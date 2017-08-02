Microsoft Is Updating the Windows Console Colors For the First Time In 20 Years (theverge.com) 39
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Microsoft is giving its Windows Console (Command Prompt) a color overhaul. Windows 10 testers will be able to try out the new color scheme in a new build (16257) that will available later today. Windows Console's legacy blue is getting a subtle change to make it more legible on modern high-contrast displays, alongside color changes to the entire scheme. Windows 10 testers will only see the new colors if they clean install build 16257, and if you upgrade you'll keep the legacy colors to ensure any custom color settings are not replaced. Microsoft is planning to release a tool soon that will allow Windows 10 testers to apply the new color scheme and a selection of alternatives. Developers, you can thank Microsoft summer intern Craig Loewen for the overhaul.
It's blue?! (Score:4, Interesting)
I don't see how this is a "new feature". You've been able to change the colors to anything you want for as long as I can remember.
Properties --> Colors
I guess they've given up on fixing the billion other things that are wrong with Windows 10.
In the beginning was the CGA/EGA 16-color text mode palette.
They've adjusted some of those colors a little bit.
someone must have had his grande latte enema.
It's a black and blue issue... (Score:2)
Trolling aside, for a long time I've been using that capability to set my terminals to a palette based on the popular "Solarized light" scheme (but even a little more muted). Now I can look at the output of a "ls
/dev" command, and not have my eyes bleed.
We've had ... (Score:2)
The colors also used to be configurable
To digress: I remember the time when the BSOD screen saver made it's way around our company. Numerous calls were made to IT support when people would leave their PC for a few minutes and return to what looked like a crashed system.
Nethack (Score:2)
Looks like the new color scheme would make it much easier to spot floating eyes.
That was my motivation for making a similar change to the blue on my xterm.
"Nothing new under the sun" ANSI.SYS (Score:1)
See subject: This is an old trick you could do in DOS via ANSI.SYS loading in config.sys ala DEVICE = C:\DOS\ANSI.SYS & then in autoexec.bat using $e[xx;yy;zzm
where xx = attribute code, yy = foreground color code, and zz = background color code.
A table of the color codes follows:
Code Color
0 Turn Off Attributes
1 High Intensity
2 Normal Intensity
4 Underline (mono only)
5 Blink
7 Reverse Video
8 Invisible
30 Black
31 Red
32 Green
33 Yellow
34 Blue
35 Magenta
36 Cyan
37 W
Command Prompt is black. Powershell is blue. (Score:3)
Wow, just wow (Score:5, Insightful)
We should all be grateful that the insanely talented coders at Microsoft were able to perform such a thrilling technical feat. It must have been incredibly difficult, as evidenced by how long it took.
This is no doubt why Windows 10 is so buggy, since so many team members were slaving away adding colors to the terminal window instead of actually, you know, trying to fix the operating system.
Multiple work spaces have existed from 1990s in all unix systems. Even now in Win10, finally some lame way MS has implemented it. Still does not allow windows to moved easily or pinned. Worst thing, there is no indication to tell which work space you are in. No way to customize it. One of the first things I did when I joi
Whatever are we going to do when we don't have to click an icon and select a sub-menu item to paste?
You have been able to paste into the console by just right-clicking since Windows XP. All you had to do was turn on Quick Edit mode. It's on by default in later versions of Windows.
Seriously? This is news? Why the fuck is this news? This has been basic fucking functionality in unix operating systems for decades. Decades! Hell even as APK said in another post, you used to be able to do this in DOS.
I mean...WTF
Not sure how it's news at all. All they did was tweak the color pallet a bit. You have been able to change the colors for as long as I can remember. In windows it's in the console properties menu.
I guess it is time to start using windows again (Score:1)
Windows console - now in COLOR!
Also coming easter egg along with that (Score:2)
Pure innovation (Score:2)
This is ground breaking and truly innovative.
Who cares about having multiple tabs or unicode? The reason why millions switched to mac os x was that the blue in the console was too dark.