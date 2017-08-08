Google Fires Author of Divisive Memo On Gender Differences (bloomberg.com) 448
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Alphabet Inc.'s Google has fired an employee who wrote an internal memo blasting the web company's diversity policies, creating a firestorm across Silicon Valley. James Damore, the Google engineer who wrote the note, confirmed his dismissal in an email, saying that he had been fired for "perpetuating gender stereotypes." Earlier on Monday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a note to employees that said portions of the memo "violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace." But he didn't say if the company was taking action against the employee. A Google representative, asked about the dismissal, referred to Pichai's memo. Damore's 10-page memorandum accused Google of silencing conservative political opinions and argued that biological differences play a role in the shortage of women in tech and leadership positions. It circulated widely inside the company and became public over the weekend, causing a furor that amplified the pressure on Google executives to take a more definitive stand. After the controversy swelled, Danielle Brown, Google's new vice president for diversity, integrity and governance, sent a statement to staff condemning Damore's views and reaffirmed the company's stance on diversity. In internal discussion boards, multiple employees said they supported firing the author, and some said they would not choose to work with him, according to postings viewed by Bloomberg News.
And then Google says... (Score:5, Informative)
This has been a very difficult few days. I wanted to provide an update on the memo that was circulated over this past week.
First, let me say that we strongly support the right of Googlers to express themselves, and much of what was in that memo is fair to debate, regardless of whether a vast majority of Googlers disagree with it. However, portions of the memo violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace. Our job is to build great products for users that make a difference in their lives. To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK. It is contrary to our basic values and our Code of Conduct, which expects “each Googler to do their utmost to create a workplace culture that is free of harassment, intimidation, bias and unlawful discrimination.”
The memo has clearly impacted our co-workers, some of whom are hurting and feel judged based on their gender. Our co-workers shouldn’t have to worry that each time they open their mouths to speak in a meeting, they have to prove that they are not like the memo states, being “agreeable” rather than “assertive,” showing a “lower stress tolerance,” or being “neurotic.”
At the same time, there are co-workers who are questioning whether they can safely express their views in the workplace (especially those with a minority viewpoint). They too feel under threat, and that is also not OK. People must feel free to express dissent. So to be clear again, many points raised in the memo — such as the portions criticizing Google’s trainings, questioning the role of ideology in the workplace, and debating whether programs for women and underserved groups are sufficiently open to all — are important topics. The author had a right to express their views on those topics — we encourage an environment in which people can do this and it remains our policy to not take action against anyone for prompting these discussions.
The past few days have been very difficult for many at the company, and we need to find a way to debate issues on which we might disagree — while doing so in line with our Code of Conduct. I’d encourage each of you to make an effort over the coming days to reach out to those who might have different perspectives from your own. I will be doing the same.
I have been on work related travel in Africa and Europe the past couple of weeks and had just started my family vacation here this week. I have decided to return tomorrow as clearly there’s a lot more to discuss as a group — including how we create a more inclusive environment for all.
So please join me, along with members of the leadership team at a town hall on Thursday. Check your calendar soon for details.
Re:And then Google says... (Score:5, Insightful)
I have been on work related travel in Africa and Europe the past couple of weeks and had just started my family vacation here this week. I have decided to return tomorrow as clearly there’s a lot more to discuss as a group — including how we create a more inclusive environment for all.
And now we know why he was fired: due to his rant the CEO had to cut short his holidays. This is definitely a firing offense.
Re: And then Google says... (Score:2)
Let's see, who do we've given left...?
Re:And then Google says... (Score:4, Insightful)
It seems like Google has made it clear that their work environment is definitively hostile towards anyone who dares question feminist dogma.
Of course, the only way they'll learn that lesson is if they're taken to court over this, for unlawful firing.
Re:And then Google says... (Score:4, Informative)
It seems like Google has made it clear that their work environment is definitively hostile towards anyone who dares question feminist dogma.
Of course, the only way they'll learn that lesson is if they're taken to court over this, for unlawful firing.
bwahahaha! "Unlawful firing"?
California is an "at will" employment state. Short of discrimination against a protected class, you can be fired for anything or nothing at all. Anti-feminists are not a protected class.
Re:And then Google says... (Score:4, Informative)
All he has to do is identify as a trans-trans-gender
:)
I suppose, at the end, it'll be for the courts to decide:
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2017/... [cnbc.com]
Here's a lesson for you (Score:5, Informative)
Are you really so naive to think that - are you on your Dad's account or something or did we just get you before the first coffee of the day?
It's not about any *ism. It's about being critical of the company wide employment policy and ultimately the CEO himself. Any correspondence with feminist or any other dogma is co-incidental.
Pick a very public fight with management on an emotive issue, get it into the press and shit happens. Of course he got fired. He was demonstrating a lack of loyalty in a very public way and the issue itself doesn't matter.
How relevant is feminism in the millenial "bro" locker room environment of Google anyway? It's just a bullet point in the hiring policy to stop the place looking like a juvenile sausagefest to the outside world.
Re:And then Google says... (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Who decided that certain groups of people should be a "protected class",
Uh, the democratically elected leaders, right?
Re:And then Google says... (Score:4, Interesting)
The backlash is coming, just look at the election of Trump which is the result of over-stressing the "minority" dogmas.
Some men are assholes, it doesn't mean all men are, but every man is equally punished for what a few assholes do.
Re: (Score:3)
The backlash is coming, just look at the election of Trump which is the result of over-stressing the "minority" dogmas.
No, the election of Trump WAS the backlash: that was frustrated people lashing out against an establishment, that they feel is stacking the deck against them. What is coming - and is already underway - is the realisation that Trump is just as much part of the establishment, and that trying to cure America's ailments by electing him is like overdosing on laxatives to cure diarrhea. And I don't think the people who keep ranting against PC and equal rights for minorities actually are against treating everbody
Re:And then Google says... (Score:5, Interesting)
This is hilarious in a very sad way (Score:5, Insightful)
And to prove that their fears are well founded, Google will simply fire one of them. Got a minority conservative viewpoint? Don't you dare to express your view or suffer the consequences.
Re:This is hilarious in a very sad way (Score:5, Insightful)
The guy didn't even identify himself as a conservative. He only mentions them to make a point about the echo chamber. He identified himself as a liberal, and explicitly said he was PRO-diversity. His criticism was the WAY in which diversity is pursued at Google. Read the essay, he said it is right to encourage women into STEM, and to dismantle barriers, but he says that a 50/50 expectation is unrealistic based on the research he cites (which Gizmodo left out).
Starting a political shitfight in a workplace (Score:3)
It does not matter.
If you are not the boss starting a high profile political shitfight in your workplace that gets the attention of the press is a bad move no matter what your politics are.
That word "research" gets a serious workout on this site despite it being almost always misapplied - how is looking up wikipedia "research"? So he cited something, maybe the journalist at Gizmodo thought it wasn't authoritative? Maybe t
Re:This is hilarious in a very sad way (Score:4)
The problem seems to have been specifically the stuff about some people being less biologically suited to the job, or having more undesirable traits like being "neurotic".
It is not even a minority conservative viewpoint (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:This is hilarious in a very sad way (Score:5, Insightful)
As long as your minority point of view is not racist, sexist, or otherwise discriminatory... by all means express away!
Come on, paradox of intolerance is not _that_ complicated to understand, is it?
The man is a biologist are you honestly asserting there are no biological differences between men and women ? That there are no mental differences ?
If that's the case what's with all the genders lately and transgenderism. Rather irreconcilable propositions there.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: This is hilarious in a very sad way (Score:3)
Contemporary "Progressives" sure do love vicious capitalism.
Re:And then Google says... (Score:5, Insightful)
> The memo has clearly impacted our co-workers, some of whom are hurting and feel judged based on their gender.
This is particularly disturbing. EVERYONE is judged based on everything, down to subconscious eye movement.
Words do not equate to violence and being offended is not something to avoid at the cost of others.
What shockingly ignorant, backward thinking set of concepts.
Thanks for trying to regress the culture. No less, from a company founded on the monetizing the populist search for knowledge.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Words do not equate to violence
That's obviously not what he means. Let's dispense with the straw man arguments, okay?
The memo claims that women are more neurotic. It claims that this is biological. The real-world result of statements like that is that people question women's behaviour through a lens of "is she just being neurotic?" The same way they might dismiss a child's behaviour as a childish tantrum, or men as thinking with the dicks.
What shockingly ignorant, backward thinking set of concepts.
Re: (Score:3)
That's obviously not what he means. Let's dispense with the straw man arguments, okay?
Except that's a fundamental talking point among the pro-diversity crowd. Disagreement = violence. [nytimes.com] Disagreement = hate speech. [bernardgoldberg.com] And so on. There's a thing among the social justice groupies that likes to redefine words, actions, and so on. Here's one I ran across the other day in reference to a male rape victim. They were told and to paraphrase: "You aren't a rape victim, you're a victim of forced sexual intercourse. Since rape can only be committed by people in positions of power. So only white men can
Re: (Score:2)
> The memo has clearly impacted our co-workers, some of whom are hurting and feel judged based on their gender.
This is particularly disturbing. EVERYONE is judged based on everything, down to subconscious eye movement.
Words do not equate to violence and being offended is not something to avoid at the cost of others.
What shockingly ignorant, backward thinking set of concepts.
Thanks for trying to regress the culture. No less, from a company founded on the monetizing the populist search for knowledge.
How would you like someone to say this about your wife or gf? Wouldn't you be offended?
What if someone said what, exactly? That men and women are different? I wouldn't feel offended at all by that.
Yes he has free speech but that only means free from prosecution. It is unacceptable to create a hostile work environment and open your employer to frivilous lawsuits and ruin morale for the employees who work there. Don't like it? Tough, go create your own company.
You get paid to shut your mouth and give up liberteries 8 hours a day in exchange for a paycheck. That is capitalism my friend and life in the workforce.
Re:And then Google says... (Score:5, Insightful)
To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK.
Did he actually suggest that women are less biologically suited to be programmers? My reading was he was trying to explain why women don't want to become programmers, not that they are less good at it when they choose to do so. I didn't read anywhere in the thing where it said women are worse programmers.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
More importantly, POPULATION AVERAGES ARE NOT THE SAME AS AN INDIVIDUAL!!! For example, it's clear that ON AVERAGE more men appear to commit violent crimes. Does this mean that ALL men are more violent than all women? NO! You can have a super peaceful man who wouldn't hurt a fly and a woman who is a murderer. Google mischaracterized the memo very badly. The author did NOT suggest that this applies to ALL women. It's a very stupid way to miss the point and I will certainly avoid buying anything from Google w
Re: (Score:2)
Re:And then Google says... (Score:5, Insightful)
Gee, when a guy writes a anti-woman-programmer rant and it goes viral -- I wonder why it is that women would turn their noses up at programming?
Must be because they're not good at it, not because of loud-mouth douchebags with baseless opinions.
Re: (Score:3)
This is exactly why stifling dissent and discussion is so dangerous. Obviously you never even read his "rant". Instead you've concocted a straw man based on what you think he was saying instead of what he actually said, and have judged him based on the straw man rather than what he actually said.
He is a self-identified liberal who completely supports women in programming and STEM. He was explaining why gender equality in programmin
Re: (Score:3)
He claims that women being more neurotic and less analytical, combined with a desire for a reasonable work/life balance makes them progress more slowly in programming careers and get paid less.
Aside from saying that women are less suited to the job, it's always saying that toxic ideas like rewarding people who put in unhealthy hours is the standard by which everyone should be measured.
Re: (Score:2)
Hm, he's concerned that "co-workers
... are questioning whether they can safely express their views in the workplace ", but they track down and fire the guy who was expressing his views.
Re: (Score:2)
So please join me, along with members of the leadership team at a town hall on Thursday
Meeting is in Room 101. Remember to bring your copy of Google's Employee Handbook [wikipedia.org].
Re: (Score:2)
Oh damn, I can see why he was fired. I just read his memo in full, and while I don't necessarily agree with him on many of his points (even as a fairly conservative male), he made a lot of sense in some areas.
But "biological differences" between the sexes is a massive hot-button topic. I can't speak for gender diversity advocates, but I suspect they believe that's used as an excuse for perpetuating injustice and sexism. Many males, on the other hand, likely view it as a statistical or scientific issue, a
Re: (Score:2)
By kicking Damore out of G, they have bolstered his hypothesis that other ideas are absolutely not welcome.
I'm certain that we haven't heard the last of this dude's persecution complex.
Sundar Pichai should have clarified on what points is the author wrong, and how. Given that the author's post had got out of company and is circulating in WWW, people of the world should know and get clear on what G's ideologies are, rather than just writing "He violated the code of conduct".
This makes no sense to me.
First off, Sundar Pichai was on holiday. Nobody should be expected to write a press release while on holiday. And nor did he; he wrote an internal memo which leaked. The "people of the world" as a whole were clearly not the intended audience, merely that subset who are already supposed to be aware of what the Code of Conduct [abc.xyz] says.
But when it comes to rewards and jobs, there should be only meritocracy.
Of course. Many younger programmers don't really understand what constitutes
That's harsh (Score:5, Insightful)
That seems harsh. Does this prove the part of his post about being scared to disagree?
Re:That's harsh (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:That's harsh (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes.
Not only did they fire him, they also encouraged others to virtue signal their retaliation against him.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
WTF is "virtue signalling"? Alt-right-speak for agreeing with nearly everyone but the alt-right?
Re:That's harsh (Score:5, Insightful)
No, virtue signalling is a kindergarten-level activity of stumbling over each other to be the first to lick the boots of whoever is considered 'right and true', as evidenced by the way an internal message board had people promising never to work with him again - AKA, "I don't wanna play with you EVER AGAIN because you were a meanie to my bestiest friend's sister's boyfriend's cousin's puppy!"
Re: (Score:2)
they also encouraged others to virtue signal their retaliation against him.
I didn't see that anywhere. Are you sure? Do you have a quote?
Re:That's harsh (Score:5, Insightful)
Well done, Google. You turned him from a disagreeable twit into a sympathetic victim in one fell swoop.
Do you not have a PR department to advise you on this sort of stuff?
Re: (Score:2)
Everything proves a conspiracy theory. Even the lack of evidence is proof of a cover-up.
Re: (Score:2)
Only if you read the title but not the summary. There's nothing out of the ordinary here. You are free to discuss breaches of code of conduct providing your discussion doesn't breach the code of conduct itself.
Use internal grievance processes, especially relevant in a company this size. Don't write a memo and send it to everyone.
Freedom of speech (Score:3)
"If there be time to expose through discussion the falsehood and fallacies, to avert the evil by the processes of education, the remedy to be applied is more speech, not enforced silence. Only an emergency can justify repression. Such must be the rule if authority is to be reconciled with freedom." --Justice Edward Terry Sanford
I'll bet anything the guy got a solid severance package though.
Re:Freedom of speech (Score:5, Insightful)
To those supporting Google's termination, any deviation from the approved narrative is an emergency.
They did explain where he was wrong (Score:3, Insightful)
An interesting question for discussion might be whether we agree or disagree with what the fired employee said. That is, do you think women are "neurotic" and show "a lower stress tolerance" (and that their careers suffer because women are "agreeable" rather than "assertive").
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
An interesting question for discussion might be whether we agree or disagree with what the fired employee said
Good idea. To address your two questions:
do you think women are "neurotic" and show "a lower stress tolerance"
Neurotic is a lousy word because it's poorly defined, but he clarified it as "higher anxiety, lower stress tolerance." Do women have higher anxiety and lower stress tolerance than men? Scientific American says they have higher anxiety [scientificamerican.com]: "experts believe this difference arises from a combination of hormonal fluctuations, brain chemistry and upbringing." I don't know, but that is what Google's search engine dragged up.
their careers suffer because women are "agreeable" rather than "assertive"
At least one study says that women are "warmer," bu [plos.org]
Re: They did explain where he was wrong (Score:5, Informative)
"Neurotic" as used in the memo is the opposite of poorly defined. It's one of the Big Five (see Wikipedia), a clearly defined axis in psychological personality analysis.
But you're not the only person to misunderstand this. In fact it seems to be one of the main reasons for all the shitstorm. Seems like everyone takes offence to a word they didn't understand the meaning of - now isn't that ironic for said engineer, getting fired because his audience is too uneducated...
Re: (Score:2)
It was definitely a mistake for him to use the word neurotic, whether it was accurate or not, because of the negativity associated with the word.
Re: They did explain where he was wrong (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, here's what Wikipedia had to say about this trait.
Neuroticism: (sensitive/nervous vs. secure/confident). The tendency to experience unpleasant emotions easily, such as anger, anxiety, depression, and vulnerability. Neuroticism also refers to the degree of emotional stability and impulse control and is sometimes referred to by its low pole, "emotional stability". A high need for stability manifests itself as a stable and calm personality, but can be seen as uninspiring and unconcerned. A low need for stability causes a reactive and excitable personality, often very dynamic individuals, but they can be perceived as unstable or insecure.
Okay, so he called women "emotionally unstable" or "insecure". I'm not certain how reading the Wikipedia definition makes that sound any better.
Re: They did explain where he was wrong (Score:5, Insightful)
Okay, so he called women "emotionally unstable" or "insecure". I'm not certain how reading the Wikipedia definition makes that sound any better.
No, he claimed there are scientific studies proving women on average show that personality trait more than men. This sounding "bad" is irrelevant, either is correct or is not and it actually seems to be correct.
Unless you claim when trying to analyze a problem we should avoid bringing up explanations who "sound bad" so that we can keep our minds at ease... ridiculous.
Re: (Score:3)
Do you really think Google's VP of Diversity gives two figs about scientific studies? Pointing out an inconvenient fact will get you fired. That's the reality.
This is political correctness taken to it's (il)logical extreme. He called women names and made them feel bad about themselves. Therefore, he deserves execution, but unfortunately, there seem to be laws against that. The worst they can do is fire him, as it turns out.
Re: (Score:3)
He wasn't just reporting statistical trivia. He was saying that a relatively small difference (check the numbers, it's somewhere between zero and very small depending on the country) is the reason why women do worse in their programming careers.
Consider similar arguments that are made about race. "Black people have smaller skulls, that's why they are less intelligent and poorer on average". Ignoring how valid or otherwise that statement is, what is the point of making it? It's usually to excuse or dismiss a
Re: (Score:3)
You make a fair point, his arguments could have merit. I don't think they do, but they are still worthy of consideration. My point was that they have been considered already and he doesn't bring anything new to the table.
It really is a lot like climate change. It's worth considering alternative explanations and theories. The problem is that we have, and just bringing them up again and again with the additional complaint that those ideas are being suppressed now.
Re: (Score:3)
The reason for all the fuss is that what he said has real-world negative consequences for other people working at Google. That in itself isn't enough to be a problem, as there are lots of things which are true or at least genuinely open to debate which cause people problems.
But combine that with the fact that his arguments are old and largely dealt with...
The real problem here is that it wasn't done anonymously, or he wasn't able to remain anonymous, it's unclear what exactly happened. Speech can have conse
Re: (Score:2)
Re:They did explain where he was wrong (Score:5, Informative)
But hey, I get it, it's "hate facts".
Re:They did explain where he was wrong (Score:5, Informative)
The word "neurotic" does not exist in the essay. He wrote this:
Personality differences
Women, on average, have more: [wikipedia.org]
-Openness directed towards feelings and aesthetics rather than ideas. Women generally also have a stronger interest in people rather than things [wiley.com], relative to men (also interpreted as empathizing vs. systemizing [wikipedia.org] ).
These two differences in part explain why women relatively prefer jobs in social or artistic areas. More men may like coding because it requires systemizing and even within SWEs, comparatively more women work on front end, which deals with both people and aesthetics.
-Extraversion expressed as gregariousness rather than assertiveness. Also, higher agreeableness.
This leads to women generally having a harder time negotiating salary, asking for raises, speaking up, and leading. Note that these are just average differences and there’s overlap between men and women, but this is seen solely as a women’s issue. This leads to exclusory programs like Stretch and swaths of men without support.
-Neuroticism [wikipedia.org] (higher anxiety, lower stress tolerance).
-This may contribute to the higher levels of anxiety women report on Googlegeist and to the lower number of women in high stress jobs
Taken from: https://motherboard.vice.com/e... [vice.com]
He was the epitome of diplomatic civility in making his point. People read nefarious intent through their own biases and paranoia.
Re: (Score:3)
He was citing literature on the subject, showing sex-based differences in neuroticism:
https://www.cambridge.org/core... [cambridge.org]
Can you now be fired for quoting scientific literature?
Re: (Score:2)
He needs to sue for violation of his civil rights.
He wasn't fired because of his race or gender. He was fired because of his opinions. Unless his employment contract says otherwise, his employment is "at will" and Google can fire him for any legal reason, or for no reason. It is generally legal to fire someone because you don't agree with them, and that happens all the time.
Re: (Score:2)
Unless his employment contract says otherwise, his employment is "at will" and Google can fire him for any legal reason, or for no reason. It is generally legal to fire someone because you don't agree with them, and that happens all the time.
Here's an alternate legal opinion [cnbc.com].
Whether you are correct or this guy from this article, proving you acted legally can sometimes be very, very expensive.
Re: (Score:2)
He needs to sue for violation of his civil rights.
He wasn't fired because of his race or gender. He was fired because of his opinions. Unless his employment contract says otherwise, his employment is "at will" and Google can fire him for any legal reason, or for no reason. It is generally legal to fire someone because you don't agree with them, and that happens all the time.
LOL Time for you to turn right to work bill.
http://www.shouselaw.com/emplo... [shouselaw.com]
California has laws protecting employees for being fired over their opinions.
Re: (Score:2)
Da Tovarisch Zampolit (Score:4, Informative)
After the controversy swelled, Danielle Brown, Google's new vice president for diversity, integrity and governance, sent a statement to staff condemning Damore's views and reaffirmed the company's stance on diversity. In internal discussion boards, multiple employees said they supported firing the author, and some said they would not choose to work with him, according to postings viewed by Bloomberg News.
Looks like Google decided to help Damore make his case [documentcloud.org] by reinforcing their bias against differing opinion. Science also supports [quillette.com] (mirror [archive.is]) his conclusions.
Re: (Score:3)
Just look at the moderation on Slashdot for counter-evidence. Systematic down-modding by conservatives against anyone who presents a wrongthink opinion.
TL;DR asshats are gonna be asshats, no matter the political persuasion.
Actions speak louder than words. (Score:5, Insightful)
Obey the party line or be fired and banned from the industry.
Diversity officer == SV's Political Officers (Score:5, Insightful)
For such an "inclusive" and "tolerant" company, they sure are quite Soviet in their treatment of dissent.
Re:Diversity officer == SV's Political Officers (Score:4, Informative)
Sure do. They've even got their ideological blacklists going on to boot. Sure is pretty authoritarian over there... [archive.is] Especially when people are saying well, that PhD biologist seems to have gotten it right. [quillette.com]
Re: (Score:3)
For such an "inclusive" and "tolerant" company, they sure are quite Soviet in their treatment of dissent.
Google seems to believe in free speech in the same way that China believes in free speech, i.e., freedom to express all the speech that is approved.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Nothing about obeying the party line and everything about using the correct channels to vent your grievances. Given this made international news it is somewhat obvious that the correct channel wasn't used.
Re: (Score:3)
He used the correct channels. Someone else leaked this out because it hurt their feelings. You do realize that google promoted this type of stuff inside their corporate culture, and people were welcome to write out things like this.
Surprise.... (Score:2)
Company makes "A" company policy. Company is under legal threats for not being sufficiently "A". Employee posts rant against "A" and gets fired. Surprise?
P.S. Also let's try a thought experiment: a medium level wall street banker calls on his employer to be "less hostile on socialism". How would that go?
Re: (Score:2)
Heres's a guess:
- Journalists would NOT label his writing an "anti-business manifesto/screed"
- Journalists would, in fact, be sympathetic to him, write human-interest articles about his "journey", and work on long-form investigative stories about the oppressive anti-free-speech monoculture that has been developing on Wall Street.
- Neither those journalists nor their audience would bring up how "it isn't the government doing it so it's not a free speech issue"
Re: (Score:2)
Better example: Biologist calls on his employer to take young-Earth creationism seriously.
Re: (Score:3)
In this case, a biologist called upon his employer to take actual, real life, distribution differences between the sexes seriously.
So...biologist calls on his employer to take evolution seriously, and then gets fired because the employer believes in young-Earth creationism.
FTFY
Interesting (Score:3)
I don't agree with the pamphlet but I take it diversity is fine as long as you follow the arbitrary rules (aka code of coduct) that are set and don't argue anything that might actually lead to a real discussion.
Re: (Score:2)
You've got some nice language there and painting a "Them or Us" picture is always helpful to further discussion, right? Does one have to be a conservative to disagree with gender politics or the conclusions of what is sometimes called gender "science"? In many European countries there are bankers arguing for social democratic values (what is known in the English speaking world as socialism, never having experienced real existing socialism of course) and creating business models around their arguments.
Re: (Score:2)
You've got some nice language there and painting a "Them or Us" picture is always helpful to further discussion, right? Does one have to be a conservative to disagree with gender politics or the conclusions of what is sometimes called gender "science"? In many European countries there are bankers arguing for social democratic values (what is known in the English speaking world as socialism, never having experienced real existing socialism of course) and creating business models around their arguments.
Yes because you are being paid. Your right ends the moment you set your foot in the office and in return for that you receive a paycheck. You can have an opinion, but you better keep it to yourself and not create a hostile work environment or make your employer look bad. Shoot! My last 3 employers made me sign statements dictating the company owns my speech at the job and I am not entittled to discuss it in social media and need approval from Public Relations to do so outside of work as I could embarass the
His position was untenable. (Score:2, Insightful)
With so many other employees refusing to work with him, he effectively poisoned his own well.
But hey, I'm sure some conservative outfit will employ him, right?
Just like they take in all the unwanted children produced due to making abortion hard to access, and such.
/s
Can Google be this daft? (Score:5, Insightful)
They just proved Damore's point about conformity at the company. What good is gender diversity if everybody is forced into goodthink?
Re: (Score:2)
They did nothing of the sort. The only thing this person was fired for was breaching the code of conduct which isn't surprising since her grievance made international news rather than being handled through the proper channels. Most big companies have a very good internal process for dealing with this kind of thing. Instead, we're discussing it on slashdot, and THAT is why the person got fired.
Wrongful termination (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
It will never get to court. Google's lawyers will tell them to give the guy Youtube as a settlement rather than have to face discovery.
Of course, Wikileaks has been hinting that they may have some "discovery" of their own coming soon...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
If he takes them to court and can prove that his statements are scientifically backed at the statistical scale, they they aren't stereotypes and it would be wrongful termination right?
California is an at-will state, which means he can be fired for almost any reason. Speech being factual will not protect you here (unlike slander cases).
Unfortunately for Google, it seems that criticizing company policy is explicitly protected by the law [lexology.com], so you can't fire someone for criticizing company policy. Google claims they fired him for creating a hostile environment, not for his criticism of company policy.
A lawsuit might revolve around whether his criticism of women is separate from his critic
Re: Wrongful termination (Score:3)
Not surprising you are an AC, you seem awfully confused about who is discriminating against who - he pointed out in his letter some very discriminatory practices Google has going on, then proposed way to help improve working conditions for women, which even if you disagree with why he proposed them why would you punish him for trying to help?
For the act of discussing unlawful hiring practices and trying to improve working conditions, he was immediately terminated in a way so as to make him as unhireable as
Re: (Score:3)
He won't get a penny, because Google will just point to all the screaming conservatives who were emboldened to express their belief that women are inferior as evidence of creating a toxic environment.
Suggested new motto for the google (Score:2)
"There is no gawd but profit and the google is his prophet."
I hope I'm not offending anyone, but I really don't know how touchy certain people might get about that sort of not-quite-a-joke.
The earlier motto of "Don't be evil" has been a joke for a long time now. However, I still haven't made up my mind about the relevance of "All your attention are belong to us", which actually arose out of a discussion with a former-coworker now at the google. Right before he ghosted me for some reason.
Does anyone else fee
Intolerance to Politically Incorrect (Score:2)
He did not make the memo public -- so even if he wrote it -- it was not him that "damaged" Google... Google obviously has it's own issues and feels that firing the employee rather than dealing with issues directly would be the best PR move... He should not be fired over his memo -- I would however not put him up for promotion since he would have a high bar to prove that he would be able to work
Google tried... (Score:2, Informative)
There are co-workers who are questioning whether they can safely express their views in the workplace (especially those with a minority viewpoint). They too feel under threat, and that is also not OK. People must feel free to express dissent. So to be clear again, many points raised in the memo — such as the portions criticizing Google’s trainings, questioning the role of ideology in the workplace, and debating whethe
Re: (Score:2)
So what google is saying is (Score:2)
You're free to say anything you want, unless we don't like it.
Why not just anonymously post somewhere without doxing yourself?
When I see things like:
"At the same time, there are co-workers who are questioning whether they can safely express their views in the workplace (especially those with a minority viewpoint). They too feel under threat, and that is also not OK. People must feel free to express dissent. "
I realize google is interested in diversity, just not any that make people think...
I've not read it but (Score:2)
If it blew up this big and became known as the "anti-diversity memo" he probably should have asked a few of his female coworkers to proof read it before hitting send.
Re: (Score:3)
Just shows where googles values are... (Score:2)
They ask for open internal discussion and when they get it they fire people. He expressed his views after being invited to do so privately within the company. TLDR: men and women are different. And that Google company should not be extreme right or left on any issue.
The correct thing to do would have been to rationally disagree. All he did was express his thoughts.There was no proof he took any action of discrimination. He was in fact pointing out discrimination he sees his company doing and they turn aroun
Glad I'm not working there then (Score:2)
I mean, firing people over an _opinion_, formulated without aggression and without attacking anyone - that's harsh. I'd be scared shitless in such an environment that I might accidentally say something that bothers the SJWs and be fired for my troubles. And it's a great demo how, once again, "diversity" means "you'll agree with me or I'll silence you."
An employer who acts like this is not worth working for.
Gizmodo version left out the scholarly references (Score:5, Insightful)
Someone at Gizmodo should be shot or sued for editing the memo, "Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber," by removing the references—"hyperlinks," as they call them. The hyperlinks are to many scholarly journal pieces and otherwise respectable publications. Without the references to back up the author's claims, he just looks like a boob to most folks.
Here is a link to a PDF that contains all the hyperlinks to references and also two missing figures left out from the Gizmodo version.
https://assets.documentcloud.o... [documentcloud.org]