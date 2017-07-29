P&G Cuts More Than $100 Million In 'Largely Ineffective' Digital Ads (wsj.com) 117
schwit1 quotes the Wall Street Journal: Procter & Gamble said that its move to cut more than $100 million in digital marketing spend in the June quarter had little impact on its business, proving that those digital ads were largely ineffective. Almost all of the consumer product giant's advertising cuts in the period came from digital, finance chief Jon Moeller said on its earnings call Thursday. The company targeted ads that could wind up on sites with fake traffic from software known as "bots," or those with objectionable content. "What it reflected was a choice to cut spending from a digital standpoint where it was ineffective, where either we were serving bots as opposed to human beings or where the placement of ads was not facilitating the equity of our brands," he said... The cuts echo marketing executives' mounting concerns around the efficacy of digital advertising and the growing perception that they are wasting money on digital ads that never reach their intended audience.
Or even better, bringing jobs back to the US.
They set the price where the income is maximized.
Sure, but they also need to decide how much to spend on ads and promoting their brand, then that cost has to be incorporated into the price. If a Gillette razor costs $10 and an Equate razor costs $5, you can't expect people to pay the difference based on quality, since the products are basically identical, so you have to run advertisements to make people think your product is better or more prestigious. It is surprising how well this works. When an ad runs, very few people think "If I buy that product,
I'm betting they are maximizing for profit, not income - at least in the long term.
get a safety razor https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]. best move you can make.. blades are easily replacable and super-cheap. I picked up 100 for around $20 like 3 years ago and still have some left....
This! I was about to post similar, but you beat me to it. After initial cost of handle, brush and bowl, I spend less per year to shave than most people spend in a month. Hell, I spend less per year to shave than most people spend on saving cream alone in a month and I get a better shave and get to choose the scent of my soap.
Don't believe the marketing hype. No one needs more than one blade, and that chemical concoction you use as a "cream" is not only a wast of money, it's not good for your face eithe
If only i found out about the safety razor earlier in life.. but at lesat the days of spending $20 for 5 "cartridges" which only last a few weeks are long gone. A single safety razor blade easily lasts a month since they have two sides and at $20 for a HUNDRED....(been using a safety razor for 10 years now).
anyone who is buying any "multiple blade" heads is just throwing money away. Seems every few years they bring out their latest "N" blade head and pitch how much better it is then the N-1 blade head..
Put another aloe strip on that fucker, too. That's right. Five blades, two strips, and make the second one lather. You heard me—the second strip lathers. It's a whole new way to think about shaving. Don't question it. Don't say a word. Just key the music, and call the chorus girls, because we're on the edge—the razor's edge—and I feel like dancing.
http://www.theonion.com/blogpo... [theonion.com]
I opted for a beard. Quick trim once a week, operating costs close to zero and the beard trimmer is useful for eyebrows and tidying up the back of the head too so even the capex isn't fully incurred by the beard.
Re: Spend that 100 million on improving products (Score:5, Insightful)
which then causes people to find active ways to remove them from their online experience
Sometimes by avoiding the offending site completely. I've seen plenty of sites that tried blocking ads, interstitials or really annoying flashing / moving stuff to grab your attention, only to remove those a little while later. Presumably because the readership moved on instead of having their retinas injured and their intelligence insulted.
Staying on topic: I'd really like to see some hard numbers on how effective targeted advertising really is. You know, the kind of advertising made possible by our
It has nothing to do with "shady" site placement and everything to do with the fact digital advertising simply by and large doesn't work. Seems like YouTube and Spotify, sites with a captive user, are the only ones that can even get their ads noticed (albeit marginally) with most other ads being completely ignored. Though sometimes they really try and force you to look at an ad (covers the page, countdown to proceed) which then causes people to find active ways to remove them from their online experience.
Oh, digital advertising works. When booking.com showed me an ad not that long ago saying that the price of a guest house I had checked out a couple of days earlier had gone down I booked a room for three days. That ad worked because it was correctly targeted. Youtube on the other hand can't seem to get it right despite all the brainpower of all those aspiring Nobel laureates and alpha type power-management types they have collected together on their campus. The only correctly targeted ad I've seen on YouTub
Are you daft? Proctor and Gamble and PG&E are not the same company. Good Lord.
Sure, as soon as federated subscription becomes a thing again. Back in 1999, the web had a $9.99 per month service called Adult Check. Subscribers could access numerous participating sites, whose respective publishers were paid based on page view count. I assume the name was supposed to mean "Because grown-ups can pay for nice things."
But nowadays it's $4/mo for WIRED, a similar amount for The Atlantic, etc. Take the number of distinct domains in your past month's browser history and multiply by $4 to see h
I've run multiple businesses of different types
That in itself is a warning not to listen to you. If you couldn't run any of multiple businesses well enough to stay, I'm not sure I'd take your advice as golden. At least not for the business - perhaps it was for you.
Given how many adverts for Pampers nappies I see, especially as a proportion of total adverts I see, I think P&G need to get accurate, not creative.
I don't have a small human, I have no intention of having a small human and I don't buy nappies for my friends. Pampers wont fit me and I don't own a 1961 Ferrari 250GT California Spider so I'm really struggling to see how P&G expect a return on that particular advertising spend.
They spend money on both genders' products.
No, we don't. You're thinking of transvestites, aka drag queens, who just play dress-up on Friday nights.
You sound like you don't like drag queens very much. That's not very progressive.
Re:Ads on the Internet != Other mediums (Score:4, Insightful)
Ads on the Internet make me less likely to buy a company's products. If I go you Youtube to watch a video, and Foobar, Inc forces me to sit through five seconds of their stupid ad before I can watch the video I want to watch, then I become pissed off at Foobar, Inc, and remember that next time I go shopping.
The good news is that stories like this show we may be seeing the beginning of the end of the whole Internet advertising scam.
Ads on the Internet make me less likely to buy a company's products.
The ads I'm seeing online are mainly for products I have already bought.
That too. 'Targetting' advertising basically just means showing me ads for things I already own.
Any company paying for this crap has far more money than sense.
Any company paying for this crap has far more money than sense.
Welcome to the world of advertising...
The ads I'm seeing online are mainly for products I have already bought.
Or things that I've looked at, but decided I didn't want.
The good news is that stories like this show we may be seeing the beginning of the end of the whole Internet advertising scam.
Have you considered implications of this statement? Advertising right now keeps the lights on. Without it, the days of Free Content are over.
There was a ton of free content on the Internet before advertising. The main result of advertising has been to flood the Internet with useless sites that exist solely to make money from advertising.
There was a ton of free content on the Internet before advertising. The main result of advertising has been to flood the Internet with useless sites that exist solely to make money from advertising.
Indeed. Do a search for anything these days, and you get multiple hits for ad-financed copypasta before you get any real meat.
/., for cripes sake. We thought it was bad when the amount of original content went down and it became more of a news aggregator, but now it is at rock bottom as yet another reblogging site. A bad one at that, with attributions that often cannot even be followed.
And the quality goes down. Look at
I've always tried to avoid ads as much as possible, throughout my life as far back as I can remember. If I Google for a Product I even scroll down below the 'ad' for the manufacturer and click on the straight google link lower down. Before the internet, I'd turn off the TV, go do something else etc. when the ads came on and avoid channels with excessive ad breaks (I live in Australia now and simply avoid the commercial channels altogether).
As others have also said, I do my own research for most of what I bu
The good news is that stories like this show we may be seeing the beginning of the end of the whole Internet advertising scam.
Be careful what you wish fo.... {Please subscribe for $9.90/month to read the rest of this comment}
I have occasionally seen a product advertised in print media that I was interested in buying, and maybe once or twice on television. On the Internet, not so much. Internet advertising tends to be 99.99% worthless scam bullshit.
But we do respond to authenticity. Make a better product or a better company, and show us. We'll buy it then.
P&g actually did this once iirc, making saran wrap less toxic but also less profitable and also sadly less effective.
P&g actually did this once iirc, making saran wrap less toxic but also less profitable and also sadly less effective.
Less effective, how? Did she break free and spilled hot grits?
It took them $100 Million to figure out what they probably knew themselves.
I have more or less trained myself to not pay any attention to ads. This could be part of my overall "training" in the workforce to try and block out everything while I focus on said task, while co-workers are nagging me about lunch, beers, other projects, etc., while I'm trying to focus.
Regardless, the constant barrage of online advertising from the flashing text of the late 90's, animated GIF's of the 00's, interactive flash from
Keep in mind that the people at P&G planning the internet ad campaigns need to justify their jobs, so they will find any bogus stat they can, starting with "Ad spending on Facebook is up X% year-over-year, we have to be there too." Internet ad buys are heavily influenced by what competitors are doing, rather than on any proof that it works, because it's really easy to show what the competitors are doing (screenshots of their ads) and really hard to show any effectiveness (mostly because there is none, and the fallback "creates brand awareness" is now more and more known to be bullshit).
Hopefully the trend will continue, and social media will DIE DIE DIE!!!
Originally the idea was not to advertise on the web so much as create informative interactive sites and draw people to them. Show me an ad when I don't fell like it and it will put me right off the product. This is because I see far fewer ads that in the days of free to air idiot box and the tolerance of them has faded away. Rather than an ad being buried in a hoard of ads, it now stands out, scream at me to buy your product and there is every likelihood that I will stop buying all of your products for quit
and generate -negative- brand response. That's particularly true of in-line ads, and most of all of Facebook ads that are mixed in (deliberately camouflaged) with user-generated content.
And that's before taking user data mining into consideration, both sucking up my data, and then using it (most often to show me ads for something I've already purchased.)
Except Amazon also started irritating me off with more and more of their own ads. Apparently, it's not good enough that I'm going there to buy something. They have to try to monetize my eyeballs as well by shoving paid adverts in my search results.
Companies just can't seem to resist the siren's lure of some "free" extra profit (nevermind how it annoys some customers). The web just got ridiculously top-heavy with ads, and worse, they started becoming *dangerous*. That's when I installed an ad-blocker, an
It is bad enough to see ads on TV which I avoid by recording the shows and then using the Fast Forward Button on my remote control.
How much have you paid TiVo for the privilege of avoiding TV ads? Or if you instead rent a DVR from your pay TV provider, how much have you paid for DVR rental since you started doing so?
In the U.K., if you go with Sky, you pay nothing for their Sky+HD DVR - you get one delivered regardless of what level of subscription you take out, they don't charge a specific rental for it, and they don't take it away once you cancel.
No need to rent. You can buy a DVR for $200.
Let's extrapolate P&G's take on digital ad effectiveness and observe that Millennial attention span for them is 5 seconds [cnbc.com] and try to predict the future on digital ads if this applies across the board.
We know that where there are eyeballs, there is a buying market.
The advertisers know our demographics and buying habits and already target ads, so more information isn't the answer.
What do you think the future of digital ads will be?
The future of digital ads from my perspective. [pi-hole.net]
No more chances for advertisers to fix it. I'm done. No whitelists. No browser adblock. No more bullshit. No sympathy. Every time you think you can trust a little... bam... more new horseshit. That pi-hole server running on my network is the coolest fucking thing since sliced bread. It runs in a VM, and even so, it's fast. Every device on the network is protected from a single source.
It's wonderful, and I sing its praise every chance I get.
Oooh! Thanks for the heads up! I just installed this and am testing it out on my home network. Already I love it!
Products and actor used in traditional non internet ads.
Ads during and before a tv series.
Ads on buildings, in print, side of bus.
Radio and tv ads. Harder to stop listening to talk radio or block out an image in a magazine.
Ads placed in streaming media stream as part of the show not as part of the social media site's own ad layer.
The content maker will be contacted d
Marketers that think their shit don't stink can go to Hell as far as I'm concerned. If that means site XYZ has to shutter, I'm ok with that because it's a shitty business model.
$2/day isn't enough money to be really worth it.
No links this weekend. Hit my numbers first thing after midnight. Will resume regular posting on Monday.
So your "friend" gave you a lift, and that broke the car.
Nope. The car broke down during the work commute over the Santa Cruz mountains. I take the express bus in the opposite direction to Palo Alto.
Then instead of doing the Christian thing and helping him [...]
My advice was to sell the car to Pick-N-Pull for $250 and get a local job.
(with your massive 30 revenue streams and 20% savings)
Revenue streams stays in the business and savings stay in my retirement accounts.
[...] you go begging strangers.
I'm not afraid to ask for help for a friend who needs help.
I thought it paid for coffee.
Eli the Computer Guy defines Coffee Money as $300+ per month, Part-Time Job as $1,000+ per month, and Salary as $4,000+ per month. Amazon on Slashdot is bringing in coffee money. If you watch the video, the relevant section is after the 30 minute mark.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7TmvLW1qMY [youtube.com]
I have no idea how this supports "Revenue streams stays in the business".
I don't take money out of the business and all revenue streams are reinvested in the business.
But you also said you pay for coffee with Slashdot.
I wrote that I make "coffee money," which Eli the Computer Guy defines as $300+ per month since he drinks two cups per day. That has nothing to do with my personal coffee drinking. Although a high-end expresso machine would be a legitimate business expense.
Trying to humanize the guy by understanding his mental health issues.
Not sure why you keep comparing me to Trump. I'm quite happy with my life, career and side business.
On the rare occasions I see ads, they're almost always for things I already know about. Who the fuck buys a Coke because they saw a commercial for it? Literally everyone in America knows who they are, there is no reason why they need to advertise anymore except for new products. Likewise for any other big brand - sure, maybe Disney needs to advertise their latest movie, because it's new, but what is the point of Ford reminding everyone "hey, that F-150 that's been a staple of the American truck market for m
Coke is selling emotions to the next generation... they sell sugar water, all they have are feelings...
There's a bit of saying in advertising. Half of your money in advertising is always wasted. The trick is to filter out what half you can throw away and replace as quick as possible. And this just proved that Facebook's NSA style of mass collection and tailored advertising just don't work. Google is lucky in that they have many other products and services that they offer. And there's another issue that is probably not being considered by too many people that Procter and Gamble's advertising policies are known to signal the trend in which advertising is going. And if they say that Facebook's product is useless other people will listen and change accordingly.
There's a real solid chance that Facebook is screwed. And if they don't bounce back from this it might signal of their downfall.
Noishkel [slashdot.org] wrote:
From the article (if only people read before commenting):
The very next sentence though:
There has been a war brewing between old and new media. These two videos (if you can excuse the pithiness) summarize it well:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0IYzF-zLMw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cQHNtc3y0M
Don't get it (Score:2)