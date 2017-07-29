P&G Cuts More Than $100 Million In 'Largely Ineffective' Digital Ads (wsj.com) 27
schwit1 quotes the Wall Street Journal: Procter & Gamble said that its move to cut more than $100 million in digital marketing spend in the June quarter had little impact on its business, proving that those digital ads were largely ineffective. Almost all of the consumer product giant's advertising cuts in the period came from digital, finance chief Jon Moeller said on its earnings call Thursday. The company targeted ads that could wind up on sites with fake traffic from software known as "bots," or those with objectionable content. "What it reflected was a choice to cut spending from a digital standpoint where it was ineffective, where either we were serving bots as opposed to human beings or where the placement of ads was not facilitating the equity of our brands," he said... The cuts echo marketing executives' mounting concerns around the efficacy of digital advertising and the growing perception that they are wasting money on digital ads that never reach their intended audience.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Spend that 100 million on improving products (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Ads on the Internet make me less likely to buy a company's products. If I go you Youtube to watch a video, and Foobar, Inc forces me to sit through five seconds of their stupid ad before I can watch the video I want to watch, then I become pissed off at Foobar, Inc, and remember that next time I go shopping.
The good news is that stories like this show we may be seeing the beginning of the end of the whole Internet advertising scam.
Re: (Score:2)
Ads on the Internet make me less likely to buy a company's products.
The ads I'm seeing online are mainly for products I have already bought.
Re: (Score:2)
That too. 'Targetting' advertising basically just means showing me ads for things I already own.
Any company paying for this crap has far more money than sense.
Re: (Score:2)
I have occasionally seen a product advertised in print media that I was interested in buying, and maybe once or twice on television. On the Internet, not so much. Internet advertising tends to be 99.99% worthless scam bullshit.
Or maybe digital audiences don't respond to tradit (Score:2)
But we do respond to authenticity. Make a better product or a better company, and show us. We'll buy it then.
P&g actually did this once iirc, making saran wrap less toxic but also less profitable and also sadly less effective.
A $100 million study (Score:1)
It took them $100 Million to figure out what they probably knew themselves.
I have more or less trained myself to not pay any attention to ads. This could be part of my overall "training" in the workforce to try and block out everything while I focus on said task, while co-workers are nagging me about lunch, beers, other projects, etc., while I'm trying to focus.
Regardless, the constant barrage of online advertising from the flashing text of the late 90's, animated GIF's of the 00's, interactive flash from
Many digital ads piss me off (Score:2)
and generate -negative- brand response. That's particularly true of in-line ads, and most of all of Facebook ads that are mixed in (deliberately camouflaged) with user-generated content.
And that's before taking user data mining into consideration, both sucking up my data, and then using it (most often to show me ads for something I've already purchased.)
i used to work in P&G's "Dolly Parton" buildin (Score:2)
Direct shopping (Score:2)
Here's an EASY way to make sure (Score:2)