Graphics Microsoft Operating Systems Windows

Microsoft Is Updating the Windows Console Colors For the First Time In 20 Years (theverge.com) 39

Posted by BeauHD from the hot-minute dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Microsoft is giving its Windows Console (Command Prompt) a color overhaul. Windows 10 testers will be able to try out the new color scheme in a new build (16257) that will available later today. Windows Console's legacy blue is getting a subtle change to make it more legible on modern high-contrast displays, alongside color changes to the entire scheme. Windows 10 testers will only see the new colors if they clean install build 16257, and if you upgrade you'll keep the legacy colors to ensure any custom color settings are not replaced. Microsoft is planning to release a tool soon that will allow Windows 10 testers to apply the new color scheme and a selection of alternatives. Developers, you can thank Microsoft summer intern Craig Loewen for the overhaul.

  • It's blue?! (Score:4, Interesting)

    by the_skywise ( 189793 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @05:22PM (#54928911)
    I've always changed mine to the proper white on black. Or green on black for that 1984 Hackers look...
    • The article isn't worded very well, but looking at the pictures, I think it simply means wherever the console *used* blue before, that blue color will now be brighter. AFAIK, the default *background* has always been black for good old cmd.exe.

      • I don't see how this is a "new feature". You've been able to change the colors to anything you want for as long as I can remember.

        Properties --> Colors

        I guess they've given up on fixing the billion other things that are wrong with Windows 10.

      • It is exactly this.

        In the beginning was the CGA/EGA 16-color text mode palette.

        They've adjusted some of those colors a little bit.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )
      Maybe they mean the powershell console (which is the default console on a fresh install after the April update on 10).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Amber on black, you insensitive clod! Not all of us could afford a green monochrome monitor.
  • I could've sworn the legacy console colors were black and not-quite-white. I've only seen the blue scheme in PowerShell.

  • ... the black screen of death. And the blue screen of death. What else?

    • You forgot the black and blue, and screams of living with Windows.
    • Red screen of death (bootloader implosion), the bluish screen of death (windows 8/10 default), and a green screen of death in preview builds of 10. I'm not aware of any others in WindowsLand, but I wouldn't be surprised if there were.
    • The colors also used to be configurable (dunno about the graphical mode form of Win8+) via SYSTEM.INI. Potentially useful in a high security environment to make the screen unreadable, to make a specific machine more identifiable, or just for kicks.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PPH ( 736903 )

        The colors also used to be configurable

        To digress: I remember the time when the BSOD screen saver made it's way around our company. Numerous calls were made to IT support when people would leave their PC for a few minutes and return to what looked like a crashed system.

  • Looks like the new color scheme would make it much easier to spot floating eyes.

    That was my motivation for making a similar change to the blue on my xterm.

  • "Nothing new under the sun" ANSI.SYS (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    See subject: This is an old trick you could do in DOS via ANSI.SYS loading in config.sys ala DEVICE = C:\DOS\ANSI.SYS & then in autoexec.bat using $e[xx;yy;zzm
    where xx = attribute code, yy = foreground color code, and zz = background color code.

    A table of the color codes follows:

    Code Color
    0 Turn Off Attributes
    1 High Intensity
    2 Normal Intensity
    4 Underline (mono only)
    5 Blink
    7 Reverse Video
    8 Invisible
    30 Black
    31 Red
    32 Green
    33 Yellow
    34 Blue
    35 Magenta
    36 Cyan
    37 W

  • Command Prompt is black. Powershell is blue. (Score:3)

    by ITRambo ( 1467509 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @05:37PM (#54929041)
    I'm not sure where the information came from, but I presume that the change is to Powershell and not to the Command Prompt, which in Windows 10 defaults to a black screen with white text. Powershell defaults to a blue screen with white text.

  • Wow, just wow (Score:5, Insightful)

    by marcle ( 1575627 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @05:37PM (#54929043)

    We should all be grateful that the insanely talented coders at Microsoft were able to perform such a thrilling technical feat. It must have been incredibly difficult, as evidenced by how long it took.
    This is no doubt why Windows 10 is so buggy, since so many team members were slaving away adding colors to the terminal window instead of actually, you know, trying to fix the operating system.

    • Every element in Xwindows can have its color specified in RGB, and window managers as primitive as MWM allowed a clear hierarchy to specify the colors. How old is that? 20 years? 30 years?

      Multiple work spaces have existed from 1990s in all unix systems. Even now in Win10, finally some lame way MS has implemented it. Still does not allow windows to moved easily or pinned. Worst thing, there is no indication to tell which work space you are in. No way to customize it. One of the first things I did when I joi

  • I mean after all if they are fixing unimportant things like this it must mean that they have fixed every other bug in existence. It will be wonderful to finally get to use 100% bug free software.
    • It's like the 1960s color TV fad all over again... Definitely makes Windows worth a 2nd look, dontcha think?!

      Windows console - now in COLOR!
  • The BSOD Blue Screen of Death is also getting an overhaul, and it would inherit the color scheme from the upgraded console. No longer limited to the standard blue, you can have a choice of translucent, iridescent, fluorescent, speckled and coruscant versions of blue.

  • This is ground breaking and truly innovative.

    Who cares about having multiple tabs or unicode? The reason why millions switched to mac os x was that the blue in the console was too dark.

