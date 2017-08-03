Charter Has Moved Millions of Customers To New -- And Often Higher -- Pricing (arstechnica.com) 19
After Charter closed the acquisitions of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks in May 2016, it moved 30 percent of the customers it acquired onto new pricing plans, resulting in many people paying higher prices. "Before the merger, Charter had about 6.8 million customers; afterward, Charter had 25.4 million customers in 41 states and became the second-largest U.S. cable company after Comcast," reports Ars Technica. From the report: Charter came up with new prices and packages, and many customers saw their bills rise when their previous discounts expired and they were switched to non-promotional pricing. Now, 30 percent of the ex-TWC and ex-Bright House customers are paying different -- and often higher -- prices. Charter CEO Thomas Rutledge provided the update in an earnings call last week (hat tip to FierceCable). According to a Seeking Alpha transcript, Rutledge said: "In June, we finished the rollout of our new pricing, packaging, and branding across our national footprint with the last launch of Spectrum in Hawaii. We now offer a simple, straightforward, high-value product using a consistent and uniform approach across our 50 million passings under one brand, Spectrum. The new product is succeeding with consumers across our footprint. In the second quarter, our customers and PSU [primary service unit] connects were higher year-over-year. And as of the end of the second quarter, 30 percent of Time Warner Cable and Bright House legacy customers were in our new pricing and packaging, up from 17 percent at the end of last quarter. In areas where we've had Spectrum in place for at least three quarters, 43 percent of our residential customers have Spectrum package products."
Degradation of the U.S. culture. (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
What about internet access? Which other companies are available within these monopoly markets for them to switch to? And considering that basic internet access is a requirement for job applications nowadays, there is no serious way to simply "live without"
That's crazy talk (Score:5, Funny)
Wellll, this is a wee bit misleading... (Score:3)
Clearly, the nature of cable conglomerates is chaotic evil, but it seems likely on the order of tomorrow's sunrise the same customers would've been subjected to rate increases at their original cable providers when their promotional discounts expired.
We're talking about an industry where the only sure method of getting discount rates involves switching providers. No one gets great rates staying with their current provider.
Re: (Score:3)
It's lawful evil. As in:
Step 1: change the law to be evil
Step 2: be evil, but within the constraints of the new law
Step 3: PRRRROFFFFIT!
deja vu (Score:3)
So, just like Comcast, then.
Get a retention discount! (Score:2)
Simple. Call and cancel service. They'll put you through to the retention department. That department offers the best discounts. I cut my $120 cable bill to $70 that way.
Why the outrage? (Score:2)
FFS, the whole point of promotional discounts is that your bill increases when the period is up!
The Invisible Hand (Score:2)
What? There is no competition? Impossible. Everyone knows that the market encourages competition and companies to work for the good of the people, not to collude in order to increase their own bottom line.
And requiring cable boxes (Score:1)
http://www.wdrb.com/story/3605... [wdrb.com]
There was a steady stream of traffic going into and out of the Spectrum cable office in St. Matthews Thursday afternoon. Sekou Davis had his arms full of electronic equipment, including a phone modem and a DVR box. He was turning it all in, and cutting the cord after more than 20 years with cable.
“For one, the cost of the service, and, two, just the quality,” said Davis.
