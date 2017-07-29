Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Windows Microsoft Operating Systems Linux

Microsoft's 'Windows Subsystem For Linux' Finally Leaves Beta (microsoft.com) 128

Posted by EditorDavid from the ghost-in-the-shell dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Microsoft's Developer blog: Early adopters on the Windows Insider program will notice that Windows Subsystem for Linux is no longer marked as a beta feature as of Insider build 16251. This will be great news for those who've held-back from employing WSL as a mainline toolset: You'll now be able to leverage WSL as a day-to-day developer toolset, and become ever more productive when building, testing, deploying, and managing your apps and systems on Windows 10... What will change is that you will gain the added advantage of being able to file issues on WSL and its Windows tooling via our normal support mechanisms if you want/need to follow a more formal issue resolution process. You can also provide feedback via Windows 10 Feedback Hub app, which delivers feedback directly to the team.
Microsoft points out that distro-publishers are still responsible for supporting and fixing the internals of their distros -- and they have no plans to support X/GUI apps or desktops. And of course, Linux files are not currently accessible from Windows -- though Microsoft says they're working on a fix.

Microsoft's 'Windows Subsystem For Linux' Finally Leaves Beta More | Reply

Microsoft's 'Windows Subsystem For Linux' Finally Leaves Beta

Comments Filter:

  • Summary full of shit (Score:5, Informative)

    by dnaumov ( 453672 ) on Saturday July 29, 2017 @10:41AM (#54903749)

    "Linux files are not currently accessible from Windows"

    Except they are.

  • I'm seriously considering moving back to Windows. (Score:1, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Now that this is available I'm seriously considering moving back to Windows, after many years of using Linux. I've found that my Linux experience has just been getting worse and worse. Systemd has caused me nothing but headaches. GNOME 3 ruined GNOME, my favorite desktop environment. I still sometimes have problems with PulseAudio. Most of the time I'm using Chrome or VS Code, both of which work on Windows.

    Linux used to be worth using back when it was way more stable and reliable than Windows. But those day

    • Troll troll troll your boat....

      • Troll troll troll your boat....

        Maybe he is trolling, but he's got a point. In a number of ways, Linux is slowly converging toward Windows, while leaving behind the original Unix philosophy. For ordinary users, Linux in the desktop is making less and less sense, when compared to Windows or Mac.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by donaldm ( 919619 )

          Troll troll troll your boat....

          Maybe he is trolling, but he's got a point. In a number of ways, Linux is slowly converging toward Windows, while leaving behind the original Unix philosophy. For ordinary users, Linux in the desktop is making less and less sense, when compared to Windows or Mac.

          Do you even know what Unix philosophy [wikipedia.org] is?

          Take a look at Free/OpenBSD, HP-UX, Solaris and AIX they are all Unix and they all do things differently. Things change over time get used to it.

          As for Linux converging towards Microsoft Windows, I think it is the other way around since what I was doing in the early 1980's is not much different from what I do today when using Linux and I was using Windows on Unix (all types) before Microsoft thought it was a good idea. Also having tested Microsoft Windows 10 in

    • muh gnome thuree

      Use MATE of you like Gnome 2 so much. Or XFCE. Gnome 3 has gotten better, but I will always consider it a pile of developer condescenions. Thankfully a shit ton of other DEs are available free and outta the box with many distros.

    • Thanks! Your check is in the mail!!

      Billyg

  • Huh? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Misagon ( 1135 ) on Saturday July 29, 2017 @10:52AM (#54903793)

    Shouldn't it be called "Linux Subsystem for Windows", because it is running under Windows and not the other way around?

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      you must be new to Microsoft's way of thinking. Windows is the center of the universe and all else is subservient to it. So this addon to MS Windows is a subsystem FOR Linux. ie it is a subsystem for Linux to help it run on Windows so in Microserf speak it's a Windows subsystem for Linux.

      Reminds me of what Bill Gates said in a product development meeting discussing the integration of Java and Java products into/on Windows. He had to yell out "Does anyone remember Windows?"

    • It's a subsystem inside Windows (a Windows subsystem) for running applications that use the Linux ABI. Perhaps "Windows Subsystem for Linux Apps" would have been more honest

    • Shouldn't it be called "Linux Subsystem for Windows", because it is running under Windows and not the other way around?

      No. There's no Microsoft programs titled like that. It's the Subsystem for running Linux that runs under Windows, Hence Windows Subsystem for Linux. Quite consistent with Windows Defender, Windows Explorer, or Windows Media Player.

    • It is best understood as a subsystem which emulates Linux from the point of view of software running on top of it. As for X support, what would be interesting is a naive Windows compositor for Wayland.

  • This looks like a container implementation rather than a VM. Anyone know? If so are they doing their own containers or is this Docker or Kubernetes?

  • Well that's a relief! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Saturday July 29, 2017 @11:48AM (#54904035)

    Finally, now you can run all your favorite Linux server applications on an OS that will run them a bit slower, could BSOD at any moment, needs significant patching regularly which could nuke the whole box! All that uptime with Linux is really boring for the guys in IT! ;)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      Last time I had a BSOD was ages ago, probably at least 10 years. Caused by a driver that didn't like flaky hardware. Never tried Linux on that machine but I don't think it would be better unless it just didn't use the flaky hardware bits.

      Safe mode worked fine on that machine but the graphics performance was quite a bit worse...

      • Considering the patch system reboots your computer at least once every two weeks, I'm not impressed. You can begin talking about stability when your desktop system has been running for at least six months. Today is literally my desktop's 300th day of uptime.

  • I was primarily an OSX user, but switched back to Windows earlier this year. I've been using WSL for a while now and it's working very well. I do all my Node/web dev/etc from the shell and use Visual Studio Code for editing. You can easily work with files under C:\ from WSL so basically it feels just like the dev I did on OSX.

  • Or I could just have a real Linux installation (Score:3)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Saturday July 29, 2017 @12:28PM (#54904239)

    You know, with the features that make Linux better, like stability, performance and security. This is just a crappy Windows kernel with a Linux interface. If I want that, Cygwin gives me that and (of course!) the ability to run X11 applications as well.

    • You know, with the features that make Linux better, like stability, performance and security. This is just a crappy Windows kernel with a Linux interface. If I want that, Cygwin gives me that and (of course!) the ability to run X11 applications as well.

      Cygwin is worse as it translates posix calls to win32 and last I looked was outdated. Part of the problem too is Windows is not text based as it is object based. What good will awk and sed do in Windows?

      You can run X11 on Windows. Google headless Xorg in Windows 10? In many ways WSL is better. For me I would just say run a damn VM if you need features of both platforms :-)

      KMS is free. Virtualbox is free. If you have Windows 10 pro or enterprise Hyper-V is free under add or remove features and is a solid typ

  • Even if it was just as an optional download. I know there are open source third party ones you can use but it's too much assle to configure.

  • can you add your own repos for an package manger or even let people put Linux software in the windows store?

Slashdot Top Deals

The 11 is for people with the pride of a 10 and the pocketbook of an 8. -- R.B. Greenberg [referring to PDPs?]

Close