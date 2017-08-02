CBS Delaying 'Star Trek: Discovery' To Maintain Quality (foxnews.com) 28
New submitter Zorro shares a report from Fox News: The premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery" on CBS' subscription streaming service, CBS All Access, was postponed nine months to maintain the quality of the brand. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman told the Television Critics Association Tuesday that they "spent a lot of time" discussing how to create this new world for TV that felt authentic to the "Star Trek" universe. Also during that time, executive producer Bryan Fuller decided to exit the series as showrunner to focus on other projects. Kurtzman said "it became clearer and clearer" that the targeted January debut would "compromise the quality of the show," so it was pushed with the blessing of CBS Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves.
They've got a real stinker on their hands and they know it.
9 months to fix it? Good luck. That's long enough to tell us that there are serious fucking problems, yet not long enough for them to fix them.
I expect this will either be delayed further, outright canned, or just put out as-is and never spoken of again.
Too many SJWs, probably. Everything they touch turns to crap.
SJWs always project.
If there's one place where SJW's belong, it's Star Trek. Frankly, the reboot movies were kind of boring because they were generic action flicks with none of the social commentary that Roddenberry was all about. Speculative fiction in general is partly built on presenting social issues with some of the prejudices stripped away through the use of alien ideas.
Even if the positions are silly or the metaphors don't hold up under scrutiny, at least they could've tried, rather than done yet another safe-but-not-su
Everyone is in some weird 1% that doesn't quite fit in.
Maybe I'm using the wrong definition of SJW; I have been assuming it's a term for people who are so enamored with the idea of fighting for civil rights, that they don't really examine whether they're helping things get better, but there's a kernel that they are fighting for that either was at one time an issue or still is at least somewhat of an issue.
And that's why I think Star Trek is a good home for them: Star Trek was sometimes overbearing in its so
One problem with the late war was that we didn't kill enough Nazis.
In the long history of Star Trek, that knowledge has never stopped them before... and I say this as a fan of the franchise.
Also as a fan of the franchise, after what Abrams did to it I didn't bother watching any more Star Trek movies.
There's always been a lot of escapist space-opera. Star Trek usually offered something greater than that, even when using an episodic, rather than a serialized format. Granted, that something-greater isn't for everyone, as there are a lot of people that like the escapist space-opera stuff that don't like Star Trek, but that's OK, they've managed to create well over 500 hours of content and are ar
There's no way they don't ship it at this point, but given that the current plan is to make it available via their Streaming service, I bet when it tanks they blame streaming instead of the show.
We'll see, but I'm not hopeful.
Whatever either Alex Kurtzman or Akiva Goldsman touch - it turns to shit.
Though, granted, they did find a worse combination than joining Kurtzman with Orci, Jar Jar and Lindelof, as usual.
I'm guessing that adding that "From the writer of "I Am Legend", "The Da Vinci Code", "Angels and Demons", "I, Robot", "Lost in Space", "Batman & Robin" and "Transformers: The Last Knight"" credit clinched it.
But hey! At least they've gotten rid of the guy who worked on DS9 and Voyager!
That'll make the Noo Trek so much
It needs to be on showtime as well. in Canada it's (Score:2)
It needs to be on showtime as well. in Canada it's planed to be on basic cable.
Do they need make the 1st show kick ass with a big next week on Star Trek: Discovery to sell CBS All Access ???
Headline (Score:4, Informative)
Deep Space Nine - Star Trek on a space station. When the commander points his finger and says "Engage", nothing happens. That's why halfway through it's run, they brought in the Defiant.
Voyager - Gilligan's Island in space. I didn't care that
The original Star Trek only ran for 3 seasons, but created a *HUGE* following, and led to several movies, a few of which were actually good.
The original Trek had an amazing cast, presented a new view of the future, and pushed the boundaries of television at the time.
TNG was a reboot and it lasted for 7 seasons, and also had a HUGE following. It followed the same formula, and it did great!
TNG had an amazing cast, amazing writers, and generally high production values.
Deep Space Nine - Star Trek on a space station. When the commander points his finger and says "Engage", nothing happens. That's why halfway through it's run, they brought in the Defiant.
All true, but DS9 was still a well-loved show. That's why its run was long enough to have a halfway worthy of the name.
Voyager - Gilligan's Island in space. I didn't care that the Captain was a woman, but apparently the rest of the demographic did. Halfway though it's run, they dropped Kes and got Seven of Nine for eye candy.
Seven of Nine was not only better eye candy than Kes (although she had her own substantial following of fanboys) but also a stronger and more interesting character in every way, not merel
