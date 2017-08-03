Google's Message To Developers: Fix Your App's Performance Issues Else See Them Demoted On Play Store (techcrunch.com) 22
Google today announced it's rolling out a change to its Play Store so that better-performing apps -- meaning those that experience fewer crashes and those that don't drain your smartphone battery -- will be ranked higher than apps with bugs and other performance issues. From a report: The goal with this new ranking algorithm is to ensure that the best apps are being promoted, which in turn leads to increased app usage and engagement, the company says. The impetus for this change came after Google realized that around half of the 1-star reviews on the Google Play Store were about app stability problems. Apps that don't work well frustrate users, who often turn to the reviews to leave a complaint. Over time, a number of bad reviews and low star ratings can impact the app's place in the charts and search results. But if an app is popular enough, a large number of installs can still, to some extent, override its negative reviews and push the app back up into a higher position than it rightly deserves.
Start with the bloated, slow, battery draining... (Score:1)
facebook app
Developers message to google: (Score:3)
stop "other search engines" nonsense automatically adding every website search form I use to your collection of things you try to do on my behalf. Til you stop doing stupid shit in your apps, you have no business telling anyone else what to do.
Manipulation (Score:3)
Why not let the review system speak for itself?
Let people rate the app on a scale of 1-5 or whatever, and just let that rating do its job.
Why fucking manipulate search ranking up or down beyond those ratings?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's no different than shills for the competition bombing with with 1* ratings. Or dumb users hitting it with 1* without even trying it, because they don't like the company's policy on who can use what bathroom, etc.
If Google's stance is that the rankings have to be manipulated because the reviews can't be trusted, then the whole system is worthless to start with. It's like trying to patch a leak in the roof when the house is on fire.
Obligatory XKCD comics (Score:3)
https://xkcd.com/937/ [xkcd.com]
https://xkcd.com/1098/ [xkcd.com]
Google+ will replace Facebook (Score:3)
Isn't this kinda vague? (Score:2)
While I'm all for a system that rewards excellence, I think that unless Google is totally transparent about their methodology, this is going to be really easy for them to become further corrupted as a corporation and uprank loyal advertisers and downrank apps from the unwashed masses.
I would hope they would publish their testing methods and benchmark constraints.
Google: If you value app performance, fix your own (Score:2)
Google Voice for IOS crashes on me daily. Wish you'd take some of your own medicine.