Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
GNOME GUI Programming Python Software

GNOME's Text Editor gedit 'No Longer Maintained', Needs New Developers (gnome.org) 33

Posted by EditorDavid from the core-applications dept.
AmiMoJo brings news about gedit, the default text editor for GNOME: In a post to the gedit mailing list, Sébastien Wilmet states that gedit is no longer maintained and asks "any developer interested to take over the maintenance of gedit?" Just in case you were considering it, he warns "BTW while the gedit core is written in C (with a bit of Objective-C for Mac OS X support), some plugins are written in Vala or Python. If you take over gedit maintenance, you'll need to deal with four programming languages (without counting the build system). The Python code is not compiled, so when doing refactorings in gedit core, good luck to port all the plugins (the Python code is also less "greppable" than C). At least with Vala there is a compiler, even if I would not recommend Vala."
Sébastien's comments were surrounded by a <rant-on-languages> tag, but they're still crying out for some serious discussion. Any Slashdot readers want to share their own insights on Python, some fond thoughts on gedit, or suggestions for maintaining a great piece of open source software?

GNOME's Text Editor gedit 'No Longer Maintained', Needs New Developers More | Reply

GNOME's Text Editor gedit 'No Longer Maintained', Needs New Developers

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

I find you lack of faith in the forth dithturbing. - Darse ("Darth") Vader

Close