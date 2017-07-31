Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Microsoft Won't Patch 20-Yr-Old SMBv1 Vulnerability (You Should Just Turn the Service Off) (onmsft.com) 53

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
An anonymous reader shares a news post: Following the recent WannaCry and Petya ransomware attacks, Microsoft recommended all Windows 10 users to remove the unused but vulnerable SMBv1 file sharing protocol from their PCs. This is because both variants of the ransomware actually used the same SMBv1 exploit to replicate through network systems, even though it seems that Petya mostly affected Windows PCs in Ukraine. Anyway, if you haven't turned off the protocol on the PC already, you really should: Not only because new WannaCry/Petya variants could once again use the same vulnerability again to encrypt your files, but because another 20-year-old flaw has just been unveiled during the recent DEF CON hacker conference. The SMB security flaw called "SMBLoris" was discovered by security researchers at RiskSense, who explained that it can lead to DoS attacks affecting every version of the SMB protocol and all versions of Windows since Windows 2000. More importantly, a Raspberry Pi and just 20 lines of Python code are enough to put a Windows server to its knees.

Comments Filter:

  • why was SMB1 still enabled 20 years later? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why doesn't Microsoft patch the OS so that SMB1 is disabled entirely? I mean MS already shoves all sorts of crap down your throat anyways, why can't that unshove shit?

  • So when will HP upgrade? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by GerbilSoft ( 761537 ) on Monday July 31, 2017 @04:09PM (#54915703)
    Most of HP's multi-function printers with Scan To Network only support SMB1. When will they issue a firmware update that adds support for SMB2?

    • EOL means SOL. OTOH, sales are about to increase at HP.

      In other news, recycling facilitates that haul off e-waste are about to get an influx in obsolete equipment.

      Hey, don't hate me, I'm just the messenger.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by karnal ( 22275 )

        Why would I buy another HP if they refused to help once? Plenty of fish in the sea (not that there might be a better option...)

    • It's not just HP. It's a bunch of equipment-- some of it not even that old.

      Oh well. You'll have to buy a new one.

    • Re:So when will HP upgrade? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by OhPlz ( 168413 ) on Monday July 31, 2017 @04:43PM (#54915963)

      This is why you don't buy hardware from HP.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Or operating systems from MS.

    • I have backup software that only works with SMB1.
      Game over.

    • Also, thanks to TFA for providing instructions on how to disable SMB1.

      Also why the hell does Windows have Super Mario Brothers 1 and 2 built in?!?

    • What amazes me is you can buy page-wide business printers right now that still have the vulnerability.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      Most of HP's multi-function printers with Scan To Network only support SMB1. When will they issue a firmware update that adds support for SMB2?

      Use "Scan to email" instead. Scan to Network just seemed to be a waste of time, filling a folder with scan_**** files as people scanned them and left them there instead of deleting it. Scan to email is similar, but it just emails you the PDFs

  • You shouldn't use outdated standards. I thought this was already decided. Let me go update my router so that it'll fix a bug in WEP. That'll make it secure.
  • Like Robert Graham describes in http://blog.erratasec.com/2017... [erratasec.com], it's a type of attack that can be perpetrated against any service on the internet.

    Solutions:
    - Build a proxy service (per the article) that parses input before passing it to $SERVICE.
    - Do not put it on the internet (i.e. firewall).

    Is SMB open by default in Windows Firewall anyway? If anything, pooh-pooh Redmond for that. I know, I know, millions of affected hosts.

    • Build a proxy service (per the article) that parses input before passing it to $SERVICE.

      Sounds like a job for a Firewall/UTM to handle for you. Of course those don't usually protect much from internal traffic.

    • Keep in mind there's a server component and a client component (regardless of whether or not you have a "server" OS), and you probably want to disable both.

  • Because SMBv2 on android is apparently still difficult. With ES File Explorer, you need to install some crappy game to get SMBv2 support and it's spotty at best. Not everyone likes to run a streaming server (that actually have client-like, full screen interfaces), just have a share or two and access it via SMB from all kinds of devices. Maybe there'll be a Windows port of SAMBA to use a non-vulnerable version of SMBv1.
    • The SMB1 protocol is vulnerable. An implementation lacking the vulnerability would be incomplete and, likely, nonfunctional.

  • The trouble is that lots of software still requires it. Probably why MS don't turn it off via an update.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by suutar ( 1860506 )

      They're planning to turn it off in Windows 10 Fall Creators Update according to TFA. I guess they've had enough of it.

  • Remove it just to see it reappear after the next windows update.

  • By "the service" do you mean SMB? The threat is descirbed as affecting all versions of SMB, but nearly all of the tech writers describing the bug are suggesting turning off SMBv1. Is no one actually paying attention to what the authors are saying, or am I missing something?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by E-Rock ( 84950 )

      Can you post where SMBLoris works on SBMv2 or v3? I haven't seen that, but the reporting has been pretty vague. Still you should remove (not just disable) SMBv1 where you can and block all inbound SMB traffic except where needed.

  • Won't this leave all Windows machines vulnerable to any other exploit that would gain access to the device, potentially turn it on again, and allow the ransomware to do its damage?

    It would be better to remove SMB1 support entirely, or patch it if that's too difficult for MS.

