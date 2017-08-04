Electric Cars Are Not the Answer To Air Pollution, Says Top UK Adviser (theguardian.com) 69
Cars must be driven out of cities to tackle the UK's air pollution crisis, not just replaced with electric vehicles, according to the UK government's top adviser. From a report: Prof Frank Kelly said that while electric vehicles emit no exhaust fumes, they still produce large amounts of tiny pollution particles from brake and tyre dust, for which the government already accepts there is no safe limit. Toxic air causes 40,000 early deaths a year in the UK, and the environment secretary, Michael Gove, recently announced that the sale of new diesel and petrol cars will be banned from 2040, with only electric vehicles available after that. But faced with rising anger from some motorists, the plan made the use of charges to deter dirty diesel cars from polluted areas a measure of last resort only. Kelly's intervention heightens the government's dilemma between protecting public health and avoiding politically difficult charges or bans on urban motorists. "The government's plan does not go nearly far enough," said Kelly, professor of environmental health at King's College London and chair of the Committee on the Medical Effects of Air Pollutants, official expert advisers to the government. "Our cities need fewer cars, not just cleaner cars."
Not THE answer (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
I can't SEE it with the naked eye so it must not be real!
Re: (Score:3)
At least with EVs, we can figure out what to use for electricity. If there is a new fusion development, it can be used and immediately change the CO2 profile across large areas. Similar if thorium reactors, or even Gen IV reactors become the norm. With IC engines, we have to replace them individually.
The trick is that we can keep improving. There is no single magic bullet, but if we replace a coal base plant with solar + energy storage, it helps things a little bit. Similar with adding wind capacity, i
Re: (Score:3)
I'll be happy to listen to what you have to say
No you won't. There is ample amount of evidence and has been for years and what could get posted here makes no difference. You choose to ignore it then start arguments that will go nowhere.
Troll elsewhere.
Re: (Score:2)
Looks like we need to address that COWS [independent.co.uk] are the largest source of pollution out there, not cars.
Hmm..so, if we give up our pets, and quit eating meat...we'll all save the planet?
We might have a less polluted planet, but it sure doesn't sound much like a fun life.
Re: (Score:1)
Even with a coal or natural gas plant, it is still more efficient to use EVs. With one large plant and may EVs, the creators of the plant can get a relatively high efficiency, such as 45%. Gasoline engines are closer to 20% efficient, and it is easier to scrub pollutants from one large exhaust than a million small exhausts.
There is a fault in this logic. Efficiency does not necessarily equate to pollution if you are comparing different sources. So one needs to be careful. For example (these are just numbers to make a point, not real numbers) If 1MWH of coal productions produces 10 times the pollution that 1MWH of gas being does, then EVs being overall 40% more efficient doesn't result in less pollution. Less energy, yes, but less pollution? I don't know the real numbers so I'm not saying EVs pollute more, I am simply pointing
Re: (Score:2)
The other thing with EVs (and hybrids) is that they don't generate as much brake dust as regular cars, because they use regenerative braking much of the time.
In addition, the thing about brake dust sounds ridiculous to me. Modern brake pads don't even have asbestos in them, and the total volume is rather small (go look at some yourself, I'm sure the guy in Autozone will be happy to show you some). Those pads last a minimum of 30k miles, probably at least 50k up to 100k. Considering how much air your engi
Re: (Score:2)
But we want one simple solution to the problem.
Cars are not even the #1 polluter power plants and factories are. However Cars are a purchase that we can choose to make. So if you get an electric car you get the feel good, that you are environmental friendly. Vs that Jerk with the Pickup truck.
However the problem is far more complex. That guy with the Pickup truck may be actually doing a lot of travel with a lot of moving of a load, so per pound he may be more fuel efficient.
I remember an advertisement for
Re: (Score:2)
Ok. Get rid of cars... (Score:5, Funny)
I'll just get a little red wagon and have my dogs and cats pull me.
Oh wait...
Re: (Score:1)
I'll just get a little red wagon and have my dogs and cats pull me.
Oh wait...
No, take the bus, streetcar, & train.
The answer for large cities has always been to make them more transit-centric and pedestrian-centric and less car-centric. Build a lot of public transit infrastructure, and incentivize people to use them, while dis-incentivizing the use of personal cars. Whether petroleum-fueled cars or EVs, it doesn't matter, this is still the case, because it's not just about air pollution, climate change, peak oil/gas, or dependence on fossil fuel exporting dictators, but also abo
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Automobiles were touted at the environmental improvement to the horse and carriage. And they were right. However the usage of Gasoline Automobiles have far exceeded the usage of horse so what was a positive environmental trade-off has grown to become a problem, that needs a new solution. And the new solution that we come up with will probably have an other problem down the line that will need an other solution for.
Regenerative braking (Score:1)
So the fight of gas vs electric is trying to find new ground. Interesting. Some points
a) regenerative braking does not put wear on brake shoes
b) smart cars can drive better to reduce tire wear
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Do you expect informed opinion from someone after the lobbyists have paid them to express a contrary opinion? Seriously?
Re: (Score:2)
It's not just the brakes. He also mentioned something caled "tyres", whatever those are.
Re: (Score:2)
They're what you put on hubs to make wheels in Britain.
Re: (Score:3)
There is also the fact that an EV uses zero energy (well, except for the climate control system, radio, and electronics) when stopped. An IC vehicle still burns fuel. This in itself is a major fuel saver.
Re: (Score:2)
There is also the fact that an EV uses zero energy (well, except for the climate control system, radio, and electronics) when stopped. An IC vehicle still burns fuel. This in itself is a major fuel saver.
Maybe 5%, probably less, in typical driving cycles. But many gas cars these days have "start-stop" technology, where they actually stop the engine when the car is stopped at a light. Also, hybrids like the Prius don't run the engine when stopped.
I think it'd be really interesting to see a study that exami
Re: (Score:2)
It's also worth pointing out that the biggest concern with tyre particles comes from inhalation. Thankfully, tyre particles are much heavier than air, so they tend to fall to the ground almost immediately (i.e. within a few dozen yards). While you can measure their presence on the ground near major roads, particles on the ground are of essentially no concern from what I understand, though I'll admit I may be mistaken, so if someone has contradictory information, I'd welcome the correction.
Apparently has never heard of regenerative braking (Score:4, Interesting)
Sure, tire-dust is still there, but braking is done regeneratively in any sane electrical car design and conventional, particle-generating brakes are only there for emergencies.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, actually, it is usually not more than 50% of braking. Varies by speed, but for 2wd cars it stays pretty low because the car is designed to brake in a balanced way to maximize control of the vehicle.
In the future, of course, it might be that all cars have a small auxiliary generator for braking. If they're actually worried about tire dust, that would happen, but of course they're actually just saying stupid shit like that as a way to try to justify continuing to use IC engines.
Re: (Score:2)
This. Data point: My Prius (Not pure electric, but uses regenerative braking) is still on its first set of brake pads at 130,000 miles or so.
Re: (Score:2)
Based on what I've been reading Tesla currently only puts regenerative brakes in the rear. Since most of your brake loading is on the front wheels, I doubt this reduces pad wear by very much. I've also read they come equipped with Brembo brakes which require higher end pads that usually last longer with better performance. The science says optimally a 4-wheel braking system can only recover 40% of the energy anyway so you'll always need a mechanical system that will wear.
Easy answer (Score:5, Funny)
Remove all the air, that way it cannot become polluted.
Brake and tire dust? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And Then Drive Back Again (Score:1)
Cars are driven out of cities all the time.
See subject line above.
Or did this guy mean that he wants to force people to not use cars in the city? Maybe he needs to be driven off campus.
Progress is never good enough for some people (Score:2)
Don't all current cars have the same problems with particulate emissions from tire and brake dust? Its not like Prof Kelly is suggesting that electric cars raise this amount, they probably do a better job of controlling it with less random speeding and braking that humans are wont to do.
Its just another case of someone who had to make some speech during his 15 minutes in the spotlight, and decided to quibble to show off his knowledge instead of just giving strong support to a good initiative. If there was s
Perfect is the enemy of good (Score:3)
Prof Frank Kelly said that while electric vehicles emit no exhaust fumes, they still produce large amounts of tiny pollution particles from brake and tyre dust, for which the government already accepts there is no safe limit.
Sigh. Another example of perfect being the enemy of good. No solution is going to be without some drawbacks. Electric cars are CLEARLY an improvement over internal combustion engines if for no other reason than the fact that they can be powered without fossil fuels. No they don't solve everything but that's not an excuse to not move forward. We're going to be using cars for the foreseeable future so we may as well make whatever improvements we can to them. EVs and hybrids are an improvement. Let's take that step and then take the next one when we are able.
"Our cities need fewer cars, not just cleaner cars."
That's fine but probably not going to happen without some VERY substantial investments in public transit.
Top Advisor? (Score:2)
Cars out? (Score:2)
The problem is not cars but excessive congestion... There are too many people travelling to the same place at the same time. You have too many businesses condensed into a small space, which pushes up the price of any nearby residential property and forces employees to live further away.
Banning cars will just cause massive inconvenience to people. Public transport is also over congested and only getting worse, and make it impossible to carry much with you among other things. Public transport is also often da
Re: (Score:2)
Encourage businesses to change their working hours, so people are not travelling at peak times (honestly 9-5 is stupid, we have lights - we're not working in fields where daylight is required to work and we often deal with foreign clients/suppliers who keep different hours anyway).
So convenient for day care / schools and family life. You work from say, 4pm to midnight and your wife from 8am to 4pm. You never see each other and you never see your kids.
A more realistic option is flexible work hours.
Encourage businesses to set up in different areas, so that their employees can actually find affordable housing within easy reach.
It already exists. It's called rural areas. The only problem with that is finding two jobs in the same location is often not possible. Short of that, having all businesses in the center and people community from the outside is not that bad. This way you can live anywhere on the ring and find
Some other issues (Score:2)
Brake dust (all)
Tire dust/smoke (all)
Various greases, lubes, and hydraulic fluids (all)
Various consumables that are often discarded improperly, such as oil and batteries (anything with an ICE, but probably others too)
And for vehicles not possessing a sealed
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, everything you mention is merely just part of earth itself. So it's all from a technical standpoint, natural.
Man is simply repackaging and moving the material from one place on earth to another.
Zero sum game.
He HAS to claim that EVs are not the answer (Score:2)
Because nobody in official capacity wants to admit the country has been behind in generating electricity. A cornerstone of Green ideology is the idea that the generation of power can be capped because all future needs can be supplied by making our existing usage more efficient, while at the same time implementing nonsensical legal hacks like converting the giant coal plant at Drax to burning wood pellets shipped in from the American south.
Converting cars to run on electricity eliminates the need for a separ
Yeah, Just eliminate cars.... (Score:2)
That will do it! And no one will die. Puhlease.
Just complain about everything (Score:2)
If the whole world went back to just walking everywhere, someone would complain about 'worn out discarded shoe pollution', I'm sure.
Then of course there are the extremists who believe that the best thing the human race can do for the planet is die and let it all 'go back to nature' -- but of course you don't see them committing suicide, by way of providing the proper example, do you?
No matter