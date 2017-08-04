Silicon Valley Says Trump Plan To Reduce Immigration Will Hurt Economy (cbslocal.com) 36
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CBS Local: President Donald Trump's push to cut legal immigration to the United States in half is being met by opposition from Silicon Valley leaders, economists, and even some Republicans senators, who all say legal immigration is key to economic prosperity. The Trump administration Wednesday endorsed the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy Act or RAISE Act, a Senate bill introduced by two Republican senators earlier this year, that aims to cut all U.S. immigration in half. Business leaders, especially those in California's tech industry, say the bill will stymie their ability to fill jobs and grow the U.S. economy. California's economy is the sixth largest in the world and many attribute that success, in part, to immigration. The Information Technology Industry Council, which represents companies including Amazon, Apple, Adobe, Dell, Facebook, Hewlett-Packard, Google, Visa, Nokia, and Microsoft railed against the bill.
Dean Garfield, President and CEO of the council said, "This is not the right proposal to fix our immigration system because it does not address the challenges tech companies face, injects more bureaucratic dysfunction, and removes employers as the best judge of the employee merits they need to succeed and grow the U.S. economy." Garfield argues that the tech industry cannot find enough STEM-skilled Americans to fill open positions and that U.S. immigration policy "stops us from keeping the best and brightest innovators here in the U.S. and instead we lose out to our overseas competitors."
Dean Garfield, President and CEO of the council said, "This is not the right proposal to fix our immigration system because it does not address the challenges tech companies face, injects more bureaucratic dysfunction, and removes employers as the best judge of the employee merits they need to succeed and grow the U.S. economy." Garfield argues that the tech industry cannot find enough STEM-skilled Americans to fill open positions and that U.S. immigration policy "stops us from keeping the best and brightest innovators here in the U.S. and instead we lose out to our overseas competitors."
H1B.... (Score:1)
What Would We Have To Pay Programmers? (Score:4, Insightful)
If we couldn't outsource their jobs (and actually get them done, which is a problem with outsourcing) and we couldn't import cheap labor from overseas, we'd have to pay programmers over $200K/year. And that would be terrible, because
Oh. Never mind.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Someone close to me makes over $200k salary programming in Silicon Valley. And quite frankly she is worth every penny of it. She gets the job done, works normal hours which means the boss can walk into her office and actually chat with her rather than having to get out of bed at 3am to talk to someone on the other side of the world, and I suspect she gets 10 times the work done versus her juniors in other countries.
Conflict of interest (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
And? (Score:2)
Whatever this guy takes in his hands fails or even worse - endangers others. 100 % system failure and no "checks and balances" for this situation built-in.
Bummer!
Source (Score:4, Funny)
Last I checked the plan was to replace (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Come to Europe... (Score:2)
Plenty of opportunities here. And no Trump.
We do have crazies too, mind you, so maybe avoid post-Brexit UK. Ireland is next door, and there are many beautiful places on the continent.
Re: (Score:1)
So much brainwashing. It hurts already to read such comments on FB posts, or Yahoo News comment section, but here, which is supposed to be a website for educated IT people
... dreadful.
Depends on what kind of immigrant (Score:2)
because not all immigrants are alike.
People bringing with them cold hard cash, and spending them in USA = boon for the economy
People bringing nothing, and actually sending whatever money they make back to their original country to feed their relatives back home = drain on the economy
People with skills who produce wealth = boon for the economy
People with no marketable skill who collect entitlements = drain on the economy
Re: (Score:2)
You are ignoring the social aspects. Male to female ratio for example.
Re: (Score:2)
Significant portion of immigrants have families they need to support and the money goes a lot further in
.
It's not a boom for the economy you dummy, they literally ship all the money over seas. Literally you have people coming over here, having better ways to take money for americans and give less back to the american people, the 1% elite take their cut, and the rest leaves your country.
They're literally deflating your quality of living, shipping some of it to another country, and giving more to the 1%.
Re: (Score:2)
Pay attention, you stupid cunt.
My grandfather came here from Sicily not knowing a word of English, and his only work experience was as a shepherd. A fucking shepherd. His son, my father, won a Bronze Star in WWII fighting with Merrill's Marauders. I have a PhD and made enough money to retire at 50. My wife came to the US from Eastern Europe knowing
Re: (Score:2)
because not all immigrants are alike.
People bringing with them cold hard cash, and spending them in USA = boon for the economy
People bringing nothing, and actually sending whatever money they make back to their original country to feed their relatives back home = drain on the economy
People with skills who produce wealth = boon for the economy
People with no marketable skill who collect entitlements = drain on the economy
In the 60's, when the US dropped all sane policies with PC ones, immigration law was changed from favoring immigrants likely to help the economy (ie skills based) with immigrants unlikely to help the economy (ie family based). We've seen the results and it is obvious to anyone to who looks around. California went from leading class infrastructure and quality of life to where we are today - hopeless infrastructure and mired in debt. Schools went from leading class to middling and worse. Huge steps backwa
BS detector just lit up like a Christmas tree (Score:4, Insightful)
It hurts their ability to grow the economy? Oh, boo hoo, they have to pay more for American workers.
If a handful of American salaries turns your project from a profit to a loss, you are running on razor-thin margins to begin with. Maybe your company should be doing something else instead.
On the other hand, if you're making a decent profit and just want more---get fucked. Public policy doesn't need to hand out special benefits to successful businesses. Right now, the middle class needs a little more help than the shareholders.
Real immigration means coming over here, making a life, and investing long-term in the well-being of this country. The H1B program isn't immigration; it's indentured servitude V2.0
Correct me if I'm wrong (Score:2)
but I'm pretty sure neither Trump nor any American citizen* has any issues with LEGAL Immigration. Go through the steps, do it right and we'll welcome you right in.
It's the illegal variety that we have issues with. Those people should be deported. Just like what would happen if I entered any other country illegally.
*Unless you're a member of the Klan or similar group.
Gee, what a surprise (Score:2)
But not his! (Score:2)
Economy.
Heard before (Score:3)
Has't this sort of thing been heard before?
Modern American politician : "The economy cannot survive without immigrants"
Ancient Greek politician : "Civilisation cannot survive without slavery"
More whining about their low wage worker supply (Score:2)
No sympathy here.
There are definitely times that there are some specialized skilled people that are amazing and can be used to advance the company further.
But that's like 1%. I mean do they literally stick their fingers in their ears and go lalalalala when someone points out like Disney hiring cheap outsourcing and forcing hired paid employees to train their replacements?
That's at all it is, they just want the bare minimum who can do the job they can get way cheaper since it's still better living standards