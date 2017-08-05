Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
GNOME GUI Programming Python Software

GNOME's Text Editor gedit 'No Longer Maintained', Needs New Developers (gnome.org) 79

Posted by EditorDavid from the core-applications dept.
AmiMoJo brings news about gedit, the default text editor for GNOME: In a post to the gedit mailing list, Sébastien Wilmet states that gedit is no longer maintained and asks "any developer interested to take over the maintenance of gedit?" Just in case you were considering it, he warns "BTW while the gedit core is written in C (with a bit of Objective-C for Mac OS X support), some plugins are written in Vala or Python. If you take over gedit maintenance, you'll need to deal with four programming languages (without counting the build system). The Python code is not compiled, so when doing refactorings in gedit core, good luck to port all the plugins (the Python code is also less "greppable" than C). At least with Vala there is a compiler, even if I would not recommend Vala."
Sébastien's comments were surrounded by a <rant-on-languages> tag, but they're still crying out for some serious discussion. Any Slashdot readers want to share their own insights on Python, some fond thoughts on gedit, or suggestions for maintaining a great piece of open source software?

GNOME's Text Editor gedit 'No Longer Maintained', Needs New Developers More | Reply

GNOME's Text Editor gedit 'No Longer Maintained', Needs New Developers

Comments Filter:

  • Use XeD [fossmint.com]. It is part of the Mint team XAPPS initiative [wikipedia.org] whose purpose is to maintain a set of basic end user desktop apps, such as text editor, image viewer, photo organizer, etc.

    I believe it's all part of maintaining a consistent user experience on Mint so that nothing you're used to about your preferred desktop experience/workflow gets changed/compromised, something that I really appreciate personally!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I don't know if I'm ready for such bleeding edge features as:

      View CVS changelogs

      For now, I'll stick to RCS changelogs, thank you!

  • use mcedit from midnight commander instead.

    • I don't like GNOME anything if I can help it, to be honest. I find myself using nano more than anything for simple text editing. If not TTY, then XFCE and GTK all the way.

  • Har. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    maintaining a great piece of open source software?

    It was ok once upon a time. It's a UI disaster now.

  • Good riddance... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Long live sublime text

  • Who uses it anyway? (Score:5, Funny)

    by TeknoHog ( 164938 ) on Saturday August 05, 2017 @10:59AM (#54946349) Homepage Journal
    I don't gedit.
  • Im sure Electron will handle it in snap package form. Excuse the horrible joke, but you know some snot-nosed, millennial developer will think it's a good idea.

  • Quick! Rewrite it in Rust! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Oh, no! Go will be it! Nonono! Scala! (and give it a browser front-end). In any case, it'll be deployed as Flatpack! No! As Unikernel!

    (In the meantime, /me uses vim and Emacs to about equal parts. Peace of mind, save when I'm force to edit something in the browser (right now, for example: that's why my /. posts end always somewhat grumpy).

  • Patience is a virtue (Score:4, Funny)

    by timlewis_atlanta ( 195776 ) on Saturday August 05, 2017 @11:12AM (#54946407) Homepage

    Just wait for systemd-geditd

  • Pluma (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Pluma is better anyway.

    • Re:Pluma (Score:4, Informative)

      by Misagon ( 1135 ) on Saturday August 05, 2017 @11:58AM (#54946621)

      For me, "Pluma" is the real gedit anyway.
      One of the first things when I upgraded from GNOME 2.0 to Mate was to add an alias. Too bad that it uses GTK+ 3.0 now though, with the crap scrollbar and the annoying smooth scrolling that can't be turned off.

      Pluma is still actively maintained, as is the core of both forks: GtkSourceView.
      The rest of GNOME 3's "gedit" is specific to GNOME 3. Let it die!

  • We all saw it coming... (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, 2017 @11:18AM (#54946443)

    A Slashdot commenter [slashdot.org] predicted the demise of gedit almost three years ago. The core of this argument was the following:

    Hipsters are killing open source projects left and right with their fucking awful UI changes.

    Just look at what happened to gedit [gnome.org]. It's a text editor that comes with GNOME.

    Gedit used to look like this: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/d/df/Gedit2261.png [wikimedia.org]

    It had a clean, usable, consistent UI. The major functionality was easily available, and the UI was extremely intuitive and efficient to use.

    The hipsters can't stand for usable software, of course. It needed to be "improved"!

    This is what gedit looks like more recently: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/e/ef/Gedit_3.11.92.png [wikimedia.org]

    I'm not joking. That's really what it looks like. Using it is even worse than it looks.

    Gedit's UI today is fucking awful.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Khyber ( 864651 )

      Wow, gedit went from usable to fucking touchscreen UI?

      I'm hoping he's quitting it because he got chewed out for this shit UI choice.

  • That's a problem I have seen many times. A developer has a favorite language, and when he is asked to develop something, he downloads the latest version of the compiler from git and here we go. Then you have to explain that no, we really can't ask the customers to install a 250 MB runtime just to run your small utility. And we really can't maintain something written in a programming language that changes every few months. Developing something in C++ is more pain than in many other languages, but maintaining

    • Agreed. Long gone are the days of small non-dependent programs. I tend to stay old school. My rewrite of the very ancient rand text editor is a 165 KB image and has dependencies on libc. No java, no python, no ... Does not have a builtin email client, and definitely cannot be used as an O/S. I think the few that have downloaded it like the bare bones approach of yesteryear.

  • Geany (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I've used Geany for years. Active development, lots of useful plugins, capable of being built with GTK2 or GTK3, etc.

  • Let it die (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This languages clusterfuck doesn't look maintainable. There are better text editors than gedit. There are too many of them anyway (as with anything in Linux). Also gedit is specific to gnome -- how should an application ever gain enough traction to be maintained for free by its user base if it is specific to Linux and to one particular desktop environment?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mikael ( 484 )

      The quickest way to make any applications unmanageable and create employee churn is to use as many languages as possible. Even the introduction of a scripting language, triples the complexity of the code. First there is the regular C++ code, then you need binding layer to map the internal variables to the script language, then there's the the script engine, the scripts themselves, unit tests for the scripts. This gets worse when other language engines like Java, QML, Python gets added. You end up with these

  • gedit has sure ticked me off (Score:3)

    by Trax3001BBS ( 2368736 ) on Saturday August 05, 2017 @11:47AM (#54946565) Homepage Journal

    He says using it for this post. I have a rather large hosts file. Using gedit I sorted it alphabetically and closed it without saving. It's now sorted.

  • Since this is likely to turn into a discussion of our favorite text editors, I have to say that I really like Notepadqq (http://notepadqq.altervista.org/wp/ [altervista.org]). It's inspired by Notepad++ and it feels very similar for those of us who do most of our work in Windows. Combine it with the Inconsolata font (http://levien.com/type/myfonts/inconsolata.html [levien.com]) and you can't go wrong.
  • With Atom being available and on more than just one platform why would someone care about gedit?

  • 4 languages (Score:4, Interesting)

    by steveha ( 103154 ) on Saturday August 05, 2017 @12:40PM (#54946807) Homepage

    gedit is written in C. There is a little bit of Objective-C for Mac OS X support. Then plugins are written in Vala or Python.

    Why is this rant-worthy? IMHO Python is a great choice for writing plugins. And for a while GNOME was pushing Vala so that is not a shock.

    Seems like Sebastien Wilmet is nakedly trying to encourage people to want gedit to die. After the language rant he says that helping gedit also helps some guy who sells gedit on the Mac. He also rants that gedit ought to be a super-thin shell around his new project Tepl, libraries for text editor features. This is a weird and barely-concealed agenda.

    I am not going to volunteer for this, but it's because I am busy, not because I am scared of a project with 4 languages.

  • Not surprising (Score:3)

    by qbast ( 1265706 ) on Saturday August 05, 2017 @01:17PM (#54947001)
    Writing Gtk-based applications is about as much fun as root canal without anesthesia. It is no wonder that popular open source apps are migrating to Qt.
  • I've been using gedit as a copy paste area since it first came out. For alt-tab and alt-tilde convenience, I like having a separate, barebones text editor with syntax highlighting from my main editor. I'll be sad if this project is abandoned, but I doubt it'll be rendered useless any time soon.

  • In a terminal ...

    Most if the time I have an IDE open anyway and don't need an extra 'text editor'.
    But I usually have a few terminals open, too.

    So I use what ever opens the file faster.

Slashdot Top Deals

It is the quality rather than the quantity that matters. - Lucius Annaeus Seneca (4 B.C. - A.D. 65)

Close