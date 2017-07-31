The Chiefs of Facebook, Google and Other Tech Giants Aren't Committing To Testify To the US Congress On Net Neutrality (recode.net) 21
Amazon, Facebook, Google and Netflix -- along with their telecom industry foes -- have not committed to sending their chief executives to testify before the U.S. Congress in September on the future of net neutrality. From a report: Not a single one of those companies told the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee, which is convening the hearing, that they would send their leaders to Washington, D.C., in the coming weeks, even at a time when the Trump administration is preparing to kill the open internet rules currently on the government's books. The panel initially asked those four tech giants, as well as AT&T, Charter, Comcast and Verizon, to indicate their plans for attendance by July 31. Now, the committee is pushing back its deadline indefinitely, as it continues its quest to engage the countryâ(TM)s tech and telecom business leaders on net neutrality. "The committee has been engaging in productive conversations with all parties and will extend the deadline for response in order to allow for those discussions to continue," a spokesman said.
It's already plainly obvious that Idjit Patel is going to kill off those rules come hell or high water.
So what's the point of having a discussion? I doubt any of the 'tech leaders' want to waste their time with political theatre, having a bunch of politicians pat their heads and go "There there, it'll be ok."
I'm sort of on the fence about this. I'm in favor of net neutrality. But when my local ISP blocks the GOP's fundraising websites because "You gotta pay to play" I can live with that.
Hahahahahaha!
You think "political donations" will not have rules about "must be treated fairly"? They'll write themselves the nice exception that ISPs must fast lane all political websites just like politicians are exempt from plenty of other rules that affect the proles, like telemarketing and anti-spam.
Or the NSA has made a deal. We promise not to throttle your traffic under the condition you spy on your customers for us? You scratch our back and we scratch yours etc
Why would they testify? All the big internet companies either peer directly with ISP's or they pay for CDN access. aka fast lanes. In the case of Netflix they literally pay the consumer ISP's to be their ISP by peering with them.
I pay. Evey month.
Do you want to charge me for my actual usage? Fine, go right ahead. But I'll bet those Comcast customers will scream bloody murder when they get their bill for watching the Superbowl.
First, a CDN is not a "fast lane" It is a copy once, share many server which alleviates the pressure on the ISP's peer with the backbone. In other words it saves the ISP money. Back when there was actual competition of ISP's they all welcomed CDN's as a means to serve their customers better and save money. Now that all competition has been eradicated the remaining IPS's charge content providers for the "privilege" of adding a CDN. Why? Because ISP's now own conte
Nope. That doesn't give them enough money to raise their shareprice.
What net neutrality is if they want to double dip and charge both the consumers and the content providers twice and keep the difference and give the CEO
