Travis Kalanick To Uber CEO Candidates: I'm 'Steve Jobsing' It And Will Return

Kara Swisher, reporting for Recode: Warring factions within factions, conflicting back-channeling, intense media scrutiny, questionable foreign influences and a capricious leader whose jarring moves leave everyone in a state of perpetual uncertainly. The Trump administration, right? Well, yes, but also Uber, as it nears its much anticipated decision on who will be its next CEO. And, according to sources, that top leader is not going to be a woman, as the board of the car-hailing company struggles to move forward. To add to the drama: Some directors worry that its former CEO Travis Kalanick -- who was ousted -- is trying to game the outcome in his favor, after he told several people that he was "Steve Jobs-ing it." It is a reference to the late leader of Apple, who was fired from the company, only to later return in triumph.

  • Everyone, esp. in SV, wants to be Steve Jobs. But I have yet to see someone else pull off the Reality Distortion Field, the black turtleneck, or the fired and return CEO.

    • Real leaders don't imitate. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The thing that these sorts of people fail to realize is that real leaders don't imitate; they define.

      The moment somebody tries to replicate what a successful leader did, this person has inherently become a follower, meaning they can't be a leader.

      To make matters worse, the imitator likely couldn't even fully or properly imitate their inspiration, either. This means that the imitator will have a greater chance of failure than even the imitated leader did.

      This isn't just true for people. It's true for organiz

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      According to "Hatching Twitter: A True Story of Money, Power, Friendship, and Betrayal" [amzn.to] by Nick Bilton, Jack Dorsey did a complete Steve Jobs transformation by adopting a daily uniform (white shirts and black pants), quoting Steve Jobs and listening to the music that Steve Jobs like. While he did return to Twitter to replace the CEO who replaced him as CEO, he comes off as a douche bag. Steve Jobs was an asshole but never a douche bag.
  • Steve Jobs was clearly a genius while Kalanick maybe has an MBA

  • Riiiight (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Dunbal ( 464142 ) * on Monday July 31, 2017 @10:48AM (#54913233)
    Travis continues to have delusions of grandeur, while pissing investors' money away. Steve Jobs actually built companies. This guy just spends other people's money.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Not quite. Steve Jobs built Apple. NeXT burned through investor's money without producing a viable product, and would have failed if Apple haven't bought the OS for Mac. Pixar was a company he bought off from George Lucas, who needed cash after his divorce, that burnt through his money until Toy Story came along, and then took credit for something he had almost nothing to do with..

      • Pixar was a company he bought off from George Lucas, who needed cash after his divorce, that burnt through his money until Toy Story came along, and then took credit for something he had almost nothing to do with..

        When did he take credit for anything at Pixar except funding it for the initial 10 years? He never said that he did any of the work in those early years. For the first 10 years Pixar did run on Job's money, however, he engineered the first Disney deal that led to Toy Story. Jobs also took Pixar public. Jobs was CEO until Disney bought it out in 2006 which saw Pixar rise to be the juggernaut it is today. So Jobs did a lot for Pixar.

  • Pancreatic cancer FTW? (Score:3)

    by GrumpySteen ( 1250194 ) on Monday July 31, 2017 @10:48AM (#54913237)

    I mean, it's what Jobs would do....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )
      That was my first thought as well. Planning a premature death, are you Travis? In sticking with the black turtleneck theme you might be better off (Elizabeth) "Holmesing" it, but a bro like you would probably prefer to be dead than broke and irrelevant anyway.
  • This should be interesting.

  • Just proved he's not CEO material (Score:3)

    by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 ) on Monday July 31, 2017 @11:03AM (#54913331) Journal
    The job of a CEO is to ensure the growth and financial success of a company. Poisoning the well of potential CEOs is a sure-fire way to spike that future growth. Not only does that prove you are NOT CEO material - it also means, Travis, you probably cost yourself several billion dollars. And guaranteed you will never come back because those with enough power/leverage to oust you will ensure you never return (lest they look like fools, and bring back a man who they not only rightfully pushed out - but one who negatively impacted the growth of the company once forced out).

  • Good on ya (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mr.dreadful ( 758768 ) on Monday July 31, 2017 @11:05AM (#54913351)
    So Travis, you're going to go off, start another self-driving company that is technically more advanced, wait for Uber to be almost dead, and then be bought out and brought back by the original company as a hail mary? And then re-invent the smart phone, which arguably saved the company more then anything else did? *grabs popcorn*

  • Yeah, um, create two other companies, one hugely successful and one that gets acquired by Uber, and then we'll talk.

  • That's not "Steve Jobs-ing it". (Score:4, Interesting)

    by shess ( 31691 ) on Monday July 31, 2017 @11:07AM (#54913359) Homepage

    Steve Jobs-ing it is "You're all fucking idiots, I'm out of here." It wasn't some big plan where he was going to go chill out in the woods for a bit and come back stronger. Jobs intended NeXT to take over everything, he was just 10 years or so too early.

    Further, "Steve Jobs-ing it" is selling all of your shares but one, because who wants to invest in idiots? Then after Apple acquired NeXT, he sold almost all of _those_ shares, too.

  • The more assholes that die from ignoring medical advice from experts, the better off the world will be. (Sorry Apple fans but Steve was a real dick)

  • Jobsing (Score:2)

    by c ( 8461 )

    It is a reference to the late leader of Apple, who was fired from the company, only to later return in triumph.

    It may also be a reference to the late leader of Apple, who killed himself by trying to cure cancer using quack remedies rather than actual medicine.

  • "No, you're not. Now shut up while we find a grown-up to run the company, because we want our money."
