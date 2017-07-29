Microsoft's 'Windows Subsystem For Linux' Finally Leaves Beta (microsoft.com) 124
An anonymous reader quotes Microsoft's Developer blog: Early adopters on the Windows Insider program will notice that Windows Subsystem for Linux is no longer marked as a beta feature as of Insider build 16251. This will be great news for those who've held-back from employing WSL as a mainline toolset: You'll now be able to leverage WSL as a day-to-day developer toolset, and become ever more productive when building, testing, deploying, and managing your apps and systems on Windows 10... What will change is that you will gain the added advantage of being able to file issues on WSL and its Windows tooling via our normal support mechanisms if you want/need to follow a more formal issue resolution process. You can also provide feedback via Windows 10 Feedback Hub app, which delivers feedback directly to the team.
Microsoft points out that distro-publishers are still responsible for supporting and fixing the internals of their distros -- and they have no plans to support X/GUI apps or desktops. And of course, Linux files are not currently accessible from Windows -- though Microsoft says they're working on a fix.
Microsoft points out that distro-publishers are still responsible for supporting and fixing the internals of their distros -- and they have no plans to support X/GUI apps or desktops. And of course, Linux files are not currently accessible from Windows -- though Microsoft says they're working on a fix.
Summary full of shit (Score:5, Informative)
"Linux files are not currently accessible from Windows"
Except they are.
Re: (Score:2)
Start "bash":
touch x
exit
Pretty easy to test.
Re: (Score:2)
Except the linked Microsoft Developer's blog says they aren't and the team writing the code is a likely to know a bit more about it than Necky McNeckbeard.
I find it somewhat unlikely that Microsoft's developers are incapable of browsing to C:\Users\Username\AppData\Local\lxss with Windows Explorer.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. Just because the AppData folder doesn't show up by default when you browse to your profile directory doesn't mean it's not there and inaccessible.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: Summary full of shit (Score:2)
They are accessible... At the risk of corrupting your data if anything is saved to that location without using the WSL.
It would be foolish of them to stand behind the statement that it is accessible when it would be so easy to lose data by accident.
Re: (Score:2)
Citation needed!
I'm seriously considering moving back to Windows. (Score:1, Interesting)
Now that this is available I'm seriously considering moving back to Windows, after many years of using Linux. I've found that my Linux experience has just been getting worse and worse. Systemd has caused me nothing but headaches. GNOME 3 ruined GNOME, my favorite desktop environment. I still sometimes have problems with PulseAudio. Most of the time I'm using Chrome or VS Code, both of which work on Windows.
Linux used to be worth using back when it was way more stable and reliable than Windows. But those day
Re: (Score:1)
Troll troll troll your boat....
Re:I'm seriously considering moving back to Window (Score:4, Insightful)
Have you used Windows 10? The GUI is fucking terrible. I'd say there are no decent desktop systems these days, but really, under the hood, Linux is as solid as ever. I run Debian installs as custom routers that are up 24/7/365 and I'm not seeing any evidence at all of instability. So frankly, your claim is just a load of shit.
Re: (Score:3)
Don't use Linux, but do use TrueOS and Windows 10
TrueOS comes w/ Lumina, which is very similar to your standard Windows XP like experience, plus some extra features that make it great. If I had Linux, I'd have gone w/ Razor-qt or LX/QT, rather than GNOME 3 or KDE 4/5
I use Windows 10 w/ Classic Shell, which restores the Windows 7 look to the interface. In fact, I get a wide choice - can make it look like Windows 8, Windows 7, Aero, Windows XP, and have tried out quite a number of them.
Re: (Score:2)
I just cursed at TrueOS again this afternoon as I tried to get it to work in a VM. It is based off of FreeBSD 12 current and is alpha grade and not worthy for production.
Re: (Score:2)
Have you used Windows 10? The GUI is fucking terrible. I'd say there are no decent desktop systems these days, but really, under the hood, Linux is as solid as ever. I run Debian installs as custom routers that are up 24/7/365 and I'm not seeing any evidence at all of instability. So frankly, your claim is just a load of shit.
Why is the gui bad? Compared to 8 it is wonderful. Is it too flat? Are the tiles weird? How old are you if you do not mind me asking? I am not saying you are an old but as we get older change does become harder. I am 40 and noticed I am already resistant to some changes and video games where 15 years ago I would be playing and learning new things I do not get a quick now as reaction time and fast paced learning is too much.
Good news is in 2017 Windows is not the POS it once was based on DOS back in the 1990
Re: (Score:2)
here's an idea.. you hate systemd so much, you hate gnome so much.. instead of the constant whining and crying.. why not step-up and CONTRIBUTE to the solution instead of being part of the problem.
Here is an idea - why don't we put this red herring to bed, once and for all? The vast majority of people out there are interested in using the system, and they do not have the inclination or capability to tinker with it. But they sure can know what they want, and they sure can be pissed off at the many questionable decisions that have been in made in the Linux desktop world in the last ten years. With an attitude like yours, Linux is doomed to remain a non-entity in the desktop - and, in view of what certa
Re: (Score:2)
IOW we should continue this entitled whining shit instead of using the reason free software (and open software, freeware etc.) exists in the first place?
There are alternatives. Use them if you don't like something in your current system _and_ can't be bothered to do something to fix that. Even if you can't code you sure as fuck can start a website and try to collect like minded hopefully attracting those that can code. Whining is a losers game.
I am starting to be increasingly irritated in the direction Wind
Re: (Score:2)
Here's an idea
... stop posting as an AC.
Re: (Score:2)
posted in wrong place sorry.
/. does not always put stuff where I want it
Re: (Score:2)
Troll troll troll your boat....
Maybe he is trolling, but he's got a point. In a number of ways, Linux is slowly converging toward Windows, while leaving behind the original Unix philosophy. For ordinary users, Linux in the desktop is making less and less sense, when compared to Windows or Mac.
Re: (Score:1)
Troll troll troll your boat....
Maybe he is trolling, but he's got a point. In a number of ways, Linux is slowly converging toward Windows, while leaving behind the original Unix philosophy. For ordinary users, Linux in the desktop is making less and less sense, when compared to Windows or Mac.
Do you even know what Unix philosophy [wikipedia.org] is?
Take a look at Free/OpenBSD, HP-UX, Solaris and AIX they are all Unix and they all do things differently. Things change over time get used to it.
As for Linux converging towards Microsoft Windows, I think it is the other way around since what I was doing in the early 1980's is not much different from what I do today when using Linux and I was using Windows on Unix (all types) before Microsoft thought it was a good idea. Also having tested Microsoft Windows 10 in
Re: I'm seriously considering moving back to Windo (Score:1)
muh gnome thuree
Use MATE of you like Gnome 2 so much. Or XFCE. Gnome 3 has gotten better, but I will always consider it a pile of developer condescenions. Thankfully a shit ton of other DEs are available free and outta the box with many distros.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re:I'm seriously considering moving back to Window (Score:4, Funny)
I switched back to Windows from Linux when 10 came out cause they fixed all the windows 7 fuckups. UI was a pain in the ass to get used to, but that's with any new OS. I'm currently looking to run a Windows fm inside of Linux for gaming, since that's the only special thing I do on Windows that Linux doesn't fully support yet. But over the year that 10 has been out and "stable" they are taking the stability away from it weekly. And not allowing me to do what I want with my system. Not to mention every update resets my privacy settings back to "tell Microsoft every click I make" mode. If you don't notice that shit happening, then you don't actually use Windows you just browse the web. Which you can do on almost any device these days, including refrigerators.
Re: (Score:1)
I switched back to Windows from Linux when 10 came out cause they fixed all the windows 7 fuckups. UI was a pain in the ass to get used to, but that's with any new OS
I'd disagree - OSX has been relatively stable across many many releases as far as GUI interaction goes. Linux, on the whole, has kept its GUI more stable than any 2 consecutive releases of windows ever has since XP, possibly with the exception of the 8.0->8.1 point release, which I personally avoided like the steaming pile of shit it was.
Re: (Score:2)
Honestly I was talking about windows in that aspect, I dont use anything apple except for the iphone, and i will as of now not upgrade from my jailbroken 6S. With linux its implied that you can keep what ever UI you prefer as there is many desktop environments to choose from, versions included on almost every linux distro. And things like Enlightenment [enlightenment.org] allow you to roll your own DE
Re: (Score:2)
I switched back to Windows from Linux when 10 came out cause they fixed all the windows 7 fuckups. UI was a pain in the ass to get used to, but that's with any new OS
I'd disagree - OSX has been relatively stable across many many releases as far as GUI interaction goes. Linux, on the whole, has kept its GUI more stable than any 2 consecutive releases of windows ever has since XP, possibly with the exception of the 8.0->8.1 point release, which I personally avoided like the steaming pile of shit it was.
?? XP? Does the term Winrot bring any memories of the past? I was going to say Windows is supperior in the fact it doesn't break between releases because it has an ABI compared to Linux. Hairyfeet on here has the hairyfeet challenge. Get any Linux distro in a VM and run more than 2 updates and see if it will still work? Really try it. Graphics drivers will always break and Xorg is a whole mess unto itself which breaks itself all the time.
If you think OSX is stable you must not have used mountain lion or use
Re:I'm seriously considering moving back to Window (Score:4, Insightful)
Which Windows 7 fuckups? Windows 7 was pretty decent actually. Windows 8 was the horrible one with the forced transition to that touch screen GUI.
Re: (Score:2)
However, I would never put a Linux in the han
Re: I'm seriously considering moving back to Windo (Score:2)
You have an unusual definition of the word 'fact.'
And, no, I use Linux and don't work for the government.
Re: (Score:1)
However, I would never put a Linux in the hands of my mom.
My wife uses Fedora 26 (ie. latest release - took about an hour to install from 25) and she does not have any problems with it.
Yes, I do know that there are people that you should not let within two meters of any electronic device but most people are very capable of running most applications under a Linux distribution although to be proficient in any application you still have to learn it and even if you use Microsoft Windows you still have to learn a particular application either by teaching yourself or
Re: (Score:2)
I am no MS shill, I prefer Linux, but with a shitty GPU at the time and the stability and performance upgrade of the windows version of the game I play, I ended up jumping on win10 after using it. Which means to me that MS can make a decent OS they just prefer to ruin it once its adopted. By decent I don't mean secure, they seem to think that's completely an end user issue.
Re:I'm seriously considering moving back to Window (Score:4, Informative)
It really, really wants to update. Seems like no less than 4, and often more than 10 man-hours of productivity down the toilet every work week across a couple dozen users.
Unnecessarily frequent hardware driver updates are a scourge; doesn't make the system unusable, but randomly losing peripherals is a nuisance.
Taskbar/startmenu is a buggy mess. It has gotten better, but random disappearance/non-responsiveness of same still persists.
Random bouts of extreme CPU and/or disk usage, especially on older hardware, that should still be highly performant (e.g. high-end Nehalem-era laptops).
None of these things are the end of the world, but Microsoft's inattentiveness to what are clearly common issues (speaking from my own experience, as well as dredging through forums and other resources in search of answers/solutions) is very bothersome.
Re: (Score:1)
If you have a "couple dozen users", then this is what WSUS is for. If you're not using it, this is your failing, not Microsoft's, as they've provided a solution that solves this problem.
Re: I'm seriously considering moving back to Windo (Score:2)
I've had the same issue with Windows Server doing that. It doesn't happen every time but when it does, the lack of information on what's going on (an unknown error has occurred ffs and a log file that tells you bugger all) you end up having to rebuild the server. I hate both Windows and Linux though. They're both not as good as they could and should be.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Been there. Do a thorough hardware checkup before blaming MS (or the driver vendors), in all cases I've seen it have been caused by failing hardware (HDD, RAM). Once the failing component was exchanged the system installed correctly. YMMV of course.
Re: (Score:2)
I just cussed at TrueOS and Chrome wouldn't install either in a VM with Xubuntu until I did some hacks all this afternoon.
Linux is buggy too but in it's own little ways. Xorg and the lack of a kernel ABI means things break when you do updates. This problem doesn't exist for Windows as you can use closed source drives which are a plus. You click on them and after an install it works. Done. Still waiting for this on Linux but the GNU zealots are black listing this. Windows 10 so far as a desktop is the most r
Re: I'm seriously considering moving back to Windo (Score:1)
Thanks! Your check is in the mail!!
Billyg
Re: I'm seriously considering moving back to Wind (Score:2)
Windows is developer hostile? Based on what?
Huh? (Score:5, Interesting)
Shouldn't it be called "Linux Subsystem for Windows", because it is running under Windows and not the other way around?
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
you must be new to Microsoft's way of thinking. Windows is the center of the universe and all else is subservient to it. So this addon to MS Windows is a subsystem FOR Linux. ie it is a subsystem for Linux to help it run on Windows so in Microserf speak it's a Windows subsystem for Linux.
Reminds me of what Bill Gates said in a product development meeting discussing the integration of Java and Java products into/on Windows. He had to yell out "Does anyone remember Windows?"
Windows Subsystem for Linux Apps (Score:2)
It's a subsystem inside Windows (a Windows subsystem) for running applications that use the Linux ABI. Perhaps "Windows Subsystem for Linux Apps" would have been more honest
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed that "Apps" in this case clarifies it perfectly. I guess people will probably start calling it Anti-WINE.
It this really was a windows subsystem running on Linux, ala WINE, it would have been called:
Windows Subsystem for GNU/Linux.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess people will probably start calling it Anti-WINE.
So, vinegar?
Re: (Score:2)
LOL !
Re: (Score:2)
This naming scheme goes back a long time, e.g. "OS/2 subsystem for NT" was what the OS/2 subsystem was called back in the days. MS now have decided that there should only be one unified Windows system so NT is replaced with Windows. And it is logical even if you don't like it.
Re: (Score:2)
Shouldn't it be called "Linux Subsystem for Windows", because it is running under Windows and not the other way around?
No. There's no Microsoft programs titled like that. It's the Subsystem for running Linux that runs under Windows, Hence Windows Subsystem for Linux. Quite consistent with Windows Defender, Windows Explorer, or Windows Media Player.
Re: (Score:2)
It is best understood as a subsystem which emulates Linux from the point of view of software running on top of it. As for X support, what would be interesting is a naive Windows compositor for Wayland.
Re: (Score:2)
Because it implements a Linux compatible subsystem which can be used for running Linux compatible stuff _including_ the GNU bits you mention. What the subsystem implements is a translation layer changing Linux system calls into Windows system calls.
Containers? (Score:1)
Win32 and other NT subsystems (Score:5, Informative)
On the NT kernel, Windows itself runs in a container called the "Win32 subsystem". WSL is a container that uses the Linux ABI. There used to be an OS/2 subsystem as well.
Well that's a relief! (Score:5, Insightful)
Finally, now you can run all your favorite Linux server applications on an OS that will run them a bit slower, could BSOD at any moment, needs significant patching regularly which could nuke the whole box! All that uptime with Linux is really boring for the guys in IT!
;)
Windows 7 is a stable OS, 10 not so much (Score:1)
I spent a couple of hours last night helping my daughter get the Android SDK working somewhat reliably on her Win10 machine.
From what I can see, Windows 10 is reasonably stable if you leave it as is and only use Microsoft tools. Once you go what they consider "off the reservation", you're on your own and there be monsters.
The end point of the work was resurrecting her old Win7 machine and everything went together fine and quickly.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think I use anything MS except the basic UI. No problems here.
Re: (Score:2)
What tools was she using?
Re: (Score:2)
Hillary thought I did a good job.
Re: (Score:2)
Last time I had a BSOD was ages ago, probably at least 10 years. Caused by a driver that didn't like flaky hardware. Never tried Linux on that machine but I don't think it would be better unless it just didn't use the flaky hardware bits.
Safe mode worked fine on that machine but the graphics performance was quite a bit worse...
Re: (Score:2)
Considering the patch system reboots your computer at least once every two weeks, I'm not impressed. You can begin talking about stability when your desktop system has been running for at least six months. Today is literally my desktop's 300th day of uptime.
Re: (Score:2)
The creators update lets you set updates for up to 60 days just like Windows 7 and Vista did.
Been good for me so far (Score:1)
Or I could just have a real Linux installation (Score:3)
You know, with the features that make Linux better, like stability, performance and security. This is just a crappy Windows kernel with a Linux interface. If I want that, Cygwin gives me that and (of course!) the ability to run X11 applications as well.
Re: (Score:2)
You know, with the features that make Linux better, like stability, performance and security. This is just a crappy Windows kernel with a Linux interface. If I want that, Cygwin gives me that and (of course!) the ability to run X11 applications as well.
Cygwin is worse as it translates posix calls to win32 and last I looked was outdated. Part of the problem too is Windows is not text based as it is object based. What good will awk and sed do in Windows?
You can run X11 on Windows. Google headless Xorg in Windows 10? In many ways WSL is better. For me I would just say run a damn VM if you need features of both platforms
:-)
KMS is free. Virtualbox is free. If you have Windows 10 pro or enterprise Hyper-V is free under add or remove features and is a solid typ
It sucks that they don't have an X server. (Score:2)
Even if it was just as an optional download. I know there are open source third party ones you can use but it's too much assle to configure.
Re: (Score:1)
can you add your own repos for packmangaers? (Score:2)
can you add your own repos for an package manger or even let people put Linux software in the windows store?
will they add linux bonding and bridgeing to windo (Score:2)
will they add linux bonding and bridgeing to windows?
Re: (Score:3)
Wow.
I use WSL (not linux subsystem for windows) because I like to use bash, especially when programming in python or anything. I work on macs and ubuntu at work and this helps keep everything standard for me when I use my windows stuff at home.
Why still use windows? First, I like to program in C#/WPF simply because it's the most enjoyable and richest feature set for building native GUI applications. Second, I like to play video games, and run them stable at 144 Hz, which for many games, isn't possible on Li
Re: (Score:2)
Don't be ridiculous. It's nice to have a package manager to install things, such as git, on Windows. My website runs on IIS, and it's nice for my development environment to be the same.
Microsoft oddly has contributed to GIT with GITFS which Microsoft uses internally for Office development.
:-) Nice to see them use open source stuff.
Git comes with visual studio and you do not WSL. Last I looked WSL looked like a fun cool hack but lacked networking and Xorg needed work to even run headless. Has this changed?