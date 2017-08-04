Elon Musk Inspired an Industry of Hyperloop Startups. Now He's Building His Own (bloomberg.com) 48
An anonymous reader shares a report: Elon Musk introduced his vision for a futuristic mode of tube-based transportation called the hyperloop in 2013. In an exhaustive white paper, he laid out a body of research conducted with his team at Space Exploration Technologies demonstrating the system's viability and seemingly offered it as a gift to the entrepreneurial community. "I don't have any plan to execute because I must remain focused on SpaceX and Tesla," he said in a conference call at the time. He apparently changed his mind. Last month, the SpaceX and Tesla chief executive officer revealed on Twitter that he'd received "verbal government approval" to build a hyperloop capable of ferrying passengers between New York and Washington, D.C., in 29 minutes. The tweet came as a shock to executives at the various startups racing to develop their own hyperloops based on Musk's specifications. Several of them initially expressed hope that Musk would simply dig the tunnels and perhaps choose one of their startups to create the physical infrastructure, which involves a tube-encased train traveling at speeds faster than an airplane. Nope. A person close to Musk said his plan is to build the entire thing, including the hyperloop system. Musk also holds a trademark for "Hyperloop" through SpaceX, which could be used to prevent other companies from using the term, according to U.S. public records. The billionaire's unexpected entry into the hyperloop business could threaten the ambitions of three startups, which have raised about $200 million combined from venture backers. "There's probably a finite amount of capital willing to bet on this space -- and bet against him," said Jonathan Silver, the former loan programs director at the U.S. Department of Energy. Silver learned not to underestimate Musk after overseeing a 2010 loan of $465 million to Tesla, which the electric carmaker paid back, with interest, nine years ahead of schedule.
You forgot the solar business and energy storage business (both now part of Tesla) and tunnel boring business (Boring Company)
;) And he's involved in OpenAI. And started Neuralink. I wonder when he's going to get around to his electric airplane plans, too.
Good Luck keeping the trademark on Hyperloop (Score:2)
I doubt he'll hold onto the trademark for Hyperloop very long. It's already used generically by enough people who don't think of it as a company-specific term.
Trying to hold onto the Hyperloop trademark will cause headaches. Perhaps Musk will need some asprin.
Part of the problem that will come up is that they never made any indication that its use was trademarked previously, and repeatedly stressed that they're describing an "open source transportation concept". They may have trouble on defense.
Really, I can't imagine how all of these other companies and their backers must feel. It's like they got punk'd by Elon.
Who cares? Revolutionizing transportation is more important than a few VCs making a buck. If they can't handle competition, it is unlikely they would have been successful anyway.
Nah, he'll probably keep it.
Kleenex, Band-Aid, TiVo, DustBuster, Jell-O, Dumpster, Thermos, Realtor, Port-a-potties, escalator, Tylenol, Tums, Photoshop, etc.
All generic trademarks. However, trademark erosion is a real threat.
Re:Hyperloop misses the forest for the trees (Score:4, Informative)
Why did people stop using trains in the mid 20th century? Because cars came about! Why do people like cars better than trains? Because cars don't have a set schedule that must be followed to the minute.
As long as hyperloop or whatever else operates on a fixed schedule, then it solves no problems, and people won't use it. Nobody wanted to be a slave to the train schedule 100 years ago, and nobody will want to go back to being a slave to the train schedule again, either. Thinking otherwise is a fools errand.
That ignores the whole part about building it. It took 90 years and 4 billion dollars to get an additional 2 miles of subway track added to new york city. Philadelphia has been trying to make their subway 8 city blocks longer for over 50 years now and has gotten absolutely nowhere. But we're supposed to believe that a 400 mile long tube is just gonna magically show up across the I 95 corridor overnight? With that kind of thinking I might as well start going to church again.
Nobody?
There are millions of people in Chicago and New York alone that are a "slave to a train/bus" every single day and have been for decades.. Many of them don't even own cars... So, "nobody" is a false assertion by far.
Uhh... I would gladly take the train if it didn't take so long. The schedule is fine. Flights have schedules too, and the hub-and-spoke model seems to work pretty well.
Driving sucks. I'd much rather fly, but it's too expensive. If Hyperloop can provide driving-like (or faster) times at a fraction at the cost of a flight, I'd take the hell out of that.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Yea... I live in NYC and despite the MTAs shortcomings I find that the subway gives me *more* freedom. It doesn't run on a fixed schedule, you just go and wait and eventually a train shows up to take you where you need to go. It's cheap, $2.50 to go anywhere and I don't get harassed by the police looking to bolster their budgets. I can go out to the bars, get shit-faced, and get home without having to worry about where I parked my car or paying for a taxi. I don't have to pay car insurance or maintain a pil
Yes, airline scheduling is so much better, where the wait in line is twice as long as the trip itself. It seems that people are willing to suffer through a great deal. It's their patriotic duty.
Re: (Score:3)
Hyperloop uses many small independent pods rather than a single long train. So on a busy route such as NYC to DC, a pod would launch every minute or so. Rather than a fixed schedule, it would make more sense to just launch each pod as it filled up.
Trains were used, because they offered something that couldn't be rivalled until cars came along. Hyperloop is not a straight replacement for the outdated train model - it offers a massive speed increase over the current (i.e. car) model.
I don't think you understand anything about Hyperloop (like 98% of the people who complain about the concept).
* Hyperloop pods leave every few minutes. There is no "schedule" like with trains.
* Hyperloop pods in the "large" variant carry cars. And that seems to be the variant that Musk is pursuing.
* As for cost (and this gets very tedious having to go into this on every thread): the reason for the costs in Hyperloop Alpha being low vs. HSR are.. first, the fundamentals:
1) Hyperloop c
Passenger rail (Score:2)
Why did people stop using trains in the mid 20th century?
They didn't in much of the world. Passenger rail is alive and well.
Why do people like cars better than trains? Because cars don't have a set schedule that must be followed to the minute.
Strawman. People don't necessarily like cars better. In many parts of the US they simply don't have a choice. I've lived in cities where passenger rail was an option and it was hugely useful and I generally preferred it to driving in many cases. (traffic jams suck) Whether cars or trains are advantageous is circumstance dependent. It also depends on what infrastructure has been invested in. Trains are economically efficient for a cer
People in most countries haven't stopped using trains; the USA is the exception.
A fixed schedule is not a problem as long as trains run frequently enough. The route I use most has a train leaving every 15 minutes, so no matter when I arrive at the station, it's never a long wait. Having trains at 15-minute intervals will only be profitable in densely populated areas, so this is not a solution that can be applied everywhere.
Ahahahaha (Score:1)
So he basically tricked a bunch of hacks with money into pursuing his idea instead of their own, then joined it late in the game able to rip off their R&D while holding all the marketing/branding power?
I'm no Musk fan, but as far as Silicon Valley marketing/sales people go he's no all-bad this time around. (his borderline sweatshop of engineers with low pay in constant burn-out mode withstanding)
This guy wants to be Steve Jobs so bad it's fucking comical. Steve Jobs was unduly idolized and poor musk wants the same thing so badly. You've nor your company have innovated anything. The US Tax Pay funded both Tesla and SolarShitty. Now you think a train is a technological marvel...
Well, in all fairness, he's already done more to help mankind so far than Jobs did. Jobs made some great commercial electronics but nothing revolutionary. The iPhone was a well put together piece of equipment and his best contribution, but it's not like there weren't already similar products before, and co-currently being worked on by other teams. His was just better than anything else in the beginning... the smart phone revolution was dawning anyway- he just made it better and maybe sped it up a year or
This isn't about Boring Company, which has up to this point just ostensibly been about tunnels. This is about Musk building a Hyperloop himself.
Musk's companies are juggernauts, and he raises capital with ease. This is going to be a tough wave for the other startups to weather.
Not invented by Elon Musk (Score:1)
Except if you knew anything about Hyperloop and had read the Alpha document you'd realize that not only is it not "a vacuum transport tube", the capsules wouldn't even work in a hard vacuum. It's a linear air bearing, avoiding the need for maglev (which is very expensive), operating akin to an extreme ground-effect aircraft in a very rarified atmosphere - and getting around the air buildup problem via a compressor. No, this concept is not old. No, it does not resemble ET3. It's specifically designed to avo
And now we add in the second thing people routinely confuse with Hyperloop (pneumatic tubes). Let's be clear:
Pneumatic train != Maglev-in-a-tube != Hyperloop Alpha
Technically, Hyperloop isn't even limited to those speeds. The main limitation is that you can't get too close to the speed of sound, as it causes a lot of problems with the concept. But the speed of sound is not a universal constant. It can be raised either by increasing temperature (which may well happen on its own; rarified atmospheres are terrible heat conductors) or by using light gases in the tube rather than leaked air. The latter means better pumping requirements, but the amount of gases involved (H
He needs to deliver an actual functional prototype (Score:2)
I'm tired of all the hype about "Hyperloop".
The science behind it is iffy, at best right now.
They haven't even had a successful run of the full test track yet. Even with their proprietary pod.
But he's prancing around as if it were a fully realized product, getting handshake deals for building hyperloops all over the place.
It's looking a lot like ship-and-patch to me.
Which means, with something like this, people are going to have to DIE before someone takes a serious look at it and sees what a boondoggle is
Good luck, buddy! (Score:2)
There's no way he could get enough space to run a giant tube over the land. He'd have to do something crazy like dig giant tunnels everywhere. Good luck finding someone who can do that without breaking your budget.
