Mozilla's Send is Basically the Snapchat of File Sharing (theverge.com) 26
Mozilla has launched a new website that makes it really easy to send a file from one person to another. From a report: The site is called Send, and it's basically the Snapchat of file sharing: after a file has been downloaded once, it disappears for good. That might sound like a gimmick, but it underscores what the site is meant for. It's designed for quick and private sharing between two people -- not for long-term hosting or distributing files to a large group. It supports files up to 1GB, and after uploading something, it'll give you a link to send to someone else. That link will expire once they've downloaded it or once 24 hours have passed.
Terrorists! (Score:3)
Won't someone think of the children!
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
I'd bet people who "think of the children" would use a service like this a lot.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:I don't trust it (Score:5, Funny)
I use to share videos of my wife
I really couldn't care less if you do or do not see the point, as long as you keep those videos of your wive coming.
Re: (Score:2)
I can name a number of file sharing services, both paid and free, which offer this functionality. It is nice to have a temporary file service that is part of a web browser and that (hopefully) doesn't require a ton of signing up and such. However, I wouldn't mind Mozilla focus on core things as well. Firefox, Servo, and Rust are useful, but SeaMonkey and Thunderbird are still important, as Thunderbird is a major real cross platform MUA next to mutt.
Oblig. xkcd (Score:5, Informative)
https://xkcd.com/949/ [xkcd.com]
I know my parents want something like this.
Hey mozilla... (Score:1)
Please fix Firefox Developer tools. and never mind this file sharing stuff. Thnx.
Terrorists will love this service! (Score:3)
How's that browser coming? (Score:4, Insightful)
- Fix the browser; get back to the original mission of a fast no-bloat browser
- Fire everyone but the five developers it takes to do that and donate any excess money left in the Foundation to the EFF
Re: (Score:2)
The browser is fine
That Chinese propaganda technique was apparently invented by Mozilla.
Re: (Score:2)
Mozilla is infested a lot of problems. Ranging from the "hey, my buddy needs a job -- so we'll just make a job up" type bloat. To the focus on the latest trendy social event everyone has to do something about, which will be forgotten about in 11.83 seconds. Or complete lack of organizational focus, and ignoring what users actually want out of the product.
They're effectively dead at this point, and when you hear normal people say "I regret giving them money." They have a serious problem.
Re: (Score:2)
To the focus on the latest trendy social event everyone has to do something about, which will be forgotten about in 11.83 seconds.
With Firefox's memory leaks, I'm pretty sure that it forgets to deallocate memory much faster than 11.83 seconds.
My first thought wasn't terrorism (for once).. (Score:3)
My first concern was that it'll actually do what they say, not keep logs, etc.
What's in it for Mozilla? Corporate altruism is extremely rare, or even logical from a business standpoint.
Maybe it's providing more PR visibility for Firefox since it uses that domain name? That seems weak though.
Re: (Score:2)
Hand wringing (Score:2)