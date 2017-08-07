Google Grapples With Fallout After Employee Slams Diversity Efforts (npr.org) 89
An anonymous reader shares a report from NPR: In a 3,300-word document that has been shared across Google's internal networks, an engineer at the company wrote that "biological causes" are part of the reason women aren't represented equally in its tech departments and leadership. The document also cited "men's higher drive for status." The engineer's criticism of Google's attempts to improve gender and racial diversity has prompted two Google executives to rebut the lengthy post, which accused the company of creating an "ideological echo chamber" and practicing discrimination. Wide sharing of the document has highlighted struggles with gender equality and the wage gap in the tech industry and particularly at Google, which was sued by the federal government earlier this year for refusing to share compensation amounts and other data.
But in contrast, the document's author -- whose identity hasn't been publicly released but who claims to work at the company's Mountain View, Calif., headquarters -- accused Google of having "a politically correct monoculture that maintains its hold by shaming dissenters into silence." Not enough has been done, the engineer said, to encourage a diversity of viewpoints and ideologies at Google. The author also faulted the company for offering mentoring and other opportunities to its employees based on gender or race. The engineer began the document by stating, "I value diversity and inclusion, am not denying that sexism exists, and don't endorse using stereotypes." The message ended with a similar sentiment -- but with the added notion, "Stereotypes are much more accurate and responsive to new information than the [company's] training suggests." In addition to the responses made from Google's VP of Diversity, Integrity and Governance, Danielle Brown, former engineer Yonatan Zunger, and Google VP of Engineering Ari Balogh, senior developer Sarah Mei wrote: "This guy almost certainly thinks of himself as a 'computer scientist,' but he does exactly what you're not supposed to do as a scientist. He draws a conclusion favorable to his ego, and then works backwards from there, constructing an argument to justify it. [...] This google dude literally works at the company that made it _trivially easy_ to locate relevant social science research."
They should, instead, deal with the fallout for having a moronic position like a VP of Diversity, Integrity and Governance.
Google have made a shit-ton of money while focusing efforts on improving diversity, integrity and governance. It might not appeal to your bigotry, but it appeals to their top and bottom lines.
VP of Diversity, Integrity and Governance AKA Social Justice Warrior
It's not a job, it's the Spanish Inquisition for anyone who disagrees with the dogma of the day.
Except they opted not to actually argue against what he was saying... instead doubling down on the ideological echo chamber.
It's always been interesting to me the intellectual shallowness I see from many on the left (like this case) where they refuse to debate or discuss those things which they view as settled. Even if true, the exploration of the topic creates insights and a deeper understanding not of the end result, but how it is ach
Except they opted not to actually argue against what he was saying...
These issues have been argued to death. For centuries people have been saying "Women can't do X because biology says they should be home having babies", where X= policing, soldiering, leading, working as a professional, thinking about hard stuff, and now programming. So far the naysayers have always been wrong, but were never convinced by "arguments", only the performance of women in the jobs they supposedly couldn't do.
The article is saying nothing new at all, other than repeating the garbage you can fin
It never said that "women can't do X because biology" but they have different interests and motivations and a gender gap may very well be explained without gender based discrimination. We should treat people as individuals not as groups. It also said that political biases will make it difficult to talk about the issues that diversity programs may cause such as treating individuals as a group.
No one is arguing that women can't do X but rather because of biological differences the average can create a gender
Women are physically weaker than men. This puts them at a disadvantage in jobs like police officer and soldier. I have a good friend who was hired as a resident assistant. She was blind. So they hired a blind person to be in charge of making sure that nobody was sneaking in booze, that there were no unsafe living conditions, etc... It doesn't make sense. As far as programming goes, men tend to prefer that type of solo work and more importantly, google already hire percentage of women than are actually
"But then... they still don't understand how/why Trump won."
1. Poor, damaged candidate selection - running a Republican from the 70's with a veneer of more-modern social issue views and a history of political controversy.
2. Screwing over and failing to use Bernie. But then, he wasn't a Republican from the 70's, was he?
3. Voter apathy, as lower turnout enables the fringe candidates to do better.
4. "Them". Fear of others, jealousy of others,
... See "Brexit".
Given that the US certainly seems to sit on the
Absolutely correct. And while this guy's statements regarding gender and ability have been proven wrong many times over, I'm guessing that there is more than a little truth to the accusation that Google's culture is an "ideological echo chamber".
One SMART guy (Score:3)
Had they really been "dumb" opinions, they would've been easy to dismiss. The very problem for Google — and the "progressives" everywhere — is that the man's opinions are perfectly reasonable and well-argued.
The particular point I appreciated was that any "gap" between sexes, races, etc. is not automatically evidence of an evil bias, contrary to what Social Justice Warriors would like us to believe. Such a bias may be respo
Further what I appreciated in the original was that any political bias will make it difficult to discuss the subject honestly. Since google is very left leaning any left leaning topic is difficult to discuss because of their political bias. The responses so far is what you would expect if his opinion was based in reality. Looks like it was.
Re: (Score:3)
It isn't like Google is:
Conspiring with autocratic nation's Great Firewalls
Doxxing internal critics
Fighting against free speech
Hiding important content
Getting in bed with corrupt political candidates
Trying to subvert the political process
Enforcing ThoughtCrime
Demonetizing any Youtube performers on the Right
Rewriting queries to favor their own services
Manipulated searches to hide politicians' dark deeds
Coming up with exotic Tax avoidance schemes
Supporting Terrorists' information sharing
Do no evil, right?
"There is a difference between men an women . . ." (Score:2)
. . . Vive la différence . . . !
. . . this story sounds as simple as a couple going through a difficult divorce . . . you can't ever really know where the truth lies, but it is somewhere in between . . .
obligatory pay transparency (Score:2)
But two people can have the same job title but have very different performance, and performance is not something that's easily measured and recorded. Simple solutions are part of the problem.
And I have the same job title as 2 of my cow-orkers but we do totally different things... some overlap, but not a lot. And since we all started at the same time, we've gotten the same raises (yay state employment with fixed percent raises... when we get them...), so we all make the same, at least in our base jobs (2 of us have second part time jobs as overload work with same employer - and we make the same in THAT spot too).
And pay transparency? Yup - got that too. Sunshine law and anyone can request a d
Shaming... (Score:5, Insightful)
I think it's interesting how this guy is being shamed for posting a controversial opinion.
;) Where did I read about that happening? Oh that's right..it reportedly happens at Google.
I read the manifesto...the whole thing. He makes two spurious and generalizing claims (women are more cooperative, men are driven by status) but everything else in the paper are legitimate concerns about "how" diversity is being enforced. He also gives a lot of suggestions as to how it could be better fostered and/or measured.
The part I dislike the most is how most of the published reactions are couched in damage control and distancing themselves from the author. In reality they needed to be inclusive saying how they want to hear everyone's opinions and how they take those concepts into account when making policy. Basically, the public responses have just reinforced the complaints that the author had with the programs in the first place. (Especially Sarah Mei, who basically just called him names and insulted his intelligence without any sort of direct rebuttal to his claims.)
Mod parent up. I don't think there can be a more damning reaction from the left than a collective freakout and immediate calls for censorship of wrongthink.
If the intent is to debunk the original author's points, screaming "bad, bad, bad thinker!", is literally the most unpersuasive move in the book.
It's almost as if nobody actually has any logical, reasoned response to his critique...
People criticise his arguments and he is "shamed" because he now looks foolish or illiberal or whatever.
How would you propose preventing this "shaming" without limiting people's freedom of speech?
Because it's simply earlier to ignore everything that came before his critique in a "last words win" mode of analysis?
It's not as if nobody has addressed this before [google.com].
There. You have a logical, reasoned response to his critique. Game on.
Re:Shaming... (Score:4, Interesting)
When I was on the Google campus last year they had fliers posted on the wall above the urinal basically telling me how overpaid and privileged I am, as a man.
I've got no doubt that there's a lot of vocally pissed off self-righteous people in Mountain View right now. Wait, that's a tautology.
They aren't "spurious and generalizing claims", they are statistical descriptions of behavior over a large population of individuals.
Yes, statistics shows that women tend to be more openly cooperative. Individuals vary significantly, but on average the conclusion holds.
Yes, statistics shows that men tend to be more concerned with status. Individuals vary significantly, but on average the conclusion holds.
This is exactly what he said - on average, these things are true.
Your sort of reaction to supposed ste
(Especially Sarah Mei, who basically just called him names and insulted his intelligence without any sort of direct rebuttal to his claims.)
That's straight out of the SJW handbook. You see that tactic commonly used at college campuses by infantilized students screaming profanities at their professors. I believe the intent is to make the case that some viewpoints are so unacceptable that they don't warrant / deserve any serious discussion or consideration. Of course, that immediately leads to the tactic
I read the manifesto...the whole thing. He makes two spurious and generalizing claims (women are more cooperative, men are driven by status) but everything else in the paper are legitimate concerns about "how" diversity is being enforced. He also gives a lot of suggestions as to how it could be better fostered and/or measured.
Theres no point in discussion "how" diversity is enforced if you start the discussion with "women are more cooperative, men are driven by status" because the answer is automatically going to be 'promote men cause they'll make the best decisions in order to rise in status, demote women cause they cooperate more and thus should just follow orders.'
WTF? How in the world do you come to that conclusion?
Thats HIS conclusion.
The facts on the table are that men are driven by status and women are more cooperative.
The left wing then says "if thats true then I should... [put evil shit here]"
THEY would do evil shit (see history, hundreds of millions dead.) THEY therefore project their evil thoughts onto others.
If his arguments start with biology based generalizations, they land in the same category than those based on eugenics, racism, or sectarian such as religious factors. The pit has been dug, and there is no exit for him. Next time he should focus on the methods he is suggesting without the underlying motivations, and let the others fall into the pits of their own making. It's just basic self-preservation and common sense. And no, I didn't read the manifesto.
re: men more driven by status, etc. (Score:3)
I didn't get time to read his whole publication. But if you want to shut out all the subjective stuff about hurting someone's feelings or upsetting them over treatment they perceive as "unfair"? I think you *always* come back to one truth: The optimal way to hire people is based on who is most qualified for the job.
Workplace diversity is pretty much a code name for "guilt over the realization that our business wound up selecting an obvious majority of hires from the same ethnic background or sex".
I'm not s
everything else in the paper are legitimate concerns about "how" diversity is being enforced.
One of his claims about how diversity is being "enforced" is factually erroneous. He says that Google offers programs which make it easier for "diversity" candidates to get hired, and claims that those programs are only open to women and minority races.
As it happens, I work for Google, and do university outreach to my alma mater, which is a small four-year commuter university quite different from the big-name schools that lots of Googlers attended. Because the school is one that Google typically does not
What is google going to do to fix this? (Score:2)
Google and the valley are increasingly hostile towards conservative values. I don't want to read rebuttals from google executives, I want to know what exactly they are going to do to make sure google is a safe workspace for conservatives and that conservative viewpoints can be openly expressed by those who work there.
Re:What is google going to do to fix this? (Score:5, Informative)
Free and open debate.
Which conservative value is at issue here ?
The fundamental right to be a misogynist.
Look ma!
Reductio ad absurdum!
A world of difference.
In one case, a person is asking for the ability to express ideas and opinions contrary to the herd mind without being attacked verbally, physically or economically.
In the other, a person is asking for the ability to attack people verbally, physically and economically for expressing ideas and opinions contrary to the herd mind.
One of those is the very foundation of government as an entity exercising a monopoly of violence. The other is Orwellian. I'll leave it as an exercise for the r
Again? (Score:2)
Yesterday's slashdot post on this got over 900 comments, and it was a weekend post. Do we really need another round on this topic?
Your logic is backwards. A lot of comments means people care about this issue and want to discuss it. A very low number of comments would be better evidence that another round is unwarranted.
Dupe? (Score:2)
Hiring standards? (Score:1)
Having been on the receiving end of diversity mandates from HR at my company my stance is currently: "Hire whoever you want so long as they're qualified." I'm not certain that calling out wanting a particular gender or race to fill a position is the right way to go about things. That said, if the hiring process can select a candidate based on their qualifications I don't have a problem with any other part of the selection process.
This sounds like several books I've read... (Score:2)
This guy almost certainly thinks of himself as a 'computer scientist,' but he does exactly what you're not supposed to do as a scientist. He draws a conclusion favorable to his ego, and then works backwards from there, constructing an argument to justify it.
Maybe "Chaos Monkeys: Obscene Fortune and Random Failure in Silicon Valley" [amzn.to] by Antonio Garcia Martinez? Or was it "Hatching Twitter: A True Story of Money, Power, Friendship, and Betrayal" [amzn.to] by Nick Bilton? It can't be "The Boy Kings: A Journey into the Heart of the Social Network" [amzn.to] by Katherine Losse, as I just started reading that one last night. All three books have douche bags in common, especially from Google and Facebook.
Click bait half-life (Score:2)
I guess this one is good for a few more days.
Isn't "news" supposed to be timely? (Score:2)
news
noun
newly received or noteworthy information, especially about recent events.
That's an article from September 2016.
Oops. posted in the wrong article...
I can't tell if this is satire, or a genuine error.
The us needs EU maternity leave (Score:2)
The us needs EU maternity leave
PC Thugs (Score:1)
Here's the problem: Men and Women ARE factually different, both physiologically and physcologically.
Letting political correctness attempt to solve a problem that is not there is absurd, and frankly at this point stupid. I don't see the huge push to get men into nursing (>90% female), social services (>80% female) or elementary school teaching (>80% female).
Every rebuttal confirms him (Score:3)
So far every single "rebuttal" from google and outside, every autistic screeching, every angry tweet and call for his firing and public outing simply confirms what he said.
Instead to tackling the deep issues of PC culture they are trying to kill the messenger.
The very existence of a VP for diversity at an engineering company should be a wake up call.
And lets not even get to her asinine "arguments" that are anything but. Sara Meis response is even worse actually (not that I thought it could be possible). Instead of citing data that disproves his arguments (protip: does not exist, neither does the wage gap) she puts words in his mouth ("conclusions that favor his ego") and implies that he did not arrive to those conclusions by observation but apparently HAD to work backwards.
That sucks but... (Score:2)
Regarding Mei's comment (Score:1)
There will be more leaks (Score:1)
the system always wins (Score:2)
I glanced through Sarah Mei's Twitter page, and she's full of shit. She seems not to get why women in tech might not be evenly distributed.
* Suppose you have a culture that hires based on personal referral. (It's usually one of the best ways to go.)
* Suppose your culture starts out with a male nucleus.
* Suppose your male nucleus mostly has male contacts.
You're gonna get a mainly male culture.
Companies don't hire the best candidate available. Companies hire the candidate for whom they have the most confide