Cable Giants Step Up Piracy Battle By Interrogating Montreal Software Developer (www.cbc.ca) 61
New submitter wierzpio writes: In more news about TVAddons, Canadian cable companies used a civil search warrant to visit the owner and developer of TVAddons, a library of hundreds of apps known as add-ons that allow people easy access to pirated movies, TV shows, and live TV. According to Adam Lackman, founder of TVAddons and defendant in the copyright lawsuit launched by the television giants, "The whole experience was horrifying. It felt like the kind of thing you would have expected to have happened in the Soviet Union." During the 16 hour-long visit, he was interrogated, denied the right not to answer the questions, and denied the right to consult his answers with his lawyer, who was present. His personal possessions were seized. Adam is fighting back (link to Indiegogo fundraising page) and already the judge declared the search warrant "null and void." "I am of the view that its true purpose was to destroy the livelihood of the defendant, deny him the financial resources to finance a defense to the claim made against him," the judge wrote. "The defendant has demonstrated that he has an arguable case that he is not violating the [Copyright] Act," the judge continued, adding that by the plaintiffs' own estimate, only about one per cent of Lackman's add-ons were allegedly used to pirate content. Lackman's belongings still haven't been returned, and he can't acess the TVAddons website or its social media accounts, which were also seized. "Bell, Rogers and Videotron has appealed the court decision and a Federal Court of Appeal judge has ruled that until the appeal can be hard, Lackman will get nothing back," reports cbc.ca.
This is absolutely... (Score:2, Insightful)
...disturbing.
Like... what the hell is going on in Canada? And how long are Canadians going to stand around before they burn the place down and put this thing called a reasonable "Bill of Rights" into their constitution.
Because it's pure insanity to allow a party to directly inspect a defendant's property (as opposed to having the police / third-party investigator do it).
For every attack people put on the USA (and many are warranted), I look over at the UK and Canada and watch back in horror as their civil
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Why the rant against Canada?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canadian_Bill_of_Rights
This private action by Canadian Cable companies is atrocious, and it violates Canadian law as reported by the judge in this case. The victim was illegally interrogated and his assets seized in violation of what the law permits.
Yes this was a terrible thing, but this isn't happening because Canada has lax rights laws. What the hell is going on in Canada? Asshole companies are being assholes, just like asshole companies worldwide
Re: (Score:2)
The victim was illegally interrogated and his assets seized in violation of what the law permits
What was the most disturbing about this is how it says he was 'denied the right to not answer questions'; how, pray tell, do they 'deny' him that? From the original article:
Lackman was "not permitted to refuse to answer questions" and his lawyer wasn't permitted to counsel him in his answers. "Any time I would question the process, they would threaten me with contempt of court proceedings," says Lackman.
Absolute fucking bullshit.
Re: This is absolutely... (Score:2)
In the US, that is the point where your lawyer would interrupt and tell them he'll happily see them in court, because there's no way that any competent judge would hold him in contempt of court.
Why is it so different in Canada?
Re: This is absolutely... (Score:1)
Obviously the Canadian Bill of Rights is worth about as much as toilet paper considering this action.
Re:This is absolutely... (Score:4, Interesting)
The victim was illegally interrogated and his assets seized in violation of what the law permits.
Shit happens sometimes... Law enforcement and prosecutors overstep their bounds, and are set straight by a judge. What really boggles the mind in this case is that the seized property wasn't returned pending the appeal, as the search warrant was rules "null and void". I would have at least expected a court of appeals to rule that his stuff is returned pending the appeal, unless the prosecutor can make a damn convincing argument that they need his stuff to make their case. And given the extent to which his rights were violated, the appeals court would probably do well to uphold the original verdict.
Re: (Score:2)
The guy still lost a day of his life, and they still have all his stuff for an indefinite period of time. So he's already been punished pretty hard whether he ultimately wins or not. And the cablecos obviously intended for this to send a clear message, "Pirate and we'll make you pay." And they've already sent that message loud and clear, whether they ultimately lose or not.
Re:This is absolutely...has to be a troll. (Score:1)
Really? You HAVE to be trolling us.
Nothing out of the norm is happening in Canada generally.
In this very specific case, non-governmental persons walked all over the bounds set by law, precedent and custom in enacting a Pillar order. Sections 7 through 14 I suspect. Not, and I stress this, not the government walking all over Mr. Lackman.
Not a lawyer, but I can make reasonable guesses as to the outcome.
What will likely happen is on appeal, the corporations will lose (heck, even on the most basic one of the
Rural communities (Score:2)
I'd like to find some way to bridge tha
Good work, Canada (Score:1)
I'm glad I live in Germany, where we have reasonable laws and don't allow crap like this. You Canadians and Americans are so smug, but your laws are a joke. This is clearly an unreasonable way to interrogate someone. Enjoy your copyright gestapo.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Canada does actually, under section 2 of fundamental freedoms of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Well, you might want to let this guy [globalnews.ca] know then.
Re: Good work, Canada (Score:1)
Right, the country that stands by and lets Antifa burn a city and arrests people that speak against it.
Re: (Score:2)
this isn't legal here either.... and uhh enjoy your actual gestapo
Says the guy from the country where cops are kicking in doors and arresting people for blasphemy against Islam.
Re: (Score:2)
Because Germany, of all countries, has never seen laws change little by little from reasonable to unreasonable.
Maybe if you offered HBO Now in Canada (Score:3)
People wouldn't have to pirate.
So Let's Get This Straight (Score:3)
The cable companies' lawyers went WAYYYY beyond any search warrant, clearly violated his legal rights by refusing him access to legal counsel while they were questioning them, and somehow they still can keep possession of what amounts to ill-gotten evidence (seeing as the warrant was fairly narrow in what it was allowing them to seize) because they have an ongoing appeal?
In a properly running judicial system, there would currently be disbarment hearings against the lawyers in question and significant financial penalties against Rogers and Videotron.
I can tell you this, civil proceedings or not, anyone who wouldn't let me get my lawyer in the room while they were interrogating me would find themselves faced with this simple statement from me "Either my lawyer is a present, or I leave this room, and if you try to detain me, I'll be filing criminal charges for unlawful confinement", because nowhere in the Common Law world am I aware of lawyers in a civil case being allowed to detain anyone for questioning.
Re: (Score:2)
With the search warrant rendered null and void, how is it not considered theft of property at this point?
Insanity (Score:1)
Summary doesn't make sense (Score:1)
The summary of events doesn't make sense. It seems to imply representatives from the cable companies visited Adam, questioned him for 16 hours and took his stuff. And it seems to imply the police were not involved, but his lawyer was. None of that makes sense.
If the police were not there the cable companies would have no right or ability to hold Adam, make him answer questions or take his equipment. If the police were there and no criminal charges were presented then he should have been able to kick them ou
Re: (Score:2)
The article says they had a court bailiff with them.
denied right to lawyer == he wins? (Score:1)
was interrogated, denied the right not to answer the questions, and denied the right to consult his answers with his lawyer, who was present.
Not a Canadian here, and I know there are differences between the legal system up there and ours down here, but I thought a lot of basic things like "right to a lawyer" were similar to the US. Is the above not an "I win" card for the guy?
In the US if you are denied due process, the whole case against you can be (and often is) thrown out for that reason alone. The reasoning is that you don't want the state to be able to ignore due process without repercussions, or those rights become effectively meaningles
Re: (Score:2)
Justin Trudeau has already issued a statement calling the female lawyers heroes and offering them government jobs.
Hey BeauHD (Score:1)
Stop framing copyright infringement as piracy.
How was "not allowed to not answer" enforced? (Score:2)
denied the right not to answer the questions
I can see how they might physically deny him the right/ability to call a lawyer, but how was the above achieved?
Re: How was "not allowed to not answer" enforced? (Score:2)
Not being allowed to consult your lawyer without them listening is a violation of the right.
Re: (Score:2)
Lackman was "not permitted to refuse to answer questions" and his lawyer wasn't permitted to counsel him in his answers. "Any time I would question the process, they would threaten me with contempt of court proceedings," says Lackman.
They basically intimidated the living daylights out of him. I hope those jackbooted thugs get everything they have coming to them for violating someones rights like this.
this is how it is going to play (Score:2)
Your ISP already knows all your URL visits. In nearest future it will start identifying content and paying content owners their share proportional to number of views.
Everybody will pay flat ISP fee.
This is how it went down (Score:3)
"Well, that sounds like a really good deal. But I think I have a better one.
How about I give you the finger (shows finger), and you give me my goddamn phone call?
You can't scare me with this gestapo shit, I know my rights."
[cable company agents gag the computer nerd and shove a tracking device into his bellybutton*]
Recording? (Score:2)
Quite disturbing. (Score:2)
Power begets corruption. Unfortunately, the only way to bring these powers to heel to to simply stop giving them money. Double-Unfortunately for all of us, the entirety of western civilization has been brought up to believe that in order to have any kind of fun, one must pay somebody to provide it for them, and not to pay is stealing, and stealing is a crime. This has been pounded into our collective psyche for so long even the seniors among us are beginning to believe it. As we slowly wean ourselves off of