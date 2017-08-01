Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Businesses Government Privacy The Internet

Privacy Watchdog Asks FTC To Look Into Google's Offline Shopping Tracker (arstechnica.com) 13

Posted by BeauHD from the online-to-offline dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A privacy advocacy group has filed a formal legal complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, asking the agency to begin an investigation "into Google's in-store tracking algorithm to determine whether it adequately protects the privacy of millions of American consumers." In the Monday filing, the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) said it is concerned with Google's new Store Sales Management program, which debuted in May. The system allows the company to extend its online tracking capabilities into the physical world. The idea is to combine credit card and other financial data acquired from data brokers to create a singular profile as a way to illustrate to companies what goods and services are being searched for online, which result in actual in-person sales. Because the algorithm that Google uses is secret, EPIC says, there is no way to determine how well Google's claimed anonymization feature -- to mask names, credit card numbers, location, and other potentially private data -- actually works. While Google has been cagey about exactly how it does this, the company has previously revealed that the technique is based on CryptDB.

Privacy Watchdog Asks FTC To Look Into Google's Offline Shopping Tracker More | Reply

Privacy Watchdog Asks FTC To Look Into Google's Offline Shopping Tracker

Comments Filter:

  • google , do no evil (Score:4, Insightful)

    by RotateLeftByte ( 797477 ) on Tuesday August 01, 2017 @09:04AM (#54919081)

    Really? Pull the other one. This is evil pure and simple.
    And to the people who sell on our data like it was seed corn, stop it unless we give explicit permission.

    • Care to explain *why* you think it's evil? It's not obvious to many of us.

  • Already pervasive across all credit cards (Score:3, Informative)

    by NineNine ( 235196 ) on Tuesday August 01, 2017 @09:18AM (#54919145)

    Multiple credit card companies are already doing this. Our merchant services company offered us this same data. Of course Google is tracking everything you do. But they can only do it with the willing help of Visa/Mastercard.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      Exactly. There are a number of companies now offering not just your credit card data but which ads subgroups of people look online, what they buy in the real world and together with location data shared from cell phone apps and ad beacons, together with gaze tracking, even what real world ads they view and paths they take in places like malls.

  • We say business model.

    I imagine the folks at the Federal Trade Commission are pretty shook up about this.

  • Wrong (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "..there is no way to determine how well Google's claimed anonymization feature -- to mask names, credit card numbers, location, and other potentially private data -- actually works."

    Its right there in the title "Google's claimed anonymization feature" ....so it doesn't work at all.

Slashdot Top Deals

We all like praise, but a hike in our pay is the best kind of ways.

Close