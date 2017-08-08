IBM Claims Big Breakthrough in Deep Learning (fortune.com) 10
The race to make computers smarter and more human-like continued this week with IBM claiming it has developed technology that dramatically cuts the time it takes to crunch massive amounts of data and then come up with useful insights. From a report: Deep learning, the technique used by IBM, is a subset of artificial intelligence (AI) that mimics how the human brain works. IBM's stated goal is to reduce the time it takes for deep learning systems to digest data from days to hours. The improvements could help radiologists get faster, more accurate reads of anomalies and masses on medical images, according to Hillery Hunter, an IBM Fellow and director of systems acceleration and memory at IBM Research. Until now, deep learning has largely run on single server because of the complexity of moving huge amounts of data between different computers. The problem is in keeping data synchronized between lots of different servers and processors In it announcement early Tuesday, IBM says it has come up with software that can divvy those tasks among 64 servers running up to 256 processors total, and still reap huge benefits in speed. The company is making that technology available to customers using IBM Power System servers and to other techies who want to test it.
But... (Score:2)
>a subset of artificial intelligence (AI) that mimics how the human brain works.
We already have humans for that. How about doing things humans cannot do?
Re: (Score:2)
>We already have humans for that
There are limits to overclocking humans, and they have an unbelievably high percentage of downtime combined with low overall reliability.
>How about doing things humans cannot do?
This is doing things humans do, but more quickly and accurately, with a lower TCO.
Re: (Score:2)
How about doing things humans cannot do?
That's great, and you can work on that if you like. It doesn't diminish the value in having something that can perform the work of a human, but can be scaled up and down without traumatizing a workforce. Something that can run 24/7. Something that can be tinkered with internally without a visit from the police.
IBM's only breakthroughs have been in marketing (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
The penalty for over-spinning AI is small while the upside is an increase in stock price. I suppose if you keep hyping your products, smart investors will see a pattern and ignore the hype, but there's still plenty of lazy and clueless investors whom it works on.
Sharding DBs and work load (Score:1)
"keeping data synchronized between lots of different servers and processors"
In a parallel initiative, cryptocurrency Ethereum has begun work on its Casper platform meant to transition away from a 'proof of work' towards a 'proof of stake' incentive. Same problem set, but profits will go into your pocket, not corporations.