shared mailbox is automatically available in the Folder pane in Outlook.

      Note: A Microsoft Exchange Server account is required to use this feature. For more information, see What is a Microsoft Exchange Server account?

      Only admins can create a shared mailbox and give users permissions to the shared mailbox. If you want to open a shared mailbox using Outlook on the web or Outlook Web App instead of Outlook, see Open and use a shared mailbox in Outlook Web App.

      I hate MS plenty, but let's not resort to bullshit.

      Directly underneath the opening paragraph which you bitched about is a note stating you need Exchange. After that there's a paragraph explaining that only admins can set them up for use in Outlook. They also have a link to another article for people who are using Outlook on the web or the "web app".

      Further down the page is a more complete description. It's basically "If your admin gave you access, it shows up.".

      • How is the OP a liar? Their question was how to add a mailbox to Outlook. There was no need to go into why one should use shared mailboxes, or the benefits of a shared mailbox.

        Also, one can add a mailbox to Outlook without needing to be an admin. Yes, the admin has to create the mailbox, but one can then add it to Outlook on their own with the proper steps. Which the article does not describe.

        So no, the OP was spot on.

        • He linked to a page about adding a SHARED mailbox, which is something only admins can do, then claimed that page DOESN'T answer the question when it in fact does.

          So no, the OP was not "spot on".

          Further, if you Bing "How do I add a mailbox to Outlook?" you get the following right in front of your face. It's actual content on the top of the results page, not a regular search result, extracted from their support forum (see the poor grammar):

          How Add mailbox to Outlook?

          On the File m

    • That's one reason out of many.
      Here's why people call, in a nutshell:
      - It's less of a hassle to call and be helped by a human person than dig through umpteen web pages, each giving you a different solution which doesn't work.
      - Cultural reasons: when even your batch of toilet paper has a helpdesk toll-free phone number, you become educated to call every time you have an issue.
      - Laziness: calling helpdesk makes someone else do the work for you in fixing whatever problem you have.
      - Focus: you're less likely to

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swell ( 195815 )

      It's very simple to create an alias to your existing outlook account. Don't ask me how, I did it yesterday and my memory doesn't reach that far. Perhaps a search for 'alias' in conjunction with 'outlook'. But there's more:

      If your old email was xxx@outlook.com, and you create an alias called yyy@outlook.com, you can also make yyy your primary email address. All your MS account info remains the same- still only one password to deal with.

      You may think I'm clever to have discovered this, but I'm not clever enou

    • When I just did a Google search on "How do I add a mailbox to Outlook?" (with the quotes) I only get two results...one is not Microsoft [zendesk.com] and the other is this Slashdot article. Maybe my Google is broken?

  • I read that painfully bloated article, and it is very simple.

    Either are buying tech to solve the wrong problems, or they are not updating processes across the enterprise when new tech is deployed.

    This is not news. People have been doing this before I entered the workforce, and they will probably continue to do it long after I am dust.

    And then there is this gem:

    "It is no surprise, then, that more than 60 percent of customer-care leaders we surveyed are skeptical about eliminating inbound voice calls in the n

    • At first it felt like by being annoying to their customers calling in, the customers would give up calling in and deal with suffering. Sounds like people are fed up to the max and are calling in more because of more problems.

      It all comes back to poor service. If you provide a great service, you get less calls. If your provide a bad service, you get more calls. If your call-in number provides even worse service, you get even more calls because nothing gets resolved.

      HELLO COMPANIES OF THE WORLD, provide good

  • Confused editor? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Headline: Why Your Call Center is Only Getting Noisier

    Summary: It's not that a spike in call volumes is necessarily a bad thing. On the contrary, the proliferation of digital tools can awaken previously dormant customers, sparking new inquiries from an engaged customer base. ... [I]n many instances, we've also observed that the volumes of unwanted calls exceed what would be expected during a learning period, or remain constant or rise over time...

    msmash, you _do_ know that there are _three_ definitions for

  • Simple (Score:4, Insightful)

    by epyT-R ( 613989 ) on Thursday July 27, 2017 @05:02PM (#54894491)

    Thanks to those modern cost saving measures, most now know to try solving the problem themselves first, with web searches and trial by error. As a result, by the time they call, they are desperate and no automated chatbot or menu will help them. In fact they increase frustration because the goal at that point is to talk to a more knowledgeable human.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by houghi ( 78078 )

      OTOH if you make it extremely easy and cheap to call, people will call with the following "Hello, my PC does not work. I just restarted it. Can you please wait." Then you are on the phone for 3 minutes and the customer does his thing and then you hear "OK, It seems to be working now. Thanks. "

      The reason for the IVR is often because the big people do not understand what the IVR is for and the people who do are unable to explain it to them.

      It starts with data. They want to know all the numbers even if they ha

  • B...b...b...buzzwords! (Score:3)

    by ItsJustAPseudonym ( 1259172 ) on Thursday July 27, 2017 @05:30PM (#54894697)
    Arrggg, the paaaiinnnn!
    • digital solutions
    • artificial-intelligence
    • redefining
    • proliferation
    • awaken
    • sparking
    • engaged
    • strategic
    • improved operational outcomes
    • customer experience
    • dissonance
    • harmony
    • core operations
    • evolved customer service

  • I thought this was about background sounds from call center calls. :/

  • I cut my teeth doing ISP support for the ricochet wireless modem in the 90's, and I saw first hand how support was regarded by the C level execs.

    We all started out with normal, 10x10 cubicles. Then they wanted to pack more people into the space, so they reduced us to 2 per cube. Then they wanted to reduce that even further, and put us all in individual wall stations that were about 1' deep by 2' wide. After that job, I started seeing this become the norm for most support departments.

    So in short, they incr

    • (I apologise if this comes off as a slashvertisment - I don't work for Google, and I'm only just starting out as a customer of theirs, so I've yet to see how good/bad they really are)

      I had a chat with some Google folk about their cloud services. They told me that to them, the need for a support call was a 'bug'. They want to keep support as expensive for them as possible so that they're motivated to avoid it. They only staff with pretty senior people, and of course those people are able to (programatically)

  • Was that summary even in English? EXAMPLE:

    ...defeating strategic goals and leaving managers bewildered and unable to tie tech investments to improved operational outcomes...

    The example clause has absolutely no actual meaning. None, whatsoever.

    • Sure it has meaning: The real world did not match with what was decided in a high-level meeting, and even after using money on computer-stuff, staff can't be reduced.

