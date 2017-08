Google's Other Ugly Secret: Some Managers Keep Blacklists

Last week a controversial internal memo written by a concerned Google employee was going viral within the company . The memo, titled "PC Considered Harmful" and since dubbed "the Google manifesto" on social media, argued two points: First, that Google has become an ideological echo chamber where anyone with centrist or right-of-center views fears to speak their mind. Second, that part of the tech industry's gender gap can be attributed to biological differences between men and women . The person who wrote the memo has since been fired , but the internal tussle has revealed one more thing. The Inc reports: