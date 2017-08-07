The No-GPS Road Trip (popularmechanics.com) 116
Ezra Dyer, a reporter at Popular Mechanics, decided to ditch the GPS system he has on his car and the mapping service on his phone to see how hard it could be to go to North Carolina from his home, Louisville, Kentucky. He shares his experience: I begin downtown, by the river. It seems that if I get on 32 East, I can find Route 150 toward Tennessee. It takes about one block for my plan to fall apart. The street I'm on dead-ends and forces me onto a seemingly parallel road that soon wanders off at an angle. I discover that there's the fancy, Kentucky Derby side of Louisville, but also the Thorobred Lounge gentleman's club side. Somehow, I blunder onto Interstate 264, a ring road, where the exit numbers indicate that I'm at least ten miles from where I thought I was. And yet, it works out. See, this is the way you used to do it. You keep driving. I exit for Route 32 and settle in for a long drive east. I aim to make it to Knoxville by dinner without having any real idea of whether that's possible. It doesn't help that my atlas crams all of Kentucky onto two pages, printed with fonts evidently developed by those calligraphers who can write the Magna Carta on a piece of capellini. So I stop at a gas station to buy a local map. There are none to be found, so I pull into the next gas station. Then a third. In my mind's eye, there are metal racks at every gas station, over near the door, stocked with maps. Well, those don't exist anymore. I don't know when they disappeared, but they're gone. "Try Walmart," says one cashier, as if I could find it. About an hour in, I'm in traffic-clogged strip-mall hell, stoplights to the horizon. The upside is that I have no concept of time. Instead of compulsively checking a screen to anguish over my plight, I drive. I'm curiously peaceful. I can't do anything about the traffic, so I exist in it, placid. And eventually it gives way, the stoplights dissipating into lush Kentucky countryside. The Defender is happy to amble along at 55 mph, so amble I do, down to Route 150 toward the Tennessee border. Read the full story here.
Uh.... (Score:2, Insightful)
REI (Score:2)
REI still hawks and provides a course on using a compass. They charge quite a bit for it and push it pretty hard in all their emails.
But the REI stores don't carry paper Topo navigation maps anymore. All the store help knows is "get a Garmin".
Good Idea (Score:2)
Although I do all my road trips mostly using my phone maps, I always carry an atlas of the U.S. when driving and have had to use it at times when I visited some small cities far from the highway and had to go on to new destinations I could not look up...
Re: (Score:2)
That's basically how I still do all my road trips. Get out the paper maps!
I almost never use GPS on my phone because I have very little data plan. (actually I have a decent data plan, but I share it with my wife, and she uses 90% of it up in the first week of every month).
It's nice to get out of a bind, but if I'm planning a trip, I do it the same way I always have. I look at a map (nowadays on a computer) before I leave. Memorise my route- and leave.
If I have to make more than a dozen turns on unfamiliar roads, I'll print off, or hand write the directions down. You'll be sur
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You seem to be happy with maps, but if you want, you can install Here We Go maps on your phone for free, and download the areas you want for offline use. I've used it in Europe and it was very useful. Google Maps will also cache for offline use, but when I first tried it it was buggy and Here worked so that's what I stick with.
Waze, for the traffic around me, would be worth upgrading my data plan for
;)
Re: (Score:2)
When? (Score:2)
...did a road trip become rocket science that requires a computer?
Oh. My. God! (Score:5, Funny)
No GPS, only maps? Are you insane? THAT'S A SUICIDE MISSION!
Re: (Score:3)
Only if you're a pair of females (one a man-hater, the other one with very poor man-choosing skills) on the run from the law in SoCal/AZ.
If only (Score:4, Insightful)
there was some kinda of paper navigation tool you could fold up and keep in the glove box. Or perhaps even a book of said previous things.....
Re:If only (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
We used to buy the Thomas Guide [wikipedia.org] for our local region every few years. We might only need it once or twice a year, but on those occasions it was indispensable.
Really, the main difference between then and now is - back then, you needed to pull over to consult the map. It was slightly inconvenient, but not a particularly big deal.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't forget the compass, watch, sextant and sight reduction tables...
How can they live? (Score:2)
Not that long ago (a bit more than a decade or so) Cars didn't have GPS. Long before we had them at all, I used to drive regularly from Detroit to DC and Texas. I could even make it back from those destinations!
:O
When I moved from Detroit to CA, I planned my route with maps and drove based on my instructions with maps as a backup. I can tell East from West by looking at the Sun, so I can tell if I'm going the right direction. All of this stuff used to be 2nd nature to people. Now I have to read about
Re: (Score:2)
The biggest thing is that maps don't have traffic info, which can be fantastic. Also new construction.
Also, there are some really funky interchanges, like near me there is this weird interchange where 4 highways and two local streets come together in a very small area and it's actually a bit difficult to make out on a map and see how to get through it and end up on the right road at the end. Turn by turn usually saves me having to take the next exit and come try again when I see that I misunderstood the m
Re: (Score:2)
Who uses a map to navigate an interchange? That is what signs are for.
Re: (Score:2)
Even an updated GPS or siri can send you down an out road or to a restaurant that's closed. Happens to me enough that I don't use it unless I'm really unfamiliar with the area.
Re: (Score:1)
Reminds me of the Asimov story "The Feeling of Power" in which multiplication can really be done by hand
:)
Cross country trip (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I drove from east coast to west coast several times before people could buy GPS systems, let alone use smart phones. I can't believe people already think that would be anything special or news worthy. I know people that won't get in their cars without their smart phones because "what if something happened?" The ONLY time I ever needed to call someone because of a car problem I had to pull over and walk a quarter mile to a gas station.... OH THE HUMANITY!
No, I'm not a Luddite - I get the value of Waze and
People in the NC/TN mountains do this a lot (Score:2)
Has everyone become so dependent upon GPS now? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That said, I find it pretty easy to get anywhere wi
Re: (Score:2)
... You'd be amazed at how much you can accomplish when you can offload the mundane details to your electronic servants.
...
I'm not saying don't use 'em. I am saying, try to keep the skills you may otherwise lose if you *only* use 'em.
Re: (Score:3)
Speaking of 'paid for itself'. Just a couple of months ago I was on a trip with someone in a rental car. He was driving, and is one of those 'GPS knows everything' types. Anyway, we're driving along and the GPS says 'keep left'. I said, 'you need to exit to the right'. He listens to the GPS. Happened two more times. We get to our destination and he is gloating about how the GPS was right and I was wrong. I say 'just wait'.
About a month later he calls me up - he is irate because he got a bill from th
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
True story. Me and a buddy were going to his favorite strip club in the city he grew up in. He needed to get his SD card from another friend's GPS so he could get the address in his GPS, then drove there. Had a good time.
When we're trying to leave, he was plugging in home to the GPS, and while it was figuring out what the hell to do, I told him to just take a right out of the parking lot (which would take us east) then then keep right around the parking lot (two more rights), and a final right when we got
Re: (Score:2)
Awhile back, a friend was trying to find some place he'd been as a kid. Naturally, he consulted his GPS, and we hadn't even gotten on the highway before it steered us wrong. We got on the highway, and got in the right area, but then it kept steering us one way, then told us we were going the wrong way! We found the right place only because my friend thought something looked familiar and turned on the right street. The GPS never did get it right.
I wouldn't ditch the cellphone... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I had a tire blowout, which I hadn't noticed until I saw my tire go flying off into the field.
What kind of vehicle was it? I'm curious if it had that good of a suspension, run flats, or you're just that inattentive of a driver. If it's the latter, then I'm glad I'm on the opposite coast.
Re: (Score:2)
What kind of vehicle was it?
1999 Pontiac Grand Prix. I never had a tire blow out before. I was wondering what the knocking sound was. That's when I noticed the front passenger tire going off into the field.
Re: (Score:1)
It's pretty rare since radials became common. I was driving the first time I was ever in a car that had a blow out and was in my teens. I was pretty sure of what it was and between the noise, and the way it caused the car to handle, I pulled over right away to check it. I can't say there was ever a time in my life that I would hear a noise I didn't know coming from my car that I would keep driven. I suppose if Godzilla was chasing me I'd keep going. Other than something crazy or life threatening, it tends t
Re: (Score:2)
Your tire blew out, and you noticed NO difference in the handling or performance of your vehicle, until you saw the tire fly off your vehicle?
Knocking sound.
Also, how does a 47 year old man survive to the age of 47 and not know how to put a fucking spare tire on his car?
I had no jack.
Re: (Score:2)
I had no jack.
Really no wing or screw jack say under the spare in that thing? Strange....
Re: (Score:2)
Really no wing or screw jack say under the spare in that thing? Strange....
The Pontiac Grand Prix was my father's old car. I wasn't surprised that the jack wasn't missing. My father probably had it in his tool shed.
Re: (Score:2)
Your tire blew out, and you noticed NO difference in the handling or performance of your vehicle, until you saw the tire fly off your vehicle?
I briefly drove a Pontiac LeMans (I would call it the Pontiac LeMon). The last few decades of the Pontiac were a really bad decade for Pontiacs. They were so bad, they ALWAYS felt like you were driving with a flat tyre. No car brand ever had a steeper fall from grace than Pontiac that once upon a time made some nice cars.
Re: (Score:2)
The only problem with this idea is this.. If you don't know where you are and what direction is which, a Road Atlas is useless. Just knowing that you are "somewhere on I-80 and the ground is hilly" is going to be a problem without a bit more information. Not to mention you kind of need to know how to read a paper map that doesn't automatically adjust to point in the direction you are traveling.
Of course, you *could* ask one of the drivers milling a truck stop about where you are and which way is north, but
Re: (Score:2)
Been in situations not entirely unlike that. Its still not rocket surgery. You get back in the car, you drive five or ten miles until you see a sign for a town. Usually you will go thru an intersection somewhere, glance at the sings for the cross streets, and see what the road you are on is called. Most often this indicate N/S/E/W, ie "North US11" Once you have collected some of these details you pull off and consult the map figure out where you are.
Usually this won't happen to you on something like I-8
GPS causes brain damage /s (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Meh, "North" is only important if you are using the technology that the GPS displaced - the compass. I'm not too worried about people losing their ability to read maps, because any permanent loss of GPS is likely to be accompanied by massive societal upheaval and starvation. Reading road-maps will be the least of our problems.
Re: (Score:3)
Meh, "North" is only important if you are using the technology that the GPS displaced - the compass.
Look everyone, millennials thinks GPS replaces compasses.
if only there were a way to tell which direction was north without some sort of device....
Re: (Score:2)
accompanied by massive societal upheaval and starvation
See that is where I'd want to be able to read a map. Maybe not a road map but I'd want to know where the large areas of unbroken forest are, rivers, lakes, and streams within them, etc. Maybe which direction the more sizeable population centers are so I could avoid those places.
Being able to use a map and compass seems pretty useful in your post apocalyptic situ. If you are trying to ride it out anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
...which direction is North.
I think it's to the left, isn't it?
Darwin in action (Score:2)
Oh Millennials, you are so funny (Score:1)
Imagine, no cell phone either and if you broke down on the road, having to walk to find a pay phone (which no longer exists)
Yeah, this was reality less than 20 years ago. wow, Millennials, the generation more out of touch with the past faster than any previous generation in existence. This goes along with the guy who "found" "free tv" using an antenna the other week.
If shit every really does hit the fan and we start living in a post-apocalyptic world where tech no longer works, Millennials will be the firs
other articles (Score:5, Funny)
Check out the other articles in this series:
"Going to a Restaurant Without Consulting Yelp: Can It Be Done?"
and
"Watching a TV Show without an Aggregate Review Score: One Man's Odyssey"
True think-pieces for our age
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Deal
Mandatory Life Skills (Score:1)
Was one of the first alpha testers of GPS (Score:1)
A long time ago, I was one of the first alpha testers of car-mounted GPS, along with dashboard radio and directions.
After doing this for a couple of years, finding they froze when you went skiing and all that, I realized it was just a pain in the butt, and changed my driving from fun with the radio on and the top down to worry and stress.
So, at the end of the program, I turned it in, and never used GPS while driving ever again.
It's way better this way. Only serfs become slaves to their tools.
TripTik (Score:5, Interesting)
Back in the 80s my family moved over a thousand miles away for dad to go to school. We were AAA members, and my parents visited the local AAA and got a TripTik. It seems they still have them (at least in name - seems to be an app or something now), but back then it was a linear map that was bound at the top. You would flip through the pages and the roadway you were to take was always oriented up / down along the paper. They would custom build it for you, inserting the appropriate sheets into the booklet, to get you to your destination. Then of course you could follow it backwards for the return trip. I remember they even manually highlighted the route, and would mark areas of construction on the map. They would also show points of interest and good places to stop.
Here are some pictures (random sources off the internet that match what I remember):
https://img0.etsystatic.com/00... [etsystatic.com]
Fold out detail:
https://yearofadventure.files.... [wordpress.com]
Here's one that's been stamped marking an area where delays might occur:
http://4.bp.blogspot.com/_-2gf... [blogspot.com]
For young people and forgetful old fogies (Score:2)
Re:For young people and forgetful old fogies (Score:4, Insightful)
So you do the same thing you should be doing with your phone: you pull over, put the car in park, and pour over the maps until you figure it out.
If you think it's tough in a car, try doing it in a plane sometime. In that case pulling over is not such a trivial task.
Please. (Score:2)
This is ridiculous - something a twentysomething writer would come up with, thinking he was being clever. Map-making was, and is, a thing - only the medium has changed. Detailed maps have been plentiful and easy to come by far longer than I've been alive.
We used to do road trips sans GPS every summer. Sure, you might take a wrong turn occasionally... but GPS-enabled maps are not infallible. On more than one occasion, I've had Waze direct me down a road which didn't go through. Heck, I've had Google Maps tel
Re: (Score:2)
"When I was a young whippersnapper..." Re:Please. (Score:2)
Indeed. I used paper maps all the time for about 3 decades. Might as well write about "life before cars" or "what's it like to be a cowboy". In this case you don't even have to try it yourself, just ask us fogies, we're still here!
I do have an odd little "lost" story, though. Once on a lone biz trip to Washington DC area I decided to do some sight-seeing. On my way back to my motel, I ended up lost as my
Re: (Score:2)
There were rows and rows of long dinner tables with appetizers on them ready to be eaten, but NO PEOPLE! I kept walking around looking for a person, anybody, but came up empty. It was like a ghost-town with hungry ghosts.
Makes me think of "Spirited Away"... probably a good thing you didn't eat the food.
;-)
Big freaking deal (Score:1)
Sad state of affairs.. (Score:2)
Seriously. With the proliferation and addiction of cellphones, cheap gps and mobile internet, I'm honestly surprised anybody even knows how to read a map anymore.
This is a good experience for the lot of you. Next time, get you a nice up-to-date atlas and plan your trip ahead of time. This sort of thing should be a requirement for high school graduation.
Don't let your analog skills diminish to the point that you are relearning the basics again. We are all spoiled with always connected internet access, cheap
Re: (Score:2)
you can decorate your walls with it! (Score:2)
Does he want a prize? (Score:2)
roadtrip 101 (Score:3)
Around 2000, I spent over a month one summer driving around the US with camping gear, a stack of AAA maps, AAA books for each state listing campgrounds, and no plan other than to see interesting things like national parks. I drove around 10,000 miles. Most mornings, I spread out a map on the picnic table and figured out where to go that day and where I would be able to sleep or shop if necessary. No GPS and a basic analog/digital cell phone that kind of worked (analog, $0.69/minute roaming) in most non-mountain areas. It was an unforgettable experience. It's a shame if newer travelers are unable to experience some of these things.
As the driver found out, USA atlas with 1-2 pages per state should be in the toolkit purely as a backup map. AAA still has good state-level paper maps that are usable for everything except in-city driving and are good for trip planning even with a GPS.
On most trips, I still try to carry the state-level maps and usually use them a couple of times for something. I have yet to see a good way on a small-screen phone or GPS to answer questions like "how far away is the coast," or "how much out of our way would it be to go to that town" or "what's the next sizable town within 2 miles of the road we are on," which a glance at a paper map answers. GPS will tell you the closest town but it may be way off your route.
I do think GPS has been a big benefit for safety. Reading maps while driving was never safe but often necessary before GPS.
Re: (Score:2)
Can't even get from home to the highway? (Score:2)
Back in my day (Score:2)
Back in my day I didn't have GPS or cell phones. I did field service for point of sale systems going to mom and pop stores all of the southeast in tiny little towns. I was usually given directions by my boss that were similar to a Larry the Cable guy skit.I had no problem reading a map, changing the am radio station, shifting gears, drinking a beer, while smoking a cigarette. Kids today just can't multitask.
No, it's not (Score:1)
See, this is the way you used to do it. You keep driving.
This is not how you used to do it. This is what you do now because GPS will update for you. If you're using a map, then you pull over and find the road you're on or ask someone. In the worst case you keep driving until you find a cross road that is on the map too.
You may keep driving if you have decent sense of direction and know that you can get back on your route. But obviously this person was not capable of that. And you certainly don't decide to get a map while your already lost. Hell, I still keep an
Are you kidding me? (Score:2)
Look, I love technology as much as the next guy (possibly much more when the next guy isn't on slashdot), but... I mean... really?
Roads and cars do not need GPS to function. They have existed in more-or-less the same form for decades and have not really changed since GPS became mainstream.
I usually absolutely disagree with alarmists that say technology is going to "ruin" people, but seriously, if people consider being able to drive your car to a different state without GPS to be "an accomplishment", I think
Welcome Centers (Score:2)
--
JimFive
The problem is not GPS itself, but slavish devotio (Score:2)
I use GPS apps a lot - but not so much for directions. Or sometimes I use them to find where something else, but then I do a lot of my own navigation to get there because I have a better idea of a route I want to take than the app does...
There are all kinds of stories of people following GPS directions to do crazy things, but there's an even bigger problem of following directions where it's not a huge problem, just sub-optimal when just glancing at the map would quickly have let you choose a better immediat
Using maps (Score:2)
Perhaps the Popular Mechanics reporter is just showing what happens when previously common skills are allowed to atrophy in favor of new convenient tools. This is a common occurrence, e.g., driving a stick shift.
I still remember planning out cross-country road trips using just a road atlas. I wrote down turn-by-turn instructions along with mileage hints that I would use by mentally keeping track of the last odometer reading (back when my odometer showed tenths of miles). Because I had to actually keep al
back in the day of just printed maps from goolge + (Score:2)
back in the day of just printed maps from google + map books.
I was on a trip at hit big traffic and had to look at an map with limited detail of the area to get off and go though a few local roads to get back on the other side of the backup (car cash + road work + big event + under sized highway) the other way going into the work zone was like an 2-3+ mile jam. Later in the trip I missed the right way at an ramp split and had to ask at an gas station down the road on how to get to my destination (ended be
Holistic approach (Score:2)
I use the holistic approach. Surely someone else is going where I'm going so I follow them
:)
I Did That... (Score:2)
...for decades. I'm 70. It works, but it sucks. Basically you have to read the make, MEMORIZE your turns, and then go. On interstates, that'll take you a long ways, but in town? Forget it, you're going to have to stop after a while and memorize the next set of turns if it goes on too long. Then of course there's the question of whether this is the right turn or is it the interesection that is 200 feet up the road. Signs? Signs? We don't need no steekin' signs.... yes we do, but if they're the
As Confucius said (Score:1)
the route is the goal
:-) Nuff said
He is missing an important tool (Score:2)
The problem with maps (Score:2)
I'm old enough that I have used maps. Reading them is the easy part. the hard part is getting the !@#$ things folded up and put back in the glove box. Nobody I knew ever managed to do that right!
Ever lost GPS Signal? (Score:2)
Typical guy problem (Score:2)
A girl just asks for directions.
2017 US Road Atlas... (Score:2)
$13.46 from Amazon Prime.