Transportation

Elon Musk Inspired an Industry of Hyperloop Startups. Now He's Building His Own (bloomberg.com) 48

Posted by msmash from the go-big-or-go-home dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Elon Musk introduced his vision for a futuristic mode of tube-based transportation called the hyperloop in 2013. In an exhaustive white paper, he laid out a body of research conducted with his team at Space Exploration Technologies demonstrating the system's viability and seemingly offered it as a gift to the entrepreneurial community. "I don't have any plan to execute because I must remain focused on SpaceX and Tesla," he said in a conference call at the time. He apparently changed his mind. Last month, the SpaceX and Tesla chief executive officer revealed on Twitter that he'd received "verbal government approval" to build a hyperloop capable of ferrying passengers between New York and Washington, D.C., in 29 minutes. The tweet came as a shock to executives at the various startups racing to develop their own hyperloops based on Musk's specifications. Several of them initially expressed hope that Musk would simply dig the tunnels and perhaps choose one of their startups to create the physical infrastructure, which involves a tube-encased train traveling at speeds faster than an airplane. Nope. A person close to Musk said his plan is to build the entire thing, including the hyperloop system. Musk also holds a trademark for "Hyperloop" through SpaceX, which could be used to prevent other companies from using the term, according to U.S. public records. The billionaire's unexpected entry into the hyperloop business could threaten the ambitions of three startups, which have raised about $200 million combined from venture backers. "There's probably a finite amount of capital willing to bet on this space -- and bet against him," said Jonathan Silver, the former loan programs director at the U.S. Department of Energy. Silver learned not to underestimate Musk after overseeing a 2010 loan of $465 million to Tesla, which the electric carmaker paid back, with interest, nine years ahead of schedule.

  • I doubt he'll hold onto the trademark for Hyperloop very long. It's already used generically by enough people who don't think of it as a company-specific term.

    Trying to hold onto the Hyperloop trademark will cause headaches. Perhaps Musk will need some asprin.

      by Rei ( 128717 )

      Part of the problem that will come up is that they never made any indication that its use was trademarked previously, and repeatedly stressed that they're describing an "open source transportation concept". They may have trouble on defense.

      Really, I can't imagine how all of these other companies and their backers must feel. It's like they got punk'd by Elon.

      Elon: "No, no, I have no interest in doing this myself, all of you go ahead."

      Investors: "Good, because we know how hard it would be to compete with you

      • Really, I can't imagine how all of these other companies and their backers must feel. It's like they got punk'd by Elon.

        Who cares? Revolutionizing transportation is more important than a few VCs making a buck. If they can't handle competition, it is unlikely they would have been successful anyway.

    • Nah, he'll probably keep it.

      Kleenex, Band-Aid, TiVo, DustBuster, Jell-O, Dumpster, Thermos, Realtor, Port-a-potties, escalator, Tylenol, Tums, Photoshop, etc.

      All generic trademarks. However, trademark erosion is a real threat.

    • Let's try and think of a generic name that are is generic they cannot be trademarked: Vaccuum Tube Transport, VTT or "the tube" (I think they call the subway in London, England the tube). "Are you flying in?" "No, I'm thinking of tubing it". Sounds better than "this afternoon I'll be Hyperlooping to Boston".

  • So he basically tricked a bunch of hacks with money into pursuing his idea instead of their own, then joined it late in the game able to rip off their R&D while holding all the marketing/branding power?

    I'm no Musk fan, but as far as Silicon Valley marketing/sales people go he's no all-bad this time around. (his borderline sweatshop of engineers with low pay in constant burn-out mode withstanding)

  • The idea of a vacuum transport tube has been around before Elon Musk. I remember attending colloquium in college where some inventors were trying to get interest in building evacuated tube transport. http://www.et3.com/ [et3.com]

      by Rei ( 128717 )

      Except if you knew anything about Hyperloop and had read the Alpha document you'd realize that not only is it not "a vacuum transport tube", the capsules wouldn't even work in a hard vacuum. It's a linear air bearing, avoiding the need for maglev (which is very expensive), operating akin to an extreme ground-effect aircraft in a very rarified atmosphere - and getting around the air buildup problem via a compressor. No, this concept is not old. No, it does not resemble ET3. It's specifically designed to avo

    • It's also been a staple of Science Fiction since the invention of pneumatic tube transports. I think Arthur C Clarke had it in several of his stories.

        by Rei ( 128717 )

        And now we add in the second thing people routinely confuse with Hyperloop (pneumatic tubes). Let's be clear:

        Pneumatic train != Maglev-in-a-tube != Hyperloop Alpha

  • I'm tired of all the hype about "Hyperloop".
    The science behind it is iffy, at best right now.
    They haven't even had a successful run of the full test track yet. Even with their proprietary pod.
    But he's prancing around as if it were a fully realized product, getting handshake deals for building hyperloops all over the place.
    It's looking a lot like ship-and-patch to me.

    Which means, with something like this, people are going to have to DIE before someone takes a serious look at it and sees what a boondoggle is

  • There's no way he could get enough space to run a giant tube over the land. He'd have to do something crazy like dig giant tunnels everywhere. Good luck finding someone who can do that without breaking your budget. ;)

