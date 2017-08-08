Google Fires Author of Divisive Memo On Gender Differences (bloomberg.com) 73
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Alphabet Inc.'s Google has fired an employee who wrote an internal memo blasting the web company's diversity policies, creating a firestorm across Silicon Valley. James Damore, the Google engineer who wrote the note, confirmed his dismissal in an email, saying that he had been fired for "perpetuating gender stereotypes." Earlier on Monday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a note to employees that said portions of the memo "violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace." But he didn't say if the company was taking action against the employee. A Google representative, asked about the dismissal, referred to Pichai's memo. Damore's 10-page memorandum accused Google of silencing conservative political opinions and argued that biological differences play a role in the shortage of women in tech and leadership positions. It circulated widely inside the company and became public over the weekend, causing a furor that amplified the pressure on Google executives to take a more definitive stand. After the controversy swelled, Danielle Brown, Google's new vice president for diversity, integrity and governance, sent a statement to staff condemning Damore's views and reaffirmed the company's stance on diversity. In internal discussion boards, multiple employees said they supported firing the author, and some said they would not choose to work with him, according to postings viewed by Bloomberg News.
And then Google says... (Score:5, Informative)
This has been a very difficult few days. I wanted to provide an update on the memo that was circulated over this past week.
First, let me say that we strongly support the right of Googlers to express themselves, and much of what was in that memo is fair to debate, regardless of whether a vast majority of Googlers disagree with it. However, portions of the memo violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace. Our job is to build great products for users that make a difference in their lives. To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK. It is contrary to our basic values and our Code of Conduct, which expects “each Googler to do their utmost to create a workplace culture that is free of harassment, intimidation, bias and unlawful discrimination.”
The memo has clearly impacted our co-workers, some of whom are hurting and feel judged based on their gender. Our co-workers shouldn’t have to worry that each time they open their mouths to speak in a meeting, they have to prove that they are not like the memo states, being “agreeable” rather than “assertive,” showing a “lower stress tolerance,” or being “neurotic.”
At the same time, there are co-workers who are questioning whether they can safely express their views in the workplace (especially those with a minority viewpoint). They too feel under threat, and that is also not OK. People must feel free to express dissent. So to be clear again, many points raised in the memo — such as the portions criticizing Google’s trainings, questioning the role of ideology in the workplace, and debating whether programs for women and underserved groups are sufficiently open to all — are important topics. The author had a right to express their views on those topics — we encourage an environment in which people can do this and it remains our policy to not take action against anyone for prompting these discussions.
The past few days have been very difficult for many at the company, and we need to find a way to debate issues on which we might disagree — while doing so in line with our Code of Conduct. I’d encourage each of you to make an effort over the coming days to reach out to those who might have different perspectives from your own. I will be doing the same.
I have been on work related travel in Africa and Europe the past couple of weeks and had just started my family vacation here this week. I have decided to return tomorrow as clearly there’s a lot more to discuss as a group — including how we create a more inclusive environment for all.
So please join me, along with members of the leadership team at a town hall on Thursday. Check your calendar soon for details.
Re:And then Google says... (Score:4, Insightful)
I have been on work related travel in Africa and Europe the past couple of weeks and had just started my family vacation here this week. I have decided to return tomorrow as clearly there’s a lot more to discuss as a group — including how we create a more inclusive environment for all.
And now we know why he was fired: due to his rant the CEO had to cut short his holidays. This is definitely a firing offense.
Re: And then Google says... (Score:2)
Let's see, who do we've given left...?
This is hilarious in a very sad way (Score:4, Insightful)
And to prove that their fears are well founded, Google will simply fire one of them. Got a minority conservative viewpoint? Don't you dare to express your view or suffer the consequences.
Re:And then Google says... (Score:4, Insightful)
> The memo has clearly impacted our co-workers, some of whom are hurting and feel judged based on their gender.
This is particularly disturbing. EVERYONE is judged based on everything, down to subconscious eye movement.
Words do not equate to violence and being offended is not something to avoid at the cost of others.
What shockingly ignorant, backward thinking set of concepts.
Thanks for trying to regress the culture. No less, from a company founded on the monetizing the populist search for knowledge.
Re:And then Google says... (Score:4, Insightful)
To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK.
Did he actually suggest that women are less biologically suited to be programmers? My reading was he was trying to explain why women don't want to become programmers, not that they are less good at it when they choose to do so. I didn't read anywhere in the thing where it said women are worse programmers.
be same, not equal: Bring value to group, not sex (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Hm, he's concerned that "co-workers
... are questioning whether they can safely express their views in the workplace ", but they track down and fire the guy who was expressing his views.
Re: (Score:2)
So please join me, along with members of the leadership team at a town hall on Thursday
Meeting is in Room 101. Remember to bring your copy of Google's Employee Handbook [wikipedia.org].
That's harsh (Score:5, Insightful)
That seems harsh. Does this prove the part of his post about being scared to disagree?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Yes.
Not only did they fire him, they also encouraged others to virtue signal their retaliation against him.
Re: (Score:2)
Well done, Google. You turned him from a disagreeable twit into a sympathetic victim in one fell swoop.
Do you not have a PR department to advise you on this sort of stuff?
Freedom of speech (Score:2)
"If there be time to expose through discussion the falsehood and fallacies, to avert the evil by the processes of education, the remedy to be applied is more speech, not enforced silence. Only an emergency can justify repression. Such must be the rule if authority is to be reconciled with freedom." --Justice Edward Terry Sanford
I'll bet anything the guy got a solid severance package though.
Re: (Score:2)
To those supporting Google's termination, any deviation from the approved narrative is an emergency.
Re: (Score:2)
He needs to sue for violation of his civil rights.
He wasn't fired because of his race or gender. He was fired because of his opinions. Unless his employment contract says otherwise, his employment is "at will" and Google can fire him for any legal reason, or for no reason. It is generally legal to fire someone because you don't agree with them, and that happens all the time.
Re: (Score:2)
Unless his employment contract says otherwise, his employment is "at will" and Google can fire him for any legal reason, or for no reason. It is generally legal to fire someone because you don't agree with them, and that happens all the time.
Here's an alternate legal opinion [cnbc.com].
Whether you are correct or this guy from this article, proving you acted legally can sometimes be very, very expensive.
They did explain where he was wrong (Score:3, Insightful)
An interesting question for discussion might be whether we agree or disagree with what the fired employee said. That is, do you think women are "neurotic" and show "a lower stress tolerance" (and that their careers suffer because women are "agreeable" rather than "assertive").
Re: (Score:1)
An interesting question for discussion might be whether we agree or disagree with what the fired employee said
Good idea. To address your two questions:
do you think women are "neurotic" and show "a lower stress tolerance"
Neurotic is a lousy word because it's poorly defined, but he clarified it as "higher anxiety, lower stress tolerance." Do women have higher anxiety and lower stress tolerance than men? Scientific American says they have higher anxiety [scientificamerican.com]: "experts believe this difference arises from a combination of hormonal fluctuations, brain chemistry and upbringing." I don't know, but that is what Google's search engine dragged up.
their careers suffer because women are "agreeable" rather than "assertive"
At least one study says that women are "warmer," bu [plos.org]
Re: They did explain where he was wrong (Score:2)
"Neurotic" as used in the memo is the opposite of poorly defined. It's one of the Big Five (see Wikipedia), a clearly defined axis in psychological personality analysis.
But you're not the only person to misunderstand this. In fact it seems to be one of the main reasons for all the shitstorm. Seems like everyone takes offence to a word they didn't understand the meaning of - now isn't that ironic for said engineer, getting fired because his audience is too uneducated...
Re: (Score:2)
Comment bets? (Score:1)
64-bit ARM servers, less than 10. This one--2500.
Re: (Score:1)
Slashdot is fake news for fake nerds. Tech news does not belong.
Da Tovarisch Zampolit (Score:3, Informative)
After the controversy swelled, Danielle Brown, Google's new vice president for diversity, integrity and governance, sent a statement to staff condemning Damore's views and reaffirmed the company's stance on diversity. In internal discussion boards, multiple employees said they supported firing the author, and some said they would not choose to work with him, according to postings viewed by Bloomberg News.
Looks like Google decided to help Damore make his case [documentcloud.org] by reinforcing their bias against differing opinion. Science also supports [quillette.com] (mirror [archive.is]) his conclusions.
Actions speak louder than words. (Score:5, Insightful)
Obey the party line or be fired and banned from the industry.
Diversity officer == SV's Political Officers (Score:3, Insightful)
For such an "inclusive" and "tolerant" company, they sure are quite Soviet in their treatment of dissent.
Re: (Score:3)
Sure do. They've even got their ideological blacklists going on to boot. Sure is pretty authoritarian over there... [archive.is] Especially when people are saying well, that PhD biologist seems to have gotten it right. [quillette.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Surprise.... (Score:2)
Company makes "A" company policy. Company is under legal threats for not being sufficiently "A". Employee posts rant against "A" and gets fired. Surprise?
P.S. Also let's try a thought experiment: a medium level wall street banker calls on his employer to be "less hostile on socialism". How would that go?
Re: (Score:2)
Heres's a guess:
- Journalists would NOT label his writing an "anti-business manifesto/screed"
- Journalists would, in fact, be sympathetic to him, write human-interest articles about his "journey", and work on long-form investigative stories about the oppressive anti-free-speech monoculture that has been developing on Wall Street.
- Neither those journalists nor their audience would bring up how "it isn't the government doing it so it's not a free speech issue"
Interesting (Score:2)
I don't agree with the pamphlet but I take it diversity is fine as long as you follow the arbitrary rules (aka code of coduct) that are set and don't argue anything that might actually lead to a real discussion.
Re: (Score:1)
If you break the rules, you get fired. If you steal you get fired.
They have every right and very good reason to fire him, shouldnt have taken so long.
It will trigger all the alt right snowflakes though, that fat virgin fuckwad APK will be dribbling over it no doubt.
His position was untenable. (Score:1)
With so many other employees refusing to work with him, he effectively poisoned his own well.
But hey, I'm sure some conservative outfit will employ him, right?
Just like they take in all the unwanted children produced due to making abortion hard to access, and such.
/s
Can Google be this daft? (Score:3)
They just proved Damore's point about conformity at the company. What good is gender diversity if everybody is forced into goodthink?
Wrongful termination (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
It will never get to court. Google's lawyers will tell them to give the guy Youtube as a settlement rather than have to face discovery.
Of course, Wikileaks has been hinting that they may have some "discovery" of their own coming soon...
Re: Wrongful termination (Score:2)
Not surprising you are an AC, you seem awfully confused about who is discriminating against who - he pointed out in his letter some very discriminatory practices Google has going on, then proposed way to help improve working conditions for women, which even if you disagree with why he proposed them why would you punish him for trying to help?
For the act of discussing unlawful hiring practices and trying to improve working conditions, he was immediately terminated in a way so as to make him as unhireable as
Suggested new motto for the google (Score:2)
"There is no gawd but profit and the google is his prophet."
I hope I'm not offending anyone, but I really don't know how touchy certain people might get about that sort of not-quite-a-joke.
The earlier motto of "Don't be evil" has been a joke for a long time now. However, I still haven't made up my mind about the relevance of "All your attention are belong to us", which actually arose out of a discussion with a former-coworker now at the google. Right before he ghosted me for some reason.
Does anyone else fee
Re: (Score:1)
Intolerance to Politically Incorrect (Score:2)
He did not make the memo public -- so even if he wrote it -- it was not him that "damaged" Google... Google obviously has it's own issues and feels that firing the employee rather than dealing with issues directly would be the best PR move... He should not be fired over his memo -- I would however not put him up for promotion since he would have a high bar to prove that he would be able to work
Google tried... (Score:2, Informative)
There are co-workers who are questioning whether they can safely express their views in the workplace (especially those with a minority viewpoint). They too feel under threat, and that is also not OK. People must feel free to express dissent. So to be clear again, many points raised in the memo — such as the portions criticizing Google’s trainings, questioning the role of ideology in the workplace, and debating whethe
So what google is saying is (Score:2)
You're free to say anything you want, unless we don't like it.
Why not just anonymously post somewhere without doxing yourself?
When I see things like:
"At the same time, there are co-workers who are questioning whether they can safely express their views in the workplace (especially those with a minority viewpoint). They too feel under threat, and that is also not OK. People must feel free to express dissent. "
I realize google is interested in diversity, just not any that make people think...
I've not read it but (Score:2)
If it blew up this big and became known as the "anti-diversity memo" he probably should have asked a few of his female coworkers to proof read it before hitting send.
Just shows where googles values are... (Score:2)
They ask for open internal discussion and when they get it they fire people. He expressed his views after being invited to do so privately within the company. TLDR: men and women are different. And that Google company should not be extreme right or left on any issue.
The correct thing to do would have been to rationally disagree. All he did was express his thoughts.There was no proof he took any action of discrimination. He was in fact pointing out discrimination he sees his company doing and they turn aroun