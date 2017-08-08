Google's Other Ugly Secret: Some Managers Keep Blacklists (inc.com) 101
Last week a controversial internal memo written by a concerned Google employee was going viral within the company. The memo, titled "PC Considered Harmful" and since dubbed "the Google manifesto" on social media, argued two points: First, that Google has become an ideological echo chamber where anyone with centrist or right-of-center views fears to speak their mind. Second, that part of the tech industry's gender gap can be attributed to biological differences between men and women. The person who wrote the memo has since been fired, but the internal tussle has revealed one more thing. The Inc reports: The contentious internal discussion revived a concern dating back to 2015: An unknown number of Google managers maintain blacklists of fellow employees, evidently refusing to work with those people. The blacklists are based on personal experiences of others' behavior, including views expressed on politics, social justice issues, and Google's diversity efforts. Inc. reviewed screenshots documenting several managers attesting to this practice, both in the past and currently, explicitly using the term "blacklist." The screenshots were shared by a Google employee who requested anonymity due to having signed an NDA. In additional screenshots, one Google employee declared his intent to quit if Damore were not fired, and another said that he would refuse to work with Damore in any capacity. A Google spokesperson told Inc. that the practice of keeping blacklists is not condoned by upper management, and that Google employees who discriminate against members of protected classes will be terminated. It's not clear whether that principle applies in Damore's case. Although political affiliation is a protected class according to California labor law, the views expressed in the manifesto and echoed by others who oppose political correctness do not seem to merit legal protection.
The Rainbow Scare (Score:2, Insightful)
You may want to research the early days of McCarthyism and the blacklist.
Is this the first firing that was perhaps an overly sensitive reaction concerned with appeasing a very touchy ideological base? Because I can think of a number of other people railroaded out of a job because of online "outrage."
We aren't all that far from an Inquisition (not prongs and tongs type Inquisition, but a "your job depends on agreement" type Inquisition). The most significant thing missing from the equation is that the most v
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
no, he was fired for intentionally creating a hostile working environment.
Maybe the corporate culture at Google is alt-left, maybe it's not, I don't know. But your political view points are irrelevant. You come into a business then denigrate a sizable chunk of its workforce, then why should you expect anything else than getting fired?
Frankly, the author probably knew this was going to happen and decided to martyr himself.
Re:The Rainbow Scare (Score:5, Insightful)
He was fired for pointing out a hostile work environment and discrimination..
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
using dubious claims.
women are not biologically fit to be engineers then covers his ass with "oh but some overlap". Give me a break.
Women and men are culturally different, but that's culture, not genetics. There are plenty of professions where there is a clear gender bias in favor of men or women (eg nurses) but there is no reason other than silly cultural standards for those biases existing in the first place.
Now I'm not about to go full blown alt-left here, and I'm not exactly pro-affirmative action, but
Re: (Score:1)
Men and women differ by an entire chromosome. That's more than differentiates many species from each other. How much more genetic difference do you need? But the memo in question mentioned that genetics was only one of the factors involved and that culture and bias undoubtedly played a role as well. Again, did you really read it?
As to the shift in engineering demographics, perhaps it's not men and women that have changed in the past 40 years but rather the nature of the job.
Re: (Score:2)
If it were just cultural, you would expect to see wide variances and even opposite roles emphasized across cultures.
Please enlighten us as to which culture emphasizes men being caretakers, and women being the builders/makers.
Re: (Score:2)
Hmm....I'm not sure what I see here that is so offensive....
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Basically nobody that criticizes him has actually read what he wrote. You can tell immediately by invalid the claims they are making.
Some actual experts that did read his text come to the conclusion that he is pretty much accurately describing reality:
https://web.archive.org/web/20... [archive.org]
Re: (Score:2)
That's a really nice way of rephrasing his actual message: that women are inherently inferior.
Re:The Rainbow Scare (Score:5, Insightful)
no, he was fired for intentionally creating a hostile working environment.
Talk about hyperbole, Mr. alt-left. This isn't even remotely accurate. A hostile work environment is defined by EEOC as:
1) enduring the offensive conduct becomes a condition of continued employment, or
2) the conduct is severe or pervasive enough to create a work environment that a reasonable person would consider intimidating, hostile, or abusive
What he said is anything but that. In fact, you could even argue that Google was intimidating and hostile against this guy's (and other people like him) opinion on this matter.
You come into a business then denigrate a sizable chunk of its workforce, then why should you expect anything else than getting fired?
Again, the hyperbole is real here. He didn't denigrate anybody. His argument amounted to "men and women are actually objectively different in terms of desires and mannerisms", something that is well supported by science.
Re: (Score:2)
And that is just it. As the haters (and those that damn him now match that description pretty well) have no actual factual arguments, they claim that their stance is "obviously right" and threaten anybody that disagrees with retaliation. Pretty much SOP for fanatical cults.
Re: (Score:2)
You are completely wrong on this. As all his statements are fact-based, he cannot have done that. Or is pointing out facts now "hostile"?
In actual reality, he was fired for questioning the truth of the cult's quasi-religious statements.
For some actual experts chiming in: https://web.archive.org/web/20... [archive.org]
Re: (Score:1)
Thats just a personal blacklist, not actually discrimination against an entire class of people.
Does that include in the interview process (Score:4, Insightful)
... Google employees who discriminate against members of protected classes will be terminated.
I am curious: does that include discrimination against those protected classes in the job interview process? Like, say, for example, ageism? I am just saying.
You see, it is easy to visually identify some protected classes and subtly discriminate against them (he is overqualified, or she is not a good fit for the team) in ways that are not obviously discriminatory. But nobody in their right mind talks politics or social justice as part of the interview process. So you hire some people who end being a diversity problem. Don't kid yourself, to Google and similar companies the views expressed which challenge the accepted thinking are not welcomed as part of a healthy and vigorous debate. They are seen as a disease that must be cut out.
We are very tolerant and accepting here. You had better be tolerant and accepting in the same way or we will sack you.
Re: (Score:2)
age is not a protected class (is it? I doubt it).
Re:Does that include in the interview process (Score:4, Informative)
age is not a protected class (is it? I doubt it).
It has been, under federal law for the last 50 years: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Not just in California, in the whole nation.
Re: (Score:2)
Age is a protected class
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like you haven't read the Google Employee Handbook [wikipedia.org].
Is there anything wrong with this? (Score:4, Interesting)
Is there anything wrong with this? I also have a personal list of people I don't want to work with.
it's not as if anyone at Google tries to enforce the list on other companies.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
What are you? A fucking child? I don't love all of my coworkers. I don't agree with many of their political views. The salient factor - the only factor of any importance - is if they can do the job. Be an adult and a professional, and praise and elevate competent people. Shunning people because, boo hoo, they said something mean about X, and it hurts my feelings just to look at them, would seriously get you punted out of my company if I had anything to say about it. We're here to get a job done, expe
Re: (Score:2)
???
My list and Googles list contains people can not do the job, or who prevent other from doing their job. Or people who are impossible to work with. It does not contain people I don't like, or don't agree with.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't like people that I can't work with. The only people I can't work with are the incompetent who try to take credit for other people's work...usually, that is the Power Point jockeys that spend all their time making colorful graphs instead of actually improving the product. Note: I have no problem working with the incompetent. That's a chance to improve my own skills by teaching. But, those slimy bastards that sneak away from the real work and try to take credit...they're blacklisted.
Re: (Score:3)
I get a little nervous when people start compiling dossiers of evidence...
Google is not a political club or Slashdot (Score:2, Informative)
Freedom of speech doesn't mean that your employer is obligated to give you a podium. In general, so that everyone can get along I'd rather not know that my co-worker is a bigot or a Trump supporter, etc.
Had this fellow made his posting outside of his employment, things would have been different. But he chose to do it at work, and because of the way Google's merit system works (your co-workers grade you), he marked himself as someone who would not fairly grade women co-workers. This so demoralized a lot of h
Re: (Score:2)
If there was someone in a management role at a public benefit non-profit who had made it publicly clear that he didn't like Semites (I'm one) or Secular Humanists (that too), I would feel uncomfortable about having him in that role and I would probably not donate to, or work with, the organization.
In general, I recommend that visible top organizational managers don't distract from the organization's message, and that the organization itself must stay on-message. When the message i
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly this! And not to mention he made his anecdotally-evolved views public in a company forum as if they were peer-reviewed facts. I have no problems with people discussing differences between genders etc but this was not one. This was an poorly formed opinion trying to establish legitimacy via popular votes.
Re: (Score:3)
I've had issues with co-workers political views lately, and it really does make things difficult. I try to be professional and work with them, but they want to be my friends even though I know they don't want my wife to immigrate and live with me. It would be better if we just didn't talk about it, but Brexit and the fact that I'm often taking time off to sort out visa issues and the like makes it impossible.
Re: (Score:3)
This so demoralized a lot of his women co-workers that many stayed home from work on Monday.
This right here is a problem and it sort of reinforces the notion that some people (be they women, liberals, Christians, immigrants, whatever) are so fragile that they cannot abide people around them who think differently.
I teach at a Midwestern university. Last fall after Trump won the election I read about how students at some universities were so overwhelmed by the Trump victory that their professors delayed or canceled exams, that the school had cry ins, and other such nonsense.
What I told my students
Re: (Score:2)
Well, any system devised by humans can go haywire; there's a lot to be said for a system where your coworkers grade you, but such a system is susceptible to group-think and prejudice.
That said, it shouldn't really even come up in the context of the workplace. If your political views cause dissension, you leave them at home. Same with your religion, or anything else. If it pisses people off, you button it.
But we all know that kind of person. The one who is convinced he's misunderstood because he's smarter
"Protected Classes" (Score:3)
I'm so old I remember when tech companies used to hire individuals based on their ability to do the work. How old fashioned!
Victimhood Identity Politics is in direct opposition to the American principle of individualism. Evidently treating people as individuals doesn't offer SJW types enough opportunities for graft or lording over others to make them conform to their far-left culture war politics.
So we get "Protected Classes," because some animals are more equal than others...
Echo chambers and workplace equality (Score:4, Insightful)
Google has become an ideological echo chamber where anyone with centrist or right-of-center views fears to speak their mind.
How ironic, because the right has itself become an ideological echo chamber. I used to be a Republican, back before moderates were "RINO's". The GOP of that era knew that climate change was real, and debated carbon tax vs cap-and-trade as a solution. The modern GOP either thinks that climate change isn't real, or that it's caused by gay marriage.
Gender equality is a complex issue, and is full of people talking past each other, so I expect little progress to be made anytime soon. Women should feel completely free to join male-dominated fields like programming and science, just as men should feel free to join female-dominated fields like nursing and teaching.
Yes, there is often enough male misogynists, weirdos, and "those guys" in IT that it would make women uncomfortable, and that needs to be nipped in the bud, both for the sake of women and for the sake of business. There are women like that too. People who are jerks in one way are often jerks in other ways too, and those malignant personalities often have deleterious effects on their co-workers irrespective of gender.
But I don't see people fretting about why women aren't working construction jobs, or hauling garbage. That's because even the men working those jobs largely don't *want* to do them. IT isn't hauling the garbage, but it involves long hours, an often stressful work environment, and a relentless grind. Maybe those characteristics aren't as attractive to women as to men. Having worked in IT for 15+ years, it's not attractive to me as a man either. Or maybe women simply have better options.
Maybe 20% women in programming *is* the natural equilibrium. I don't *think* so, but it's possible. Men and women are different, and desire different things. Men desire income (to attract a wife and support a family), while women often prefer jobs that allow them more free time (again to support their family). If you're a woman who desires income, or a man who wants more free time, that's completely fine (I'd definitely prefer more free time over a pay raise), but it's not the average response.
TL;DR: People are all different. Be kind to one another. Don't be a dick.
Re: (Score:1)
I think you'd be surprised if you read the "anti-equality" manifesto. The author highlighted a lot of the social and biological norms that you did.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, there is often enough male misogynists, weirdos, and "those guys" in IT that it would make women uncomfortable
Yet amazingly its always a minority of people doing that, while the majority at these companies makes every conservatives uncomfortable.
Your stance is no difference to a 1950's KKK member saying that there are enough violent black weirdos to make white people uncomfortable.
In all these cases a majority is discriminating against a minority.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree. Incidentally, the author of the "manifesto" basically agrees as well. It is just the public witch-hunt that demonizes what he said, usually by blatantly misstating what he actually said and by ignoring the validity of the scientific references he provides.
As to free time, I prefer that. But I reached this state late in my forties, and for a women that want children of her own that is dangerously late (risk to children, risk of infertility). It does not even require mental differences for these deci
"political affiliation is a protected class" (Score:3)
"Although political affiliation is a protected class according to California labor law"
Yeah.
In the current political climate this doesn't matter AT ALL. NOT ONE BIT.
California universities have been tolerating violent, physically violent attacks against speakers, visitors, guests to their campuses, violence in reaction to their professed political affiliations, violence justified by student, faculty, and others NOT AFFILIATED WITH THESE UNIVERSITIES by THEIR political affiliations.
This is not limited to California, but to recite that California law declares political affiliation a 'protected class', that is, political association is by law in California protected and claimed to be a right of the people to participate in, express, and speak freely without threat of suppression, is not merely disingenuous, it is an affront and insult to those who have suffered actual physical injury because those with opposing views would not tolerate their speaking.
What? Google fires an employee for speaking their mind. Students and others at Berkeley physically assault people gathering to protest these suppressions of free political speech. In California. Some were arrested. And the attitude that contrary speech should be fought against, literally fought against, seems to be spreading.
The truth is, in California, there is a coalition of political groups agreeing that contrary speech can and SHOULD be suppressed and prevented, by physical violence if they choose to. And this is happening nationwide. Worldwide.
And it is justified by the 'greater good'.
The political philosophy that claims to be tolerant, inclusive, caring, and above all better, is the one that espouses violent response to their opposition. This philosophy is led to this by leaders worldwide, unapologetic in their goals and tactics.
Yes, and??? (Score:3)
and that Google employees who discriminate against members of protected classes will be terminated.
So firing that guy may or may not have gone overboard a bit. But what do you expect? After all, they just got under fire [theguardian.com] for not protecting protected classes from discrimination.
Are they supposed to create a work environment more friendly to women or not?
Re: (Score:2)
He wrote a 10-page memo titled "X Considered Harmful". Of course they fired him. It takes a certain breed of idiot to presume themselves Djikstra.
(This coming from a Congressional candidate marketing a "New Deal", as if I presume myself FDR.)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. And there's that, too.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Contractors keep blacklists as well... (Score:2)
Over my 20+ year career as an IT Support contractor, I've kept a blacklist of recruiters that I refused to deal with. Tek Systems, Robert Half and Microsoft tops my blacklist.
Tek Systems always call you in for an interview, are more interested in who you interviewed with previously than your qualifications, and never offer a job after repeated interviews.
The San Jose office for Robert Half have recruiters who always get a better job for themselves than trying to help you get a job. I went through six recrui
Feeling kind of misled about Google (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Having read that manifesto... (Score:2)
That right-of-centre manifesto was basically (almost) everything that is offensive in a decent society. The jerk whined about how right-wingers were being treated "unfairly" and in almost the same breath, he was very anti-diversity. In particular, the guy is breathtakingly sexist. He's practically a posterchild for all the things that are wrong with brogrammer culture. And this is despite the other anti-diveristy biases that *already* exist at Google, such as ageism.
While there are a couple valid points
Siliconvalleydad, Kalifornistan (Score:2)
So protected speech doesn't merit legal protection in California?
REALLY?
Again, illiberal, authoritarian shit like this, coming out of what's supposed to be the most liberal place on the planet should surprise nobody.
"Think differently, just like me, OR ELSE!"
So, instead of a tolerant, level-headed push to better and broaden society, we have a bunch of bitchy, socially maladjusted children pushing darwinian progressivism, group-think, intolerance and and the kind of antisocial interaction you see in nasty li
Wrong policy (Score:2)
"In additional screenshots, one Google employee declared his intent to quit if Damore were not fired, and another said that he would refuse to work with Damore in any capacity".
Those are the people who should be fired.
Google sucks (Score:2)
Man, the more we learn about people who work at Google, the more we learn it sucks like everywhere else. I can't imagine the pro-PC going on at Apple, with a gay CEO at the top - not that there's anything wrong with that - unless there is.
Me? I'm just glad I have a boss that's okay with me wasting a few minutes every hour posting on Sla{#`%${%&`+'${`%&NO CARRIER
Centrist?!? (Score:2)
Excuse Me? The Libertarian "Meritocracy" that is Silicon Valley is already significantly right-of-center. If you find your views are to the right of the laissez-faire CEOs, vulture capitalists and wannabe entrepreneurs of Silicon Valley, then you are not a centrist or even right-of-center, you a full-on right-wing extremist. I'm not saying you can't express your views (no matter h
Re: (Score:2)
White males are not a protected class, ever.
Not as a class based on those attributes. But as TFS states, political affiliation is a protected class in California (and other states). Religious expression is also protected. Just join a church that wears those pointy white hats and the Venn diagram of members and white males is a near perfect match.
What is meant by "blacklist"? (Score:2)
Most places that I've worked has had pretty strict prohibitions on discussing politics or religion in the workplace, no matter what flavor of those things is involved. For good and obvious reasons, I think -- such discussions can only lead to grief and strife among people who would otherwise be able to work productively together. I'm a bit surprised that Google allows it.
Also, I'm not clear on what is meant by "blacklist". Typically, that means a list of people who are ineligible for (whatever) that is dist
News flash (Score:2)
Google is an almost 20-year-old company with about sixty thousand* employees. It is not the little startup we all fell in love with in the late 90s. All kinds of people work there now, many of them are *gasp* ordinary, average, humans, the same as you'll find in any large old company. It is not a pixie-dust-fueled fairyland where everyone always gets along.
* 57,100, according to Wikipedia, as of Q2, 2015.