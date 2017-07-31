Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Microsoft Won't Patch 20-Yr-Old SMBv1 Vulnerability (You Should Just Turn the Service Off) (onmsft.com) 9

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
An anonymous reader shares a news post: Following the recent WannaCry and Petya ransomware attacks, Microsoft recommended all Windows 10 users to remove the unused but vulnerable SMBv1 file sharing protocol from their PCs. This is because both variants of the ransomware actually used the same SMBv1 exploit to replicate through network systems, even though it seems that Petya mostly affected Windows PCs in Ukraine. Anyway, if you haven't turned off the protocol on the PC already, you really should: Not only because new WannaCry/Petya variants could once again use the same vulnerability again to encrypt your files, but because another 20-year-old flaw has just been unveiled during the recent DEF CON hacker conference. The SMB security flaw called "SMBLoris" was discovered by security researchers at RiskSense, who explained that it can lead to DoS attacks affecting every version of the SMB protocol and all versions of Windows since Windows 2000. More importantly, a Raspberry Pi and just 20 lines of Python code are enough to put a Windows server to its knees.

  • Most of HP's multi-function printers with Scan To Network only support SMB1. When will they issue a firmware update that adds support for SMB2?

    • EOL means SOL. OTOH, sales are about to increase at HP.

      In other news, recycling facilitates that haul off e-waste are about to get an influx in obsolete equipment.

      Hey, don't hate me, I'm just the messenger.

