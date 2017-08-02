Verizon, AT&T Customers Are Getting Slower Speeds Because of Unlimited Data Plans (recode.net) 24
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Recode: Unlimited data plans are slowing down mobile speeds for Verizon and AT&T customers, according to data released today by mobile network measurement company OpenSignal. Verizon and AT&T reinstated their unlimited plans in February to compete with T-Mobile and Sprint, which have long offered unlimited data plans, and have since seen a deluge of demand. Greater data demand -- either more data usage or more customers -- means slower speeds. Think of it as increased traffic on a highway. Verizon and AT&T also have nearly double the subscribers of T-Mobile and Sprint, so changes in their offerings hit their networks harder. Both Verizon and AT&T saw a notable decline in speeds after introducing unlimited plans. T-Mobile and Sprint have been able to gradually account for the increase in data demand, so their speeds weren't negatively affected this year -- indeed, they both got faster since OpenSignal's February report. Verizon and T-Mobile were basically tied for speeds at the beginning of this year. Now, T-Mobile has taken the lead with an average LTE download speed of 17.5 Mbps, compared with Verizon's 14.9 Mbps.
If you live in a major metro, and never leave, TMo might be great. If you travel and want coverage wherever you go, not so much.
Greater data demand -- either more data usage or more customers -- means slower speeds. Think of it as increased traffic on a highway.
This is only true if the provider doesn't improve its infrastructure, increasing total bandwidth available to better support that increased demand.
Also, I'd much rather not get charged overage at $15 per GB, so I'll deal with slower speeds. But, I won't tolerate them forever.
Wait, I'm getting confused. Is it a truck, or a tube? Are you saying we need an information hyperloop?
What I do know is, eventually we're going to need to install kitten housing in the towers to keep it from getting plugged. Voice data might be able to wiggle through on its own, but everybody knows internet needs kittens.
Assuming prices stay the same, this is how it's supposed to work. But, with lock in contracts, hard to tell speeds, and confusing contracts, it seldom works out this way.
The problem is that as soon as more bandwidth is added at a cell tower, it is almost instantly consumed. There is way more appetite for bandwidth than carriers can add, and any order-of-magnitude increases in bandwidth are usually quickly met with new, more bandwidth-hungry apps. There were online radio stations, then grainy YouTube videos, then Netflix, and now 4K streaming over the internet is coming as soon as more bandwidth is commonly available. Net Neutrality can't do anything about this, because carr
