Cisco Meraki Loses Customer Data in Engineering Gaffe

Cisco has admitted to losing customer data during a configuration change its enginners applied to its Meraki cloud managed IT service. From a report: Specific data uploaded to Cisco Meraki before 11:20 am PT last Thursday was deleted after engineers created an erroneous policy in a configuration change to its US object storage service, Cisco admitted on Friday. The company did say that the issue has been fixed, and while the error will not affect network operations in most cases, it admitted the faulty policy "but will be an inconvenience as some of your data may have been lost." Cisco hasn't said how many of its 140,000+ Meraki customers have been affected. The deleted data includes custom floor plans, logos, enterprise apps and voicemail greetings found on users' dashboard, systems manager and phones. The engineering team was working over the weekend to find out whether the data can be recovered and potentially build tools so that customers can find out what data has been lost.
For the $ they charge they can't afford backups?
From the sound of it, Once people tell what is missing they can get it restored. But I figure it is hard for them to do a mass fix, because on how much the data is being used. Sure I bet Cisco could had done something better. But what do you expect when you purchase a big company to do this type of work.
For anything important that you're not willing to lose: if you don't back up your own data *before* you upload it to the cloud, you assume a risk. Sure it would be nice if Cisco or any other cloud provider keeps backups because these things happen. But no one cares about your data as much as you do. If you act like you care about it, then events like this amount to a minor inconvenience.
Shit happens. Plan for it.
The problem is too many people out side of IT, don't have the skills to backup the data. Even just copying the files onto a separate drive, is often witch craft to them, yes even in 2017.
Cloud is bad? (Score:2)
I see cloud services like air travel. Statically it is the safest way to go. However when there is a problem it is a really big deal. Then you combine putting your data in someone else hand, creates all kinds of fear.
However, the real problem that I see, is people using cloud services where they really shouldn't be doing so. If you have the money for a data center and the data you are working with is very customized for your company. Going with a cloud solution usually brings more pain then reward.
However
What's a 'Cisco Meraki'? What's a 'cloud managed IT service'? Can we get these described with real words, and not marketing babble?
I don't know, my eyes read it as "Cisco Meerkat" for a split second when I first read the headline.
That's why you don't trust members of the mongoose family to look after your data.
Meraki is a product-line of Cisco's. Saying, "Cisco Meraki," is like saying, "Chevrolet Impala."
"Cloud-managed IT service," is a bit oversimplified but not greatly so for anyone that knows how Meraki products work. Imagine all of your managed switches, routers, WAPs, etc connecting not to your own infrastructure for centralized management, but to Cisco's infrastructure for remote-centralized management. You log in to Cisco's Meraki website and do your config changes there through a GUI instead of SSHing or otherwise consoling-in to a switch locally or using something like Prime running on your own servers.
"Cloud-managed IT service," is also not especially strong marketing-speak when you consider the definition of "cloud" as someone else's server, as we've been using the term for the better part of a decade on Slashdot and elsewhere. Given how many different disparate IT functions Meraki can potentially do, "IT service," as in network infrastructure aspects of IT, is probably the furthest one can nail it down.
Either way though, if you've been paying attention to Cisco's products then you probably have some inkling of what the Meraki product-line does or how it works.
What's a 'Cisco Meraki'? What's a 'cloud managed IT service'? Can we get these described with real words, and not marketing babble?
If you don't know what that name means, it means you are not in the IT field and it shouldn't concern you.
Someone Else's Server (Score:2)
And this is what happens when you entrust your data to someone else's server.
I have exactly one meraki switch that's slated for replacement, I got it very cheap, but had I realized exactly what was entailed in using it I would never have bought it in the first place. I guess I like having entirely local control for my network infrastructure. Even if I can't afford Catalyst, those Linksys-derived SG-series small business switches would probably be better than Meraki if only so that I don't have to pay a su
In my case (Score:1)
They lost the floor plans graphics as well as the Captive portal Splash Pages HTML files.
Took me half an hour to fix. TBH, it's not so bad, the new templates for the splash pages look more modern .
The only cloud provider I need (Score:1)
is a McDonnell Douglas F-15E. (Sorry, I'm never going to call it Boeing.)
Im fully capable of losing my own data. (Score:2)
But seriously that is one of the problems with cloud providers is accountability if something does go wrong. There was a pretty bad outage on amazons s3 services due to an employee fuckup as well. At least when companies ran their own servers the outage would generally only affect that one company instead of hundreds or thousands.
