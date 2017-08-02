CBS Delaying 'Star Trek: Discovery' To Maintain Quality

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


New submitter Zorro shares a report from Fox News: The premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery" on CBS' subscription streaming service, CBS All Access, was postponed nine months to maintain the quality of the brand. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman told the Television Critics Association Tuesday that they "spent a lot of time" discussing how to create this new world for TV that felt authentic to the "Star Trek" universe. Also during that time, executive producer Bryan Fuller decided to exit the series as showrunner to focus on other projects. Kurtzman said "it became clearer and clearer" that the targeted January debut would "compromise the quality of the show," so it was pushed with the blessing of CBS Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves.

  • Stinker (Score:3, Interesting)

    by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @08:28PM (#54930153)

    They've got a real stinker on their hands and they know it.
    9 months to fix it? Good luck. That's long enough to tell us that there are serious fucking problems, yet not long enough for them to fix them.

    I expect this will either be delayed further, outright canned, or just put out as-is and never spoken of again.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by 0123456 ( 636235 )

      Too many SJWs, probably. Everything they touch turns to crap.

      • If there's one place where SJW's belong, it's Star Trek. Frankly, the reboot movies were kind of boring because they were generic action flicks with none of the social commentary that Roddenberry was all about. Speculative fiction in general is partly built on presenting social issues with some of the prejudices stripped away through the use of alien ideas.

        Even if the positions are silly or the metaphors don't hold up under scrutiny, at least they could've tried, rather than done yet another safe-but-not-su

        • Social Issues effect society. SJW issues effect the 1%... the weird 1% that doesnt fit in

          • Everyone is in some weird 1% that doesn't quite fit in.

            Maybe I'm using the wrong definition of SJW; I have been assuming it's a term for people who are so enamored with the idea of fighting for civil rights, that they don't really examine whether they're helping things get better, but there's a kernel that they are fighting for that either was at one time an issue or still is at least somewhat of an issue.

            And that's why I think Star Trek is a good home for them: Star Trek was sometimes overbearing in its so

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Boronx ( 228853 )

        One problem with the late war was that we didn't kill enough Nazis.

    • Re:Stinker (Score:5, Insightful)

      by imidan ( 559239 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @08:34PM (#54930181)

      They've got a real stinker on their hands and they know it.

      In the long history of Star Trek, that knowledge has never stopped them before... and I say this as a fan of the franchise.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by TWX ( 665546 )

        Also as a fan of the franchise, after what Abrams did to it I didn't bother watching any more Star Trek movies.

        There's always been a lot of escapist space-opera. Star Trek usually offered something greater than that, even when using an episodic, rather than a serialized format. Granted, that something-greater isn't for everyone, as there are a lot of people that like the escapist space-opera stuff that don't like Star Trek, but that's OK, they've managed to create well over 500 hours of content and are ar

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mhkohne ( 3854 )

      There's no way they don't ship it at this point, but given that the current plan is to make it available via their Streaming service, I bet when it tanks they blame streaming instead of the show.

      We'll see, but I'm not hopeful.

    • Whatever either Alex Kurtzman or Akiva Goldsman touch - it turns to shit.

      Though, granted, they did find a worse combination than joining Kurtzman with Orci, Jar Jar and Lindelof, as usual.
      I'm guessing that adding that "From the writer of "I Am Legend", "The Da Vinci Code", "Angels and Demons", "I, Robot", "Lost in Space", "Batman & Robin" and "Transformers: The Last Knight"" credit clinched it.

      But hey! At least they've gotten rid of the guy who worked on DS9 and Voyager!
      That'll make the Noo Trek so much

  • It needs to be on showtime as well. in Canada it's planed to be on basic cable.

    Do they need make the 1st show kick ass with a big next week on Star Trek: Discovery to sell CBS All Access ???

  • Headline (Score:4, Informative)

    by Thad Boyd ( 880932 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @08:34PM (#54930185) Homepage
    I know the headline is Fox News's and not yours, but it really should be "delayed", past tense, not "delaying". The article is talking about the delays the show has already experienced, not a new delay. The show is still scheduled to premier on September 24, as the closing graf makes clear.
  • even if it is released I don't see it doing well. There's only so much money available to be spent on streaming services, and Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu.

    • Re:doomed (Score:4, Insightful)

      by NoNonAlphaCharsHere ( 2201864 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @08:52PM (#54930279)
      Exactly. The notion that we're all going to subscribe to tens of monthly streaming services at 12$ or so a pop (particularly just to watch a single exclusive series) is ludicrous. CBS was counting on this series to be their flagship for why you should subscribe to their service. The fact that the showrunner is now gone tells you that a) he quit because there was too much interference, or b) they fired him, thus proving there's too much interference.

