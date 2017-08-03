Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Charter Has Moved Millions of Customers To New -- And Often Higher -- Pricing

Posted by BeauHD from the 70-percent-to-go dept.
After Charter closed the acquisitions of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks in May 2016, it moved 30 percent of the customers it acquired onto new pricing plans, resulting in many people paying higher prices. "Before the merger, Charter had about 6.8 million customers; afterward, Charter had 25.4 million customers in 41 states and became the second-largest U.S. cable company after Comcast," reports Ars Technica. From the report: Charter came up with new prices and packages, and many customers saw their bills rise when their previous discounts expired and they were switched to non-promotional pricing. Now, 30 percent of the ex-TWC and ex-Bright House customers are paying different -- and often higher -- prices. Charter CEO Thomas Rutledge provided the update in an earnings call last week (hat tip to FierceCable). According to a Seeking Alpha transcript, Rutledge said: "In June, we finished the rollout of our new pricing, packaging, and branding across our national footprint with the last launch of Spectrum in Hawaii. We now offer a simple, straightforward, high-value product using a consistent and uniform approach across our 50 million passings under one brand, Spectrum. The new product is succeeding with consumers across our footprint. In the second quarter, our customers and PSU [primary service unit] connects were higher year-over-year. And as of the end of the second quarter, 30 percent of Time Warner Cable and Bright House legacy customers were in our new pricing and packaging, up from 17 percent at the end of last quarter. In areas where we've had Spectrum in place for at least three quarters, 43 percent of our residential customers have Spectrum package products."

  • Degradation of the U.S. culture. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    U.S. companies seem to be competing with each other to be more and more abusive.

  • That's crazy talk (Score:5, Funny)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday August 03, 2017 @06:04PM (#54936717)
    everybody knows mergers increase innovation which lowers pricing while improving service. Charter told me so before they merged.

  • Wellll, this is a wee bit misleading... (Score:3)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Thursday August 03, 2017 @06:13PM (#54936757) Journal

    Charter came up with new prices and packages, and many customers saw their bills rise when their previous discounts expired and they were switched to non-promotional pricing.

    Clearly, the nature of cable conglomerates is chaotic evil, but it seems likely on the order of tomorrow's sunrise the same customers would've been subjected to rate increases at their original cable providers when their promotional discounts expired.

    We're talking about an industry where the only sure method of getting discount rates involves switching providers. No one gets great rates staying with their current provider.

    • >> the nature of cable conglomerates is chaotic evil

      It's lawful evil. As in:

      Step 1: change the law to be evil
      Step 2: be evil, but within the constraints of the new law
      Step 3: PRRRROFFFFIT!

  • deja vu (Score:3)

    by roc97007 ( 608802 ) on Thursday August 03, 2017 @06:14PM (#54936763) Journal

    > Charter came up with new prices and packages, and many customers saw their bills rise when their previous discounts expired

    So, just like Comcast, then.

  • Simple. Call and cancel service. They'll put you through to the retention department. That department offers the best discounts. I cut my $120 cable bill to $70 that way.

  • many customers saw their bills rise when their previous discounts expired and they were switched to non-promotional pricing.

    FFS, the whole point of promotional discounts is that your bill increases when the period is up!

  • The Invisible Hand of the market clearly lead to this. People must've been paying too little for the services provided, so the market has self corrected and brought everyone in line. If Charter is charging too much, then people will move to a competing product, right?

    What? There is no competition? Impossible. Everyone knows that the market encourages competition and companies to work for the good of the people, not to collude in order to increase their own bottom line.

    Barriers to entry? Listen, son, if y

  • http://www.wdrb.com/story/3605... [wdrb.com]


    There was a steady stream of traffic going into and out of the Spectrum cable office in St. Matthews Thursday afternoon. Sekou Davis had his arms full of electronic equipment, including a phone modem and a DVR box. He was turning it all in, and cutting the cord after more than 20 years with cable.

    “For one, the cost of the service, and, two, just the quality,” said Davis.

    Davis says Spectrum's latest change is the last straw. The company is encrypting, or scramblin

