The NSA Intercepted Microsoft's Windows Bug Reports (schneier.com) 7
Bruce Schneier writes on his security blog: Back in 2013, Der Spiegel reported that the NSA intercepts and collects Windows bug reports... "When Tailored Access Operations selects a computer somewhere in the world as a target and enters its unique identifiers (an IP address, for example) into the corresponding database, intelligence agents are then automatically notified any time the operating system of that computer crashes and its user receives the prompt to report the problem to Microsoft... this passive access to error messages provides valuable insights into problems with a targeted person's computer and, thus, information on security holes that might be exploitable for planting malware or spyware on the unwitting victim's computer..."
The article talks about the (limited) value of this information with regard to specific target computers, but I have another question: how valuable would this database be for finding new zero-day Windows vulnerabilities to exploit?
The article talks about the (limited) value of this information with regard to specific target computers, but I have another question: how valuable would this database be for finding new zero-day Windows vulnerabilities to exploit?
Well, sure. (Score:2)
I suppose this is "news", but I also suppose it should have been (and for many, was) assumed. And I'll bet the NSA and the foreign equivalents are not the only ones that thought of this obvious source...
Re: (Score:2)
Deduplication works miracles on repetitive data. If there was ever a source of repetitive data, Microsoft crashes are it.