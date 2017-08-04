Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Transportation Science

Electric Cars Are Not the Answer To Air Pollution, Says Top UK Adviser (theguardian.com) 249

Posted by msmash from the their-perspective dept.
Cars must be driven out of cities to tackle the UK's air pollution crisis, not just replaced with electric vehicles, according to the UK government's top adviser. From a report: Prof Frank Kelly said that while electric vehicles emit no exhaust fumes, they still produce large amounts of tiny pollution particles from brake and tyre dust, for which the government already accepts there is no safe limit. Toxic air causes 40,000 early deaths a year in the UK, and the environment secretary, Michael Gove, recently announced that the sale of new diesel and petrol cars will be banned from 2040, with only electric vehicles available after that. But faced with rising anger from some motorists, the plan made the use of charges to deter dirty diesel cars from polluted areas a measure of last resort only. Kelly's intervention heightens the government's dilemma between protecting public health and avoiding politically difficult charges or bans on urban motorists. "The government's plan does not go nearly far enough," said Kelly, professor of environmental health at King's College London and chair of the Committee on the Medical Effects of Air Pollutants, official expert advisers to the government. "Our cities need fewer cars, not just cleaner cars."

Electric Cars Are Not the Answer To Air Pollution, Says Top UK Adviser

  • Not THE answer (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Mr D from 63 ( 3395377 ) on Friday August 04, 2017 @01:33PM (#54941391)
    This is no single answer. Not EVs, Not solar and wind, not nuclear, no single answer. They can all help tremendously if approached properly. When one considers socioeconomic challenges, we need a lot more answers than we currently have in our toolbox, and we can't afford to eliminate any of the ones we have.

    • At least with EVs, we can figure out what to use for electricity. If there is a new fusion development, it can be used and immediately change the CO2 profile across large areas. Similar if thorium reactors, or even Gen IV reactors become the norm. With IC engines, we have to replace them individually.

      The trick is that we can keep improving. There is no single magic bullet, but if we replace a coal base plant with solar + energy storage, it helps things a little bit. Similar with adding wind capacity, i

      • The other thing with EVs (and hybrids) is that they don't generate as much brake dust as regular cars, because they use regenerative braking much of the time.

        In addition, the thing about brake dust sounds ridiculous to me. Modern brake pads don't even have asbestos in them, and the total volume is rather small (go look at some yourself, I'm sure the guy in Autozone will be happy to show you some). Those pads last a minimum of 30k miles, probably at least 50k up to 100k. Considering how much air your engi

        • Someone did a study of the dust from tyres, and the amounts that EVs put out was quite high. The added weight of the EVs from the batteries resulted in greater dust from the tyres.

          http://www.sciencedirect.com/s... [sciencedirect.com]

        • It is more than you think. I have disc brakes on all of my bicycles and I service them myself. There is always a lot of brake dust mixed with grease on the brake calipers and on the lower parts of the fork.

      • Thorium and fusion will still be hurdled by opposition set up by the anti-nuclear crowd.

        • Thorium and fusion will still be hurdled by opposition set up by the anti-nuclear crowd.

          The main hurdle for nukes is not protesters, but cheap shale gas and the falling cost of wind power. Even a totally safe reactor is not going to be built if it makes no economic sense.

    • But we want one simple solution to the problem.
      Cars are not even the #1 polluter power plants and factories are. However Cars are a purchase that we can choose to make. So if you get an electric car you get the feel good, that you are environmental friendly. Vs that Jerk with the Pickup truck.
      However the problem is far more complex. That guy with the Pickup truck may be actually doing a lot of travel with a lot of moving of a load, so per pound he may be more fuel efficient.

      I remember an advertisement for

    • I thought we addressed that this morning in the story about pets. Answer is getting rid of all humans & animals, and letting plants live alone on this earth. They'll do all the photosynthesis & respiration

    • You're even being generous to this idiotic complaint.

      UK: Electric cars don't solve the problem because we still have brake and tire dust!"
      Me: Great! Easy problem, we ban all cars. Ok how do we get around?
      UK: Buses!
      Me: Ummm, ok, do busses have tires or brakes? Yes? Try again.
      UK: Subways!
      Me: And Subways don't have brake pads?
      UK: Boats?
      Me: Great, we'll just dig and install canals everywhere.

      EVs don't solve the problem but *every* means of transportation on land has brake pads except for maglev vehicles. And

      • According to a new study from the University of Surrey, Londonâ(TM)s Tube riders experience worse air than those who travel by car. In the worst cases, particulate levels in the subway system can be as much as eight times higher than those experienced by drivers. The pollution caused by motor vehicles may be a menace to health, but when it comes to exposure and potential health effects, it seems youâ(TM)re worse off underground.

        e.g. https://www.citylab.com/transp... [citylab.com]

  • Ok. Get rid of cars... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Jhon ( 241832 ) on Friday August 04, 2017 @01:35PM (#54941403) Homepage Journal

    I'll just get a little red wagon and have my dogs and cats pull me.

    Oh wait...

    • Red paint reflects hottest part of suns rays, increases global warming.

    • Automobiles were touted at the environmental improvement to the horse and carriage. And they were right. However the usage of Gasoline Automobiles have far exceeded the usage of horse so what was a positive environmental trade-off has grown to become a problem, that needs a new solution. And the new solution that we come up with will probably have an other problem down the line that will need an other solution for.

         

  • Apparently has never heard of regenerative braking (Score:4, Interesting)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Friday August 04, 2017 @01:38PM (#54941431)

    Sure, tire-dust is still there, but braking is done regeneratively in any sane electrical car design and conventional, particle-generating brakes are only there for emergencies.

    • Well, actually, it is usually not more than 50% of braking. Varies by speed, but for 2wd cars it stays pretty low because the car is designed to brake in a balanced way to maximize control of the vehicle.

      In the future, of course, it might be that all cars have a small auxiliary generator for braking. If they're actually worried about tire dust, that would happen, but of course they're actually just saying stupid shit like that as a way to try to justify continuing to use IC engines.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Cyberax ( 705495 )
        I'm using brakes to only slow from around 10mph to complete stop. Everything else is regenerative. That's typically more than 90% of energy.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hord ( 5016115 )

      Based on what I've been reading Tesla currently only puts regenerative brakes in the rear. Since most of your brake loading is on the front wheels, I doubt this reduces pad wear by very much. I've also read they come equipped with Brembo brakes which require higher end pads that usually last longer with better performance. The science says optimally a 4-wheel braking system can only recover 40% of the energy anyway so you'll always need a mechanical system that will wear.

      • You must read wiered science books.
        Regenerative braking can recover close to 100% of the energy.

        • Regenerative braking can recover close to 100% of the energy.

          That depends on how you define close. You can get about 95% out of the motor (best case) and then you can get maybe 90% of that into the battery (best case) but you are often not dealing with the best case.

          It's still more than significant, and there's no good reason not to do it. And soon basically every car is going to be a mild hybrid, and will have regen.

        • "can" and "does" are two different things.

          Take the example of the Nissan Leaf. It can recover approximately 80% of the energy under regenerative braking, but, it has a hard limit of 30kW of regenerative braking. If you brake sufficiently hard that it puts out more than 30kW, then the car is going to use the conventional brakes as well as regeneration.

        • Regenerative braking can recover close to 100% of the energy.

          True. But even if some of the energy is lost as heat, none of it creates any brake dust.

      • You have absolutely no idea what you're talking about.

        Regenerative braking is just using the car's motor in reverse to generate electricity. A normal Tesla's motor is in the rear, driving the rear wheels. The newest "P90D" dual-motor Teslas and Model Xs have motors driving all 4 wheels.

        High-end brake pads usually generate *more* dust, not less. That's how they perform better.

        The science says optimally a 4-wheel braking system can only recover 40% of the energy

        Where the hell did you read this garbage? T

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by hord ( 5016115 )

          Theoretically friction doesn't exist. Why do people use perfect, simple models to describe the real world? Even Tesla admits directly that the rear regenerative braking has a safety mechanism to regulate the amount of braking because it causes the rear end to become unstable. Yes, I'm sure in a sealed factory box with no wind or load you can get 100% return. On a road, in weather, with humans at the wheel... yeah the 40% number actually seems pretty high.

      • The science says optimally a 4-wheel braking system can only recover 40% of the energy anyway so you'll always need a mechanical system that will wear.

        The efficiency of the regenerative braking is irrelevant for whether or not you'll need mechanical systems. The need comes from the possibility that you may need to brake faster than the regenerative braking system is capable of slowing the car down.

      • Based on what I've been reading Tesla currently only puts regenerative brakes in the rear. Since most of your brake loading is on the front wheels, I doubt this reduces pad wear by very much.

        Your doubt is misplaced.

        EV drivers tend to use nothing but regeneration for the vast majority of braking. This requires driving a little less aggressively and "coasting" most of the way to the stoplight, engaging the brake pads only at the end. Yes, this means that most braking is done only with the rear wheels (on a single-motor Tesla), but we're talking about normal, gentle braking. Aggressive braking is where you need to make sure the braking force is appropriately distributed, and that works the same

  • Easy answer (Score:5, Funny)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Friday August 04, 2017 @01:41PM (#54941465)

    Remove all the air, that way it cannot become polluted.

  • If that is a major problem we need to eliminate everything with moving parts.
    • Think of all the wool, cotton, and skin dust all those people in the city are generating! Time to eliminate them, too!

    • If that is a major problem we need to eliminate everything with moving parts.

      Not all things are made out of the same things. Not all kinds of dust are created equal.

      You can't make asbestos brake pads in the USA, but you can still buy them. They still make them in Canada, let alone overseas.

  • Don't all current cars have the same problems with particulate emissions from tire and brake dust? Its not like Prof Kelly is suggesting that electric cars raise this amount, they probably do a better job of controlling it with less random speeding and braking that humans are wont to do.

    Its just another case of someone who had to make some speech during his 15 minutes in the spotlight, and decided to quibble to show off his knowledge instead of just giving strong support to a good initiative. If there was s

    • Yes, of course the ideal condition is to have zero cars on the road for no pollution at all. But this is clearly not realistic.

      It could be done with PRT, and in such a way as to preserve the existing automobile industry (and thus its jobs.) You'd start in the big cities, and work your way outward. Then you can get the vehicles off of roads and onto rails, which means far less dust, and the dust is more benign.

  • Perfect is the enemy of good (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sjbe ( 173966 ) on Friday August 04, 2017 @01:57PM (#54941643)

    Prof Frank Kelly said that while electric vehicles emit no exhaust fumes, they still produce large amounts of tiny pollution particles from brake and tyre dust, for which the government already accepts there is no safe limit.

    Sigh. Another example of perfect being the enemy of good. No solution is going to be without some drawbacks. Electric cars are CLEARLY an improvement over internal combustion engines if for no other reason than the fact that they can be powered without fossil fuels. No they don't solve everything but that's not an excuse to not move forward. We're going to be using cars for the foreseeable future so we may as well make whatever improvements we can to them. EVs and hybrids are an improvement. Let's take that step and then take the next one when we are able.

    "Our cities need fewer cars, not just cleaner cars."

    That's fine but probably not going to happen without some VERY substantial investments in public transit.

    • >> probably not going to happen without some VERY substantial investments in public transit.

      As long as it's funds allocated to efficient ride-sharing cars rather than old-school, fixed route busses.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ichijo ( 607641 )

      "Our cities need fewer cars, not just cleaner cars."

      That's fine but probably not going to happen without some VERY substantial investments in public transit.

      Or cities could simply stop forcing developers to build more parking than the market really wants, and let people figure out on their own how to get around. As parking lots are repurposed for buildings, it will make cities more walkable and bikeable, driving up demand for transit, housing near jobs and shopping, and driving down demand for cars, while

      • Ending socialist (nay, fascist [wikipedia.org]) policies like minimum parking requirements

        I'd rather have that than the socialist policy of an upper limit on parking. This was rather popular with a number of councils here for a while. I remember working in an office in an industrial estate with zero public transport or options for biking unless you're Froome, yet the council insisted on allowing only 70% of the reasonable amount of parking these offices required. So some people came in crazy early, and the latecomers parked on sidewalks, in parks, or they used the parking lot of a nearby chur

    • Perfect is not the enemy of good. Perfect is the greatest equalizer. You are not perfect, you have thrown an empty candy wrapper in the park. Jeffery Dahmer is not perfect, for killing and eating a few people. So you both are basically the same imperfect people.
  • Good thing we have a government who ignore the advice they're given when it suits them, and an environment secretary who's said publicly that we've had enough of hearing from experts.

  • The problem is not cars but excessive congestion... There are too many people travelling to the same place at the same time. You have too many businesses condensed into a small space, which pushes up the price of any nearby residential property and forces employees to live further away.

    Banning cars will just cause massive inconvenience to people. Public transport is also over congested and only getting worse, and make it impossible to carry much with you among other things. Public transport is also often da

    • Encourage businesses to change their working hours, so people are not travelling at peak times (honestly 9-5 is stupid, we have lights - we're not working in fields where daylight is required to work and we often deal with foreign clients/suppliers who keep different hours anyway).

      So convenient for day care / schools and family life. You work from say, 4pm to midnight and your wife from 8am to 4pm. You never see each other and you never see your kids.

      A more realistic option is flexible work hours.

      Encourage businesses to set up in different areas, so that their employees can actually find affordable housing within easy reach.

      It already exists. It's called rural areas. The only problem with that is finding two jobs in the same location is often not possible. Short of that, having all businesses in the center and people community from the outside is not that bad. This way you can live anywhere on the ring and find

      • You work from say, 4pm to midnight and your wife from 8am to 4pm. You never see each other

        Err...actually that might help drive DOWN the currently high divorce rate.

        If they don't see each other as much, they can't annoy each other as much.

        ;)

    • The problem is not cars but excessive congestion... There are too many people travelling to the same place at the same time. You have too many businesses condensed into a small space, which pushes up the price of any nearby residential property and forces employees to live further away.

      This is total BS, sorry. Everyone traveling to the same place at the same time is a good thing for public transit; the problem is they don't, which is why public transit generally doesn't work that well. People are coming a

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by skids ( 119237 )

        However, if you could squeeze everyone together more, this would alleviate much of the problem

        Please no. Separate people and avoid unnecessary contact. It'll reduce our health care costs due to less infection.

    • So what happens? Simply what has already been happening for a while. Cars won't be banned but excessively taxed instead. The left loves this because they hate the middle class individualism that cars represent (not kidding: some openly admit this). The greens love this because they think it'll save the environment (it won't, modern cars are quite clean and if you want to improve the environment you'd better focus on other things). And the right loves this because it brings in sweet sweet tax revenue wi
  • Other sources of pollution that people do not often mention, in relation to practically all (here, 'all' shall be taken to mean 6 or 7 9s worth) cars currently on the road. This does not exclude vehicles which are poorly maintained/malfunctioing:

    Brake dust (all)
    Tire dust/smoke (all)
    Various greases, lubes, and hydraulic fluids (all)
    Various consumables that are often discarded improperly, such as oil and batteries (anything with an ICE, but probably others too)

    And for vehicles not possessing a sealed
    • Also note, I barely read the article title before posting.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by OYAHHH ( 322809 )

      Well, everything you mention is merely just part of earth itself. So it's all from a technical standpoint, natural.

      Man is simply repackaging and moving the material from one place on earth to another.

      Zero sum game.

    • Various consumables that are often discarded improperly, such as oil and batteries (anything with an ICE, but probably others too)

      After the automobile chassis itself, car batteries are one of the most aggressively recycled consumer products on the planet. Semi-homeless people (with vehicles, or at least shopping carts) will actually collect them from the side of the road, because you get paid when you turn them in to the recycler.

      • Indeed, it always disheartens me to see someone's stash of old batteries festering out in the backyard...same sort people that burn off their old motor oil.

        • Indeed, it always disheartens me to see someone's stash of old batteries festering out in the backyard...same sort people that burn off their old motor oil.

          Burn it in a barrel, or mix it with regular unleaded gasoline and burn it in a diesel?

          • Main issue I see with it is all of the dissolved metallic compounds; probably not good stuff. The base oil stock is not especially bad, but the anti-wear compounds can be. In the cases I'm tangentially referencing, people I knew were burning yard waste or burning out tree stumps with it.
          • Never thought of using it to run an old off-road diesel or something... dunno how much that'd affect engine longevity, but I can't imagine it'd be too bad for it.

            • Never thought of using it to run an old off-road diesel or something... dunno how much that'd affect engine longevity, but I can't imagine it'd be too bad for it.

              A bunch of guys do it in the old indirectly-injected International (in Ford) and GM (also in Hummer) diesel pickups. I can't remember what the mix is, though. Someplace 5-20%, which is a pretty big range I know :) Mercedes also used to actually put a recipe for doing this into their diesel manuals for use in emergencies. People tend to use a spin-down centrifugal filter and then a series of normal mesh filters when they do this, and filter the fuel down actually past commercial diesel fuel grade filtration

  • Because nobody in official capacity wants to admit the country has been behind in generating electricity. A cornerstone of Green ideology is the idea that the generation of power can be capped because all future needs can be supplied by making our existing usage more efficient, while at the same time implementing nonsensical legal hacks like converting the giant coal plant at Drax to burning wood pellets shipped in from the American south.

    Converting cars to run on electricity eliminates the need for a separ

    • A cornerstone of Green ideology is the idea that the generation of power can be capped because all future needs can be supplied by making our existing usage more efficient,

      That's not true at all. The idea is that we don't need to produce as much additional generation as projected because we can make our existing usage more efficient, and that we don't need to build more polluting energy production because we can actually build "alternative" production both cheaper and faster.

  • That will do it! And no one will die. Puhlease.

  • If we got rid of all man-made vehicles and went back to riding horses, people would complain about horse manure.
    If the whole world went back to just walking everywhere, someone would complain about 'worn out discarded shoe pollution', I'm sure.
    Then of course there are the extremists who believe that the best thing the human race can do for the planet is die and let it all 'go back to nature' -- but of course you don't see them committing suicide, by way of providing the proper example, do you?

    No matter

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by skids ( 119237 )

      Biological metabolism is even more inefficient than ICEs, and the production of the fuel used (food) is a primary source of all sorts of pollution. But luddites gotta lud.

  • Let's get some usable numbers here then. What percentage of the pollution in the air is actually caused by brakes and tires?
    I wonder what pollution he thinks regenerative brakes cause, especially since that system is very common in electric vehicles.
    As to the tires, what does he suggest, we all start driving on our rims?

    Until we get some relevant numbers that show tires and brakes really are a huge problem, I'm just slapping him into the unreasonable and alarmist hype corner.

  • If I wear through 2 pounds of brake pads over 50,000 miles, and maybe (completely guessing here) 3 times that on the tires, I'm putting less than 10 pounds of crap on the road/in the air. That's really worst case.

    During that time, I'm burning through 8,000 pounds of gas in my 50 MPG car. Since we're not interested in CO or NOx, I guess, how much fine-carbon particulate matter would that produce?

    This is a mote vs. beam issue and not even worth thinking about. Such statements give excuses not to push to

  • "Toxic air causes 40,000 early deaths a year in the UK"

    This is the sort of statistic that I've seen for 40 years in the news that I've never- ever- seen a reporter push back on.

    As opposed realistically to...what?

    As opposed to the perfectly clean no-brake-dust air of the HORSE era?

    The only way those supposed 40k deaths would be avoided would be to breath in this hypothetically utopian air that is perfectly clean - which nobody ever has.

