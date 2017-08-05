GNOME's Text Editor gedit 'No Longer Maintained', Needs New Developers (gnome.org) 79
AmiMoJo brings news about gedit, the default text editor for GNOME: In a post to the gedit mailing list, Sébastien Wilmet states that gedit is no longer maintained and asks "any developer interested to take over the maintenance of gedit?" Just in case you were considering it, he warns "BTW while the gedit core is written in C (with a bit of Objective-C for Mac OS X support), some plugins are written in Vala or Python. If you take over gedit maintenance, you'll need to deal with four programming languages (without counting the build system). The Python code is not compiled, so when doing refactorings in gedit core, good luck to port all the plugins (the Python code is also less "greppable" than C). At least with Vala there is a compiler, even if I would not recommend Vala."
Sébastien's comments were surrounded by a <rant-on-languages> tag, but they're still crying out for some serious discussion. Any Slashdot readers want to share their own insights on Python, some fond thoughts on gedit, or suggestions for maintaining a great piece of open source software?
Sébastien's comments were surrounded by a <rant-on-languages> tag, but they're still crying out for some serious discussion. Any Slashdot readers want to share their own insights on Python, some fond thoughts on gedit, or suggestions for maintaining a great piece of open source software?
Text Editors, Like Dinosaurs, Die for a Reason (Score:2)
It's not Microsoft or SCO who hurt Linux. (Score:1)
Long time Slashdot readers will know how it was always Microsoft, and then later on SCO, who were accused of causing harm to Linux distributions, and open source software in general.
Yet it's now becoming more and more apparent that it's not outside influences that are most harmful to Linux and open source, but rather it's the open source projects that destroy themselves by making idiotic and unwanted changes, which in turn causes the best users to flee to alternatives.
This gedit nonsense is just a small par
Re: (Score:1)
Use XeD (Score:2)
Use XeD [fossmint.com]. It is part of the Mint team XAPPS initiative [wikipedia.org] whose purpose is to maintain a set of basic end user desktop apps, such as text editor, image viewer, photo organizer, etc.
I believe it's all part of maintaining a consistent user experience on Mint so that nothing you're used to about your preferred desktop experience/workflow gets changed/compromised, something that I really appreciate personally!
Re: (Score:1)
I don't know if I'm ready for such bleeding edge features as:
View CVS changelogs
For now, I'll stick to RCS changelogs, thank you!
Re:get rid of that crap (Score:5, Insightful)
If I took over this project I'd rip all that shit out and simply use Lua for everything. Developers are so stupid.
And now you have five programming languages in gedit [xkcd.com].
mcedit (Score:2)
use mcedit from midnight commander instead.
Re: mcedit (Score:3)
Har. (Score:1)
maintaining a great piece of open source software?
It was ok once upon a time. It's a UI disaster now.
Good riddance... (Score:1)
Long live sublime text
Re: (Score:3)
Who uses it anyway? (Score:5, Funny)
Don't worry (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Providing one counts only PCs
Quick! Rewrite it in Rust! (Score:1)
Oh, no! Go will be it! Nonono! Scala! (and give it a browser front-end). In any case, it'll be deployed as Flatpack! No! As Unikernel!
(In the meantime,
/me uses vim and Emacs to about equal parts. Peace of mind, save when I'm force to edit something in the browser (right now, for example: that's why my /. posts end always somewhat grumpy).
Re: Quick! Rewrite it in Rust! (Score:3)
Patience is a virtue (Score:4, Funny)
Just wait for systemd-geditd
Re: (Score:3)
Meh, Emacs had a daemon decades ago, and a built-in OS.
Wait... Could we use Emacs as an init system too? It's got a heavyweight scripting system and even a half way usable editor.
Re:Patience is a virtue (Score:4, Interesting)
Wait... Could we use Emacs as an init system too? It's got a heavyweight scripting system and even a half way usable editor.
The short answer is yes. Even some years ago there were several pages on the practice. However, it's a dumb idea, because you need a static emacs. It's better to use sysvinit (or busybox, or whatever) for init, and just use emacs as the shell if you must.
Re: (Score:3)
Fairly certain systemd is about to completely re-write emacs from scratch as a systemd service. It's vital for init sequence.
Re:Open Source problem (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
The examples you give are terrible. The reason these programs are not being made anymore is mostly that nobody was using them. Dropping support for gedit is more akin to Microsoft dropping support for Notepad. While I don't think Notepad is all that great, it is used very widely. While I think the wording of the GP statement makes it an obvious troll, I think he has a point. You see a lot of churn in some Linux distributions, where programs and important subsystems are frequently replaced by others which ar
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, MSPaint is being discontinued and people still love it.
Then again, MS broke it in Windows 7 and literally never fixed it since then. Go ahead, zoom 2x or higher, and try and adjust the canvas size by shrinking it inward. The second you let go, it actually shrinks further in.
Also, Microsoft discontinues SUPPORT of products before they even discontinue them. Everything has to be Office 365. Got Office 2010? It'll work with CRM 2016. Except it won't, because you need the CRM Plugin for Outlook which
Re: (Score:2)
Your post is one of the best proofs that we need the moderation "+1: Sarcastic but true"
Pluma (Score:1)
Pluma is better anyway.
Re:Pluma (Score:4, Informative)
For me, "Pluma" is the real gedit anyway.
One of the first things when I upgraded from GNOME 2.0 to Mate was to add an alias. Too bad that it uses GTK+ 3.0 now though, with the crap scrollbar and the annoying smooth scrolling that can't be turned off.
Pluma is still actively maintained, as is the core of both forks: GtkSourceView.
The rest of GNOME 3's "gedit" is specific to GNOME 3. Let it die!
Re: (Score:2)
We all saw it coming... (Score:3, Informative)
A Slashdot commenter [slashdot.org] predicted the demise of gedit almost three years ago. The core of this argument was the following:
Re: (Score:2)
Wow, gedit went from usable to fucking touchscreen UI?
I'm hoping he's quitting it because he got chewed out for this shit UI choice.
nothing new (Score:1)
That's a problem I have seen many times. A developer has a favorite language, and when he is asked to develop something, he downloads the latest version of the compiler from git and here we go. Then you have to explain that no, we really can't ask the customers to install a 250 MB runtime just to run your small utility. And we really can't maintain something written in a programming language that changes every few months. Developing something in C++ is more pain than in many other languages, but maintaining
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. Long gone are the days of small non-dependent programs. I tend to stay old school. My rewrite of the very ancient rand text editor is a 165 KB image and has dependencies on libc. No java, no python, no
... Does not have a builtin email client, and definitely cannot be used as an O/S. I think the few that have downloaded it like the bare bones approach of yesteryear.
Geany (Score:1)
I've used Geany for years. Active development, lots of useful plugins, capable of being built with GTK2 or GTK3, etc.
Let it die (Score:1)
This languages clusterfuck doesn't look maintainable. There are better text editors than gedit. There are too many of them anyway (as with anything in Linux). Also gedit is specific to gnome -- how should an application ever gain enough traction to be maintained for free by its user base if it is specific to Linux and to one particular desktop environment?
Re: (Score:2)
The quickest way to make any applications unmanageable and create employee churn is to use as many languages as possible. Even the introduction of a scripting language, triples the complexity of the code. First there is the regular C++ code, then you need binding layer to map the internal variables to the script language, then there's the the script engine, the scripts themselves, unit tests for the scripts. This gets worse when other language engines like Java, QML, Python gets added. You end up with these
gedit has sure ticked me off (Score:3)
He says using it for this post. I have a rather large hosts file. Using gedit I sorted it alphabetically and closed it without saving. It's now sorted.
My favorite editor - Notepadqq (Score:1)
Why bother with Atom available? (Score:2)
4 languages (Score:4, Interesting)
gedit is written in C. There is a little bit of Objective-C for Mac OS X support. Then plugins are written in Vala or Python.
Why is this rant-worthy? IMHO Python is a great choice for writing plugins. And for a while GNOME was pushing Vala so that is not a shock.
Seems like Sebastien Wilmet is nakedly trying to encourage people to want gedit to die. After the language rant he says that helping gedit also helps some guy who sells gedit on the Mac. He also rants that gedit ought to be a super-thin shell around his new project Tepl, libraries for text editor features. This is a weird and barely-concealed agenda.
I am not going to volunteer for this, but it's because I am busy, not because I am scared of a project with 4 languages.
Not surprising (Score:3)
Use well maintained alternatives (Score:2)
Emacs and/or Vim.
sad face (Score:2)
I use vi ... (Score:2)
In a terminal
...
Most if the time I have an IDE open anyway and don't need an extra 'text editor'.
But I usually have a few terminals open, too.
So I use what ever opens the file faster.